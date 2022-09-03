ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Winter Haven man flips car on I-4, dies after being ejected

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man died in a crash on I-4 in Plant City on Saturday.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old was heading east in the center lane towards the County Line Road exit at 12:15 a.m. when he attempted to pass a car in the left lane and lost control. FHP said the car spun towards the center median and hit the guard rail before flipping ‘multiple times’ back onto the road.

The car continued to overturn until it came to a stop along the outside shoulder. FHP said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries at the site of the crash.

FHP said parts of the vehicle broke off and struck the car the 33-year-old was attempting to pass, causing minor damage. The driver and their two passengers – who are all from Orlando – were not hurt.

The eastbound lanes of I-4 were closed as FHP’s homicide unit investigated the crash.

Country Boy
3d ago

Please try to be sensitive towards others loved ones, you never know who might read these. I know first hand that it's not a given, with or without a seat belt, that you're going to live. I lost a sister 34 years ago and she was wearing a seat belt. I have worn mine religiously since that fateful night and it's the only reason I've been here since 3 years after her death. I can't begin to explain the HELL my parents have endured. May we all pray for the victims family instead of finding some reason to bash the deceased? that you're going to live

