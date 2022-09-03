ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

EW.com

Cynthia Erivo on how she'll sing Wicked's 'Defying Gravity' for movies

Everyone — including the drunk theater kids at your local karaoke bar — have put their personal stamp on "Defying Gravity," ever since the original Elphaba, Idina Menzel, first belted the Broadway hit in Wicked. That video compilation of all the Elphabas uniting to sing a supercut of the song is a visual representation of just how many people have performed it.
MOVIES
EW.com

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie channel Golden Age Hollywood glamor in Babylon first look

What separates the movie stars of today from the movie stars of yesteryear? Not much — at least in the upcoming film from Oscar winner Damien Chazelle. Babylon will be the director's first feature since 2018's First Man, and instead of replicating Neil Armstrong's race to the moon, Babylon will recreate the Golden Age of Hollywood in the 1920s.
MOVIES
EW.com

Rosario Dawson got unexpectedly emotional at the Clerks III premiere

Rosario Dawson had read the script for Clerks III, and then reprised her role of Becky under the guidance of writer-director Kevin Smith for the film shoot in New Jersey — but the actress admits she was still taken aback by the emotions she felt when watching the comedy threequel at the movie's premiere last month.
MOVIES
Variety

Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films

Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
MOVIES
EW.com

Jennifer Lawrence shares 'quintessentially Robert De Niro story' of him ditching her wedding rehearsal dinner

Robert De Niro is not a wedding rehearsal dinner type of guy. In a 73 Questions segment to accompany her Vogue October cover profile, Jennifer Lawrence shared her favorite anecdote about her frequent costar, who has starred opposite her in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy. It involved inviting the Hollywood icon to the rehearsal dinner for her wedding to Cooke Maroney.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Courteney Cox hilariously reacts to Kanye West saying Friends is not funny

Could this be any more awkward? Well, if you're Courteney Cox and Kanye West, then the answer is yes, yes it can be. On Monday, the "Flashing Lights" rapper took to Instagram to clarify that he hadn't actually written some of the messages that have appeared on his social media accounts — including one in which he declared that Friends wasn't funny.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne star in chilling trailer for true crime drama The Good Nurse

Jessica Chastain is ready to portray a new kind of superhero — one that actually exists in the real world. EW has an exclusive first look at The Good Nurse, a true crime thriller based on real events starring Chastain as the nurse who went above and beyond the Hippocratic Oath to save countless lives by stopping one of America's most prolific serial killers.
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

Throwback To Reba McEntire & Kevin Bacon In The 1990 Motion Picture Masterpiece, ‘Tremors’

Reba McEntire and Kevin Bacon? What a combo. If you’ve never seen the horror flick, Tremors, stop reading this article right now and go get it… it’s a horror/sci-fi CLASSIC. Released in 1990, Reba takes on the role of Heather Gummer, a survivalist. Following some mysterious deaths and some strange seismic waves below the ground in Perfection, Nevada, Heather and her husband, along with handyman Val McKee (played by Bacon), and a few others join together in an attempt to survive an […] The post Throwback To Reba McEntire & Kevin Bacon In The 1990 Motion Picture Masterpiece, ‘Tremors’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
EW.com

The 13 best John Carpenter movies, ranked

When it comes to delivering some of the best horror films of the '70s, '80s, and beyond, one name repeatedly finds its way into the lists of the genre's top directors: John Carpenter. That's not to say that he's a man who's only comfortable within a single type of storytelling, however, which is why there's more than a little bit of diversity within EW's list of Carpenter's best films. Below, we're dipping into action, comedy, and even a biopic!
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

A(rchie)’s reign of terror will continue in Millwood!. HBO Max has renewed Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for a second season, so all those questions you had after that finale will be answered. The series, which connected to the original Pretty Little Liars in some major ways in the first season, stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco as the new Liars.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Jodie Comer in new movie with Benedict Cumberbatch

The first look at Jodie Comer's new film The End We Start From has been unveiled. Based on the novel of the same name by Megan Hunter, the film is being directed by BAFTA winner Mahalia Belo and written by Succession's Alice Birch. Benedict Cumberbatch, previously revealed to be an...
MOVIES

