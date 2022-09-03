Read full article on original website
EW.com
Cynthia Erivo on how she'll sing Wicked's 'Defying Gravity' for movies
Everyone — including the drunk theater kids at your local karaoke bar — have put their personal stamp on "Defying Gravity," ever since the original Elphaba, Idina Menzel, first belted the Broadway hit in Wicked. That video compilation of all the Elphabas uniting to sing a supercut of the song is a visual representation of just how many people have performed it.
EW.com
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie channel Golden Age Hollywood glamor in Babylon first look
What separates the movie stars of today from the movie stars of yesteryear? Not much — at least in the upcoming film from Oscar winner Damien Chazelle. Babylon will be the director's first feature since 2018's First Man, and instead of replicating Neil Armstrong's race to the moon, Babylon will recreate the Golden Age of Hollywood in the 1920s.
EW.com
Rosario Dawson got unexpectedly emotional at the Clerks III premiere
Rosario Dawson had read the script for Clerks III, and then reprised her role of Becky under the guidance of writer-director Kevin Smith for the film shoot in New Jersey — but the actress admits she was still taken aback by the emotions she felt when watching the comedy threequel at the movie's premiere last month.
EW.com
Watch Jason Momoa shave off his signature locks for a good cause: 'Here's to new beginnings'
Aquaman and See star Jason Momoa is more than his hair, which he's proving by chopping it off to raise awareness about an issue close to his heart. The Hawaii-born actor, 43, shared a video of the makeover process to his Instagram on Monday, making note that he can now feel the wind against his buzzed head.
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
EW.com
Jennifer Lawrence shares 'quintessentially Robert De Niro story' of him ditching her wedding rehearsal dinner
Robert De Niro is not a wedding rehearsal dinner type of guy. In a 73 Questions segment to accompany her Vogue October cover profile, Jennifer Lawrence shared her favorite anecdote about her frequent costar, who has starred opposite her in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy. It involved inviting the Hollywood icon to the rehearsal dinner for her wedding to Cooke Maroney.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Showrunner Reveals the Show’s Plan for Bringing Back Hetty
If you keep up with NCIS: Los Angeles, then you know that Linda Hunt has not been around too much on the show. She plays the fantastic Hetty Lange on there and her character, of course, has a deep connection with G. Callen, played by Chris O’Donnell. Well, this...
EW.com
Courteney Cox hilariously reacts to Kanye West saying Friends is not funny
Could this be any more awkward? Well, if you're Courteney Cox and Kanye West, then the answer is yes, yes it can be. On Monday, the "Flashing Lights" rapper took to Instagram to clarify that he hadn't actually written some of the messages that have appeared on his social media accounts — including one in which he declared that Friends wasn't funny.
EW.com
Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne star in chilling trailer for true crime drama The Good Nurse
Jessica Chastain is ready to portray a new kind of superhero — one that actually exists in the real world. EW has an exclusive first look at The Good Nurse, a true crime thriller based on real events starring Chastain as the nurse who went above and beyond the Hippocratic Oath to save countless lives by stopping one of America's most prolific serial killers.
Ahead of His Return to Acting, Here Are Matthew Fox's Best Movie and TV Roles
Matthew Fox played Jack Shephard on "Lost" from 2004 to 2010, winning Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nominations for his performance. Since then, he went on to appear in a number of feature films but retired in 2015 following appearances in the movies "Extinction" and "Bone Tomahawk." Now the actor...
EW.com
Florence Pugh praises Don't Worry Darling costars with extra love for 'bloody cute' Chris Pine
Amid all of the rumors of offscreen drama and intense press scrutiny surrounding her latest film, Don't Worry Darling, Florence Pugh has remained mum on it all, but did keep things light in a new Instagram post following the world premiere of the film at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises ‘All Will Be Revealed’ (Video)
The official teaser trailer for “Yellowstone” Season 5 has arrived, warning viewers “All will be revealed.”. Paramount Network revealed the first look at the new season during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” a voiceover loomed over clips from the series’ newest installment.
Throwback To Reba McEntire & Kevin Bacon In The 1990 Motion Picture Masterpiece, ‘Tremors’
Reba McEntire and Kevin Bacon? What a combo. If you’ve never seen the horror flick, Tremors, stop reading this article right now and go get it… it’s a horror/sci-fi CLASSIC. Released in 1990, Reba takes on the role of Heather Gummer, a survivalist. Following some mysterious deaths and some strange seismic waves below the ground in Perfection, Nevada, Heather and her husband, along with handyman Val McKee (played by Bacon), and a few others join together in an attempt to survive an […] The post Throwback To Reba McEntire & Kevin Bacon In The 1990 Motion Picture Masterpiece, ‘Tremors’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg slams critics of 'woke' House of the Dragon, Rings of Power casting: 'Get a job'
The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg is breathing fire over those who've deemed the new House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series as "woke" Hollywood fantasies for casting actors of color in their epic fictional tales. The Oscar-winning actress spoke out against detractors Tuesday,...
EW.com
The 13 best John Carpenter movies, ranked
When it comes to delivering some of the best horror films of the '70s, '80s, and beyond, one name repeatedly finds its way into the lists of the genre's top directors: John Carpenter. That's not to say that he's a man who's only comfortable within a single type of storytelling, however, which is why there's more than a little bit of diversity within EW's list of Carpenter's best films. Below, we're dipping into action, comedy, and even a biopic!
Collider
‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Produce Brad Fuller's Adaptation of ‘The Registration’
Euphoria breakout star Sydney Sweeney is continuing to dominate the spotlight as she signs on for her next project. Deadline reports that Sweeney will star in the feature adaptation of the upcoming novel The Registration. The book is set to release on September 27 and will be Madison Lawson's debut novel. Sony Pictures acquired the rights.
tvinsider.com
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max
A(rchie)’s reign of terror will continue in Millwood!. HBO Max has renewed Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for a second season, so all those questions you had after that finale will be answered. The series, which connected to the original Pretty Little Liars in some major ways in the first season, stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco as the new Liars.
digitalspy.com
First look at Jodie Comer in new movie with Benedict Cumberbatch
The first look at Jodie Comer's new film The End We Start From has been unveiled. Based on the novel of the same name by Megan Hunter, the film is being directed by BAFTA winner Mahalia Belo and written by Succession's Alice Birch. Benedict Cumberbatch, previously revealed to be an...
EW.com
JoJo Siwa talks joining HSMTMTS as queer character: 'This was such a special role'
JoJo Siwa grew up as a fan of High School Musical, so when she got the call to join High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in a guest starring role this season, she said yes without asking any questions about what role she'd play. "I immediately was like, 'Yes,...
