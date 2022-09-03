Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Symphony reschedules free concert after air quality caused cancellation
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – The Spokane Symphony will performer it’s free Labor Day Weekend concert at Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, after poor air quality forced organizers to cancel it on Saturday. The symphony’s concert at Comstock Park is still scheduled to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Huntington Park to close temporarily while Avista prepares to move rocks
SPOKANE, Wash. – Huntington Park will close Sept. 12 while Avista assembles a crane it will use to relocate rocks. The park will reopen when crane assembly is complete on Sept. 14, and the work area will be secured to protect the public. Large amounts of cobble and gravel...
FOX 28 Spokane
Shakespeare in the Park returns to Riverfront Park this week
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Shakespeare Society is back this week, with the return of Shakespeare in the Park at Riverfront Park. According to Riverfront Park, the event will feature “Goodnight Desdemona”, with a little bit of Alice in Wonderland and a lot of Shakespeare. Shows will...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley hosts National French Bulldog Club of America Show
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – For the first time on the west coast, Spokane Valley is hosting the National French Bulldog Club of America Show at the Mirabeau Hotel & Convention Center. People from across the country have come with their French bulldogs to compete. This show is a big...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County Interstate Fair kicks off Friday
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The theme of this year’s fair is “All Systems Go,” including space-themed iconography on its promotional posters. The event will run for...
FOX 28 Spokane
Vandalism in city parks increases in CDA
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Vandalism in city parks has reached an all-time high in Coeur d’Alene, meanwhile, city park staffing has reached an all-time low. This has been happening all season long and Coeur d’Alene City Parks Director Bill Greenwood is getting tired of it. “My...
FOX 28 Spokane
Goats return to Spokane parks to mitigate fire risk
SPOKANE, Wash. – The goats from Healing Hooves Natural Vegetation Management will return to Spokane area parks throughout September, to help mitigate fire risk in natural areas. The goats serve as great conservationists by easting brush and tree saplings. Healing Hooves is based in Edwall, Washington. They provide vegetation...
FOX 28 Spokane
ITS FALL!! Beck’s Harvest House gets ready to celebrate 35 years with a new corn maze
GREEN BLUFF, WASH- It’s officially fall, pumpkin spice lattes are back, pumpkins are blooming, and fall-themed candles are being lit. Beck’s Harvest House has been a staple of fall in the Spokane community for 35 years, this year they are celebrating with a brand new corn maze that has a unique design!
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 28 Spokane
Transportation agency seeks public feedback on proposed projects
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Regional Transportation Council (SRTC) has developed a 2023-2027 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), and is seeking community feedback. The TIP contains 87 projects, including 19 which are new to this plan, and a total of $1.02 billion of prosed transportation investments to be spent in the next four years. You can find the full text of the plan here.
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews respond to fire near main entrance of Fairchild Air Force Base
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Fire crews are responding to a fire near the SERE school on Fairchild Air Force Base, according to Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD). SCFD says the fire is entirely within the exterior fence of the base, and is burning approximately one acre. Crews from SCFD 10, SCFD 3 and Airway Heights Fire Department are there to assist Air Force fire crews if needed.
FOX 28 Spokane
Evacuations lifted in Seven Bays Fire near Davenport
DAVNEPORT, Wash. – In an update from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), evacuations for the Seven Bays Fire near Davenport have been lifted. Miles-Creston Road remains closed right now, but crews say it should reopen Tuesday evening. Last Updated: Sept. 6 at 2:45 p.m. Evacuations remained in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Plane lands at Deer Park Airport after in-flight emergency
DEER PARK, Wash. – A plane has landed after an in-flight emergency at the Deer Park Airport, according to Spokane County Fire District #4 (SCFD). SCFD told KHQ that crews were still on scene. We’ll bring you more details as we learn them. FOX28 Spokane©
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 28 Spokane
Additional air support called into Seven Bays Fire, area closures and evacuations remain in place
DAVNEPORT, Wash. – The Seven Bays Fire northwest of Davenport ignited Sunday night around 8:30, and crews remain on-scene to try and contain it today. A Type 3 management team from the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) assumed command of the fire on Sept. 5. Some crews have been redirected to Reinbold Rd. to reinforce lines in that location this afternoon.
FOX 28 Spokane
Pig Out in the Park on pace to match or break attendance record
SPOKANE, Wash. – Organizers of Pig Out in the Park say attendance numbers are on pace to match or break their attendance record set the last time the event was held in 2019. Founder Bill Burke said they’ve seen almost 80,000 people “pigging out in the park” over the festival’s first four days, saw a record turnout on Saturday and could match the 115,000 people who came to the event in 2019, before its two-year hiatus.
FOX 28 Spokane
Red Flag Warning
A cold front Wednesday will bring wind gust of 25-35 mph, creating elevated fire danger. National weather service has issued a Red Flag warning for Wednesday for most everyone, with a few warnings lingering into Thursday for the Cascades valleys. Mother Nature is handing us a taste of Fall as...
FOX 28 Spokane
Level 3 evacuations remain in place for Seven Bays Fire
DAVNEPORT, Wash. – Level 3, “leave now,” evacuations remained in place Monday morning for the Seven Bays fire northwest of Davenport, according to Department of Natural Resources (DNR) public information officer Guy Giffords. Giffords said the fire was still estimated to be 700-800 acres, but there is...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews contain fire on Fender Road in Colbert
COLBERT, Wash. – The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) crews on scene of the fire burning in Colbert said 40-45 acres were burned but the area is now contained. Air support was originally on scene, but was sent away once ground crews got a handle on the fire.
FOX 28 Spokane
Seven Bays Fire breaks out northwest of Davenport, level 3 evacuations issued
DAVNEPORT, Wash. – Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) reports a wildfire is burning north of Davenport between Miles Creston Road, Seven Bays, and Hawk Creek. Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations have been issued to residents on Highway 25 from Mule Ranch Road to Reinbold Road, and residents should leave that area immediately. LCSO reported the Hawk Creek campgrounds had previously been evacuated already.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams was aboard plane that crashed in Puget Sound
The civil rights activist who founded a community center and Black newspaper in Spokane was aboard the plane that crashed Sunday afternoon in the Puget Sound. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that Sandy Williams, the force behind the Carl Maxey Center in East Central Spokane and the publisher of the Black Lens, was a passenger on the plane, said Rick Williams, Sandy Williams’ brother. The Coast Guard determined Monday morning that no one could have survived the crash.
FOX 28 Spokane
Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained
CUSICK, Wash. – The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first...
Comments / 0