ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Has Mystic tourism passed a tipping point?

By David Collins
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago

Has Mystic tourism passed a tipping point?

I am old enough to remember when downtown Mystic was kind of run down, a bit like my grizzled, grey-haired self today.

What is now a wonderful riverfront park on the Stonington side was, back in the late 1970s, a rambling collection of buildings that made up a working hardware store and lumber yard. Plywood was stored under open-sided sheds along the river.

Across the street was one of the principal watering holes in town, an Irish bar with a pool table as its centerpiece. The dress code rarely rose above t-shirts and flannel.

A lot of buildings in Mystic then were run down and some literally collapsing. Paint peeled all over town. Stores mostly catered to locals.

Some of the most exciting new food choices in town came from the Mischievous Carrot, where a vegetarian kitchen catered to customers who back then didn’t mind calling themselves hippies.

The Halsey sisters were cultivating what seemed then like cosmopolitan new food options at their Two Sisters Deli, with dishes like smoked chicken in sour cream sauce.

A big diner, Bee Bee’s, with its menu special, a Bee Bee dog with chili and fries, dominated Main Street.

It would have been hard to image then Mystic today, with tourists strolling shoulder-to-shoulder on sidewalks and lining up for tables at restaurants that serve $15 cocktails and $45 entrees. There’s no peeling paint in sight.

I have heard lately from a lot of people who believe Mystic has passed a tipping point for out-of-control development, with what seems like explosive growth and ever more traffic snarls year over year.

Right now, there are two pending proposals to add new restaurant/bars on the Groton side, despite the general lack of parking in town. It would certainly be hard to argue there are not enough places in Mystic right now to buy a drink.

So I, too, might join those who suggest at least tapping the brakes, as Mystic evolves further into a tourism juggernaut.

Still, I would consider myself generally agnostic about commercial growth in Mystic, which has grown exponentially but is still a long way from being overrun and dominated by tourism as Newport is.

Maybe Mystic is still finding its new, successful self.

“Mystic is popping off as the place to be,” I heard one new storekeeper telling a customer the other day, as a steady stream of customers filed in and out his front door.

Popping seems to be a good way to characterize what’s been happening to Mystic, where lumber sheds on valuable riverfront property are long a thing of the past.

I do think that the growth and new development is completely organic and there is a decided lack of planning analysis on both sides of the river, in both the towns of Stonington and Groton, which share control of the bustling little village.

I think voters in both towns should demand some accountability from planners and the politicians who hire them. There really are no plans to address the growth, whether you think it is a good thing or not.

The only sort of combined planning for the two sides of Mystic I see comes from the chamber of commerce, and, naturally, the philosophy there is pedal to the metal at all times.

It’s an election year for the General Assembly, and candidates who seek to represent Groton and Mystic ought to have some answers about where Mystic is going and whether everyone is comfortable with that.

Not only is there little planning being done by the two towns, but I don’t see much attention at the state government level. The state collects a lot of tourism-related taxes and spends a lot of it on tourism promotion.

There needs to be a lot more attention paid to tourism infrastructure.

Think about that the next time you vote, or when you decide to turn around and go elsewhere, because the snarled traffic in Mystic makes the Route 1 village straddling the Stonington/Groton town line impenetrable.

That Irish bar with a pool table, by the way, is long gone, buried by bulldozer.

This is the opinion of David Collins

d.collins@theday.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Rain Drenches Parts of Connecticut Including Norwich, Lisbon

As heavy rain drenched Norwich, in some spots, the ground and drains couldn't keep up with the rain that has fallen so far in this area. Up to three inches fell across the city in a few hours, with radar estimates showing spots got pounded with close to five inches of rain.
NORWICH, CT
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stonington, CT
Government
City
Groton, CT
City
Mystic, CT
City
Stonington, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Eyewitness News

Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day. This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut. Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London. Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it...
NEW LONDON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Yantic River Raging in Norwich

The rainfall over the last two days has caused small rivers and streams to rise across the state. One of the rivers that increased in flow and height the most was the Yantic River in the Norwich area. The area experienced between 6 to 8 inches of rainfall. Two days...
NORWICH, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
iheart.com

Rhode Island Rain Totals So Far

Cranston tops the list of rainfall so far. As of Tuesday morning (9/6), Storm Team 10 reports 10 inches have fallen since Monday morning. Greenville and Providence had over eight inches, while Scituate and Johnson recorded six and five inches, respectively. Another inch or two is expected to fall on Tuesday. Check out the totals from Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Christina Erne.
CRANSTON, RI
oceanstatecurrent.com

Volunteer CANCELED & FIRED in South Kingstown as Town Censors Its Own Senior Center

“In essence, I was being censored. For all intents and purposes, they suggest my Constitutional Rights are superseded by my obligation to the Town.”. My name is Bill Isabella. In August of 2013, I retired from a 30 year career at which time I thought I would remain busy by volunteering somewhere within my community. I discovered my local South Kingstown Senior Center (SKSC) which offered a variety of opportunities to “give back.”
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
CBS Boston

Who has the most? Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday

BOSTON -  The end of Labor Day Weekend brought soaking rains to southern New England. Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, with flooding shutting down I-95 in Providence Monday afternoon.Here are Monday and Tuesday's combined rain totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. Massachusetts:Tyngsboro 5.5 inchesAttleboro 5.37 Mendon 5.28North Attleboro 5.26Billerica 4.75Webster 4.65 Chelmsford 4.46Southwick 4.39 Taunton 4.39 Newburyport 4.32  Franklin 4.23Sutton 4.04Grafton 4.02Rehoboth 4Woburn 4Stow 3.81Lowell 3.8Carlisle 3.77Wrentham 3.69Princeton 3.68Boxboro 3.65Barre 3.54Dudley 3.52Fall River 3.51Rhode Island:Cranston 11.24 inchesGreenville 9.67Providence 8.8Smithfield 8.2Scituate 8.18North Providence 7.76Johnston 7.61Pascoag 6.08  Oakland 6.05Cumberland 6.01Harrisville 5.81West Warwick 5.36North Smithfield 5.26Burrillville 5.16Glendale 4.8Barrington 4.32  Warwick 4.32Bristol 3.86Coventry 3.63Warren 3.54
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Tipping Point#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Infrastructure#Irish#The Mischievous Carrot
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

No wind, so what’s causing trees and branches to fall?

HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Flooded roads were not the only problem from this rain. Down trees are also an issue. A tree fell on an apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford, leaving broken windows and crushing a few cars. Flood warnings have been up and down over the past 24 hours. The Higganum Creek, […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Maps Show Climate Change’s Neighborhood Impacts

Floods in City Point. Heat waves in tree-sparse, lot-heavy Newhallville. More storms that require evacuation. More periods of drought. As climate change progresses, those conditions will become the new normal for New Haven, especially for the heat- and flood-vulnerable neighborhood of Fair Haven, reported officials tracking the trends. An environmental...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
FOX 61

Connecticut farmer's prayers answered with rainfall

TOLLAND, Conn. — “Farmers remember weather events and they also remember seasons,” said owner of Wright’s Orchard in Tolland, Todd Wright. Farmers like Todd Wright are dealing with a really dry season. Roughly 98% of the state is experiencing severe drought. Little to no rain in the last few months has impacted people like him.
TOLLAND, CT
WPRI 12 News

2 RI beaches cleared to reopen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended Saturday that the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth be reopened for swimming.  The two beaches were initially closed for swimming on Thursday, but today a spokesperson for the department says the bacteria counts have returned to […]
MIDDLETOWN, RI
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
283
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy