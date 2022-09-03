Man who flew plane over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges

Read full article on original website
Mississippi man arrested for stealing vehicle
A Mississippi man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue. After an investigation, Isaiah Glover, 26, of Lafayette County, was charged with motor vehicle theft. A...
Police: Sheriff’s deputy in custody after fatal shooting of couple in Northern California; suspect turned himself in
DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Police: Sheriff’s deputy in custody after fatal shooting of couple in Northern California; suspect turned himself in.
Mississippi deputy attacked by dog during arrest
A Mississippi deputy was able to apprehend a suspect despite being attacked by a dog during th arrest. Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy Andrew Yates has returned to service following the dog attack on Sunday night. According to news reports, Yates responded to a fight in progress involving 18-year-old...
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on September 6, 2022, that enforcement agents apprehended two persons on September 1 in Terrebonne Parish for alleged illegal drug and shrimping offenses.
New Details Emerge on Man Who Stole Plane, Threatened to Crash It Into Mississippi Walmart
Over the weekend, news of a rouge pilot threatening to crash his plane into a Mississippi Walmart made waves across the country. Now, new details have started to emerge surrounding the incident. The man behind the controls was Cory Wayne Patter, 29. He’s being charged with grand larceny and making...
Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly shot girlfriend and her parents, then fled
A Mississippi man is behind bars after he reportedly fled after he shot his girlfriend and her parents. Deon Woods, 32, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault. The shootings reportedly happened after...
West Virginia man sentenced for equipment theft from coal mine
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine. Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting […]
Pilot, 29, who stole plane and threatened to CRASH into Mississippi Walmart LANDS safely and is taken into custody on federal charges - after terrifying residents for five HOURS and posting 'goodbye' message
A student pilot is expected to face federal charges after stealing a plane and threatening to intentionally crash the aircraft into a Walmart. Cory Paterson, 29, took the plane from Tupelo Airport at around 5am, and flew in circles across Mississippi for at least five hours. Patterson threatened to intentionally...
6 juveniles arrested, 16 firearms recovered by joint effort between two Mississippi law agencies
Six juveniles have been arrested, and 16 firearms have been recovered in a joint effort between two Mississippi law agencies. The Hattiesburg Police Department, with the assistance of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, has charged six juveniles in connection to multiple felony crimes, and recovered 16 weapons. The six...
Hiker discovers human remains along West Virginia trail. Now sheriff is investigating
The body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification.
Mississippi sheriff says he expects action soon in case of letter threatening to kill county supervisor
Sheriff Shane Phelps said Tuesday the investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas two weeks ago is active, and the concerned public can expect developments in the case soon. “This isn’t CSI,” Phelps said. “These things take time because we...
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.
Northern Mississippi district attorney dies
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The family of the North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion confirms he passed away early Sunday morning. Champion graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1992 and was hired as an assistant district attorney in 1993. He was appointed district attorney of the Northern District of Mississippi in 2001.
Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.
If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
He’s been around longer than cell phones, TVs and vacuum cleaners — Mississippi World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
In 1920, the first commercially-licensed radio station began broadcasting, Prohibition began, women gained the right to vote and Cecil Rhodes was born in Neshoba County. Celebrating birthday number 102 Tuesday, Sept. 6, Rhodes, who now calls Brookhaven home, has seen more people and things come and go than a vast majority of others alive today. He’s been around longer than cell phones, televisions, microwaves and vacuum cleaners.
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
US Coast Guard: 1 person dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound in Washington state
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — US Coast Guard: 1 person dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound in Washington state.
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama
A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
The late James Charles Evers to have historic sign unveiling, honoring his life and legacy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The late James Charles Evers will have a sign unveiling event commemorating the impact he left during his life. Evers, a World War II veteran, and a prominent figure in the history of Mississippi and the United States will be honored and celebrated with a sign on the one-hundredth year of his birthday.
