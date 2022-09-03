Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. It‘s time for another installation of Silent Book Club. Of course, the first rule of Silent Book Club is NO ASSIGNED READING, so go ahead and leave your homework behind and join the club for literary-themed drinks and reading with friends at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Fayetteville. The event will take place in the lobby from 5:00 pm. – 7:00 p.m. Guests can find parking in the city-owned garage located behind the hotel for $4.Bring a book, grab a cocktail, and settle in for an afternoon of reading with friends.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO