nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs release their 2022-23 SEC slate, highlighted by home-&-away matchups against Kentucky, Alabama
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks released their entire 18-game SEC schedule on Wednesday, leaving only a couple of matchups to be announced from their 13-game non-conference slate that will complete their full 31-game schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Highlighted by home-and-away contests against Kentucky and Alabama —...
Home is Where the Hog is: Ricky Stromberg’s Story
TULSA, OK. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ 6’4″, 318-pound center Ricky Stromberg is pretty hard to miss when he’s out on the field now, but there was a time in his life when he was the smallest of the bunch. “When he was young, he was always...
WATCH: Arkansas’ players preview South Carolina matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The 16th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks kick off SEC play this Saturday when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Jadon Haselwood, Jordan Domineck, Ricky Stromberg and Hudson Clark preview the game in the videos below. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday at Razorback...
Sam Pittman presser as Arkansas gears up for South Carolina on Week 2
Sam Pittman previews Arkansas first SEC opener of the season. The Hogs face South Carolina back on the Hill on Saturday at 11am CT. Coach also gives a injury update on a couple of Hogs going into their first SEC matchup in Razorback Stadium.
Domineck, Pool Earn SEC Weekly Honors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football earned two SEC Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced Monday. Jordan Domineck was tabbed the league’s defensive lineman of the week while linebacker Bumper Pool was selected as defensive player of the week. Both weekly honors are the first of...
Good Day Shoutout – Mr. Young is in Hog Heaven
We know you are doing amazing things in the community from winning awards to creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a special shoutout. These are today’s good day shoutouts. Nothing says school spirit like dressing up in full...
Happening in NWA – Music Series Kickoff & Nutcracker
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. It‘s time for another installation of Silent Book Club. Of course, the first rule of Silent Book Club is NO ASSIGNED READING, so go ahead and leave your homework behind and join the club for literary-themed drinks and reading with friends at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Fayetteville. The event will take place in the lobby from 5:00 pm. – 7:00 p.m. Guests can find parking in the city-owned garage located behind the hotel for $4.Bring a book, grab a cocktail, and settle in for an afternoon of reading with friends.
WATCH: Sam Pittman sits down to talk South Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Sam Pittman sits down with the media to talk week 2 South Carolina match-up. He also addresses injuries from week 1, stand-out performances, and areas that need to be a focus of practice this week.
Happening in NWA: Art on the Bricks, Ozark Quilt Fair
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening Thursday, Art on the Bricks returns to downtown Rogers. This month’s event will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting a new exhibit and interactive experience curated by artist David Gomez. The reception for the exhibit will take place at the Rogers Experimental House starting at 4:30 p.m.
‘Pretty Woman: The Musical,’ other WAC programming
The Broadway season continues at Walton Arts Center with a musical based on one of Hollywood’s most romantic stories of all time. “Pretty Woman: The Musical” will take the stage from Sept. 20-25. To get audiences even more excited about the show, Walton Arts Center is adding...
Fayetteville City Council tables renaming Archibald Yell Blvd.
Fayetteville City Council tables renaming Archibald Yell Blvd. Fayetteville City Council tables renaming Archibald …. High schoolers save stories from kids healing from …. Police investigating after off-duty deputy shoots …. Improved COVID-19 boosters on the way to Northwest …. UA Labor Union panel discussion on abortion. Doing Good: Ronald...
Antique Car Show returns to the Ozarks
Antique Auto Fest returns to Eureka Springs for the 51st time!. Watch as Terra Lewis and Devin Henderson (Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce) join Good Day NWA to help us rev our engines in preparation for the auto show!
