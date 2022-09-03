ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

theonlycolors.com

Michigan State hockey flips top goaltender recruit Trey Augustine from Michigan

Michigan State men’s ice hockey has landed a top goalie recruit, as Trey Augustine committed to the Spartans. Augustine is a South Lyon, Michigan native. In nine games with the Team USA under-18 squad, he earned one shutout, and had allowed an average of 2.34 goals per game, posting an 8-1 record with a save percentage of .911. At the World Junior Championships, Augustine played four games, in which he was 3-1.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Hawaii game is biggest point spread in Michigan football history

According to oddsmakers, Michigan’s game against Hawaii on Saturday will be a throwback. Not to the first time the teams met, in 1986, nor to when Hawaii became a state, in 1959. No, those who came up with the point spread for Saturday’s matchup think it will resemble one...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker shows confidence in freshman kicker after Week 1 showing

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is looking to boost the kicking game with freshman Jack Stone, according to Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press. In Michigan State’s 35-13 home win over Western Michigan in Week 1, Stone was 5-for-5 on extra point kicks, but he missed a 44-yard field goal late in the 3rd quarter.
EAST LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report

If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball extends offer to 2024 five-star Isaiah Elohim

With the 2022-23 college basketball season still more than two months away, Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have been on the recruiting trail extending offers to several talented prospects in hopes of landing commitments in Ann Arbor. One of their latest offers is Isaiah Elohim, a five-star 6-foot-5 shooting...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker explains why Michigan State's Week 1 performance was 'unacceptable'

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker thinks the performance from the No. 15 team in the nation was ‘unacceptable’ against Western Michigan Friday. The Spartans won 35-13, but that’s not good enough for Tucker. Winning a B1G championship at the end of the season takes more than a 22-point victory in a heavily favored contest and missed opportunities galore.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh addresses continued QB questions: 'We've plowed this ground as thoroughly as it can be plowed'

Jim Harbaugh has addressed the starting quarterback issue in every media availability he’s been in since last season’s College Football Playoff appearance. It seems like that anyway. Harbaugh is sticking with his original plan for JJ McCarthy to start against Hawai’i this Saturday after Cade McNamara started last week against Colorado State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
EAST LANSING, MI

