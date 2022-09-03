Read full article on original website
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State hockey flips top goaltender recruit Trey Augustine from Michigan
Michigan State men’s ice hockey has landed a top goalie recruit, as Trey Augustine committed to the Spartans. Augustine is a South Lyon, Michigan native. In nine games with the Team USA under-18 squad, he earned one shutout, and had allowed an average of 2.34 goals per game, posting an 8-1 record with a save percentage of .911. At the World Junior Championships, Augustine played four games, in which he was 3-1.
"I Don't Recruit Stars, I Recruit Good Players"
Mike Hart's recruiting philosophy is sure to draw some attention, but his explanation is pretty damn strong.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart humorously explains why he's not a fan of Blake Corum's hurdle vs. Colorado State
Blake Corum had some impressive moves on Saturday in Michigan’s blowout over Colorado State 51-7. The Wolverine took a running leap over a Colorado State defender, easily clearing the would-be tackler to make it across midfield. Although he was carrying a football, it looked more like the RB was competing in hurdles.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy hints at potential favorite target during Week 2 start for Michigan
Just a few short weeks ago, head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that QB Cade McNamara would start the season opener against Colorado State and that JJ McCarthy would start in Week 2 against Hawaii. Week 1 is in the bag with a 51-7 routing over Colorado State, and although he...
MLive.com
Hawaii game is biggest point spread in Michigan football history
According to oddsmakers, Michigan’s game against Hawaii on Saturday will be a throwback. Not to the first time the teams met, in 1986, nor to when Hawaii became a state, in 1959. No, those who came up with the point spread for Saturday’s matchup think it will resemble one...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains 'bandaid performance' Michigan fans should hope to see from JJ McCarthy in Week 2
Joel Klatt had an interesting take on Michigan’s quarterback battle for Week 2. QB Cade McNamara had previously been announced as the starter in Week 1 but completed just half his passes in the first half. Ultimately, he was pulled from the game in favor of backup QB JJ McCarthy.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker shows confidence in freshman kicker after Week 1 showing
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is looking to boost the kicking game with freshman Jack Stone, according to Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press. In Michigan State’s 35-13 home win over Western Michigan in Week 1, Stone was 5-for-5 on extra point kicks, but he missed a 44-yard field goal late in the 3rd quarter.
Michigan softball hires former Wolverines slugger as assistant coach
Former Michigan softball standout Amanda Chidester is returning to Ann Arbor. Bonnie Tholl, who was named head coach Aug. 24 following the retirement of the legendary Carol Hutchins, announced Tuesday the addition of Chidester as an assistant coach. Chidester, who ranks second in program history in RBIs (200), fourth in...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker, Michigan State land transfer commitment from ex-B1G East prospect
Mel Tucker continues to hit the transfer portal, and he landed another transfer commitment Wednesday. This time, it comes from Ken Talley, a former 4-star prospect who began his career at Penn State. Talley revealed his commitment on social media. Talley was a key piece of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting...
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report
If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Michigan State guard lands assistant coaching job, per report
News out of the basketball coaching ranks. Former Michigan State guard Tum Tum Nairn is set to be the next assistant coach at Southern Utah per a report from Jeff Goodman with Stadium. Nairn, who played at Michigan State from 2014-2018, joins the staff led by head coach Todd Simon.
Why Michigan football's defensive front played with something to prove in Week 1
It may be true that a team can only play who's in front of them. But in Michigan football's opener against Colorado State, the Rams’ offensive line wasn’t in front of U-M’s defensive line much at all. The Wolverines lived in Colorado State’s backfield — both against the rush and the pass. While...
6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball extends offer to 2024 five-star Isaiah Elohim
With the 2022-23 college basketball season still more than two months away, Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have been on the recruiting trail extending offers to several talented prospects in hopes of landing commitments in Ann Arbor. One of their latest offers is Isaiah Elohim, a five-star 6-foot-5 shooting...
Watch Brian Kelly’s LSU fans melt down after last-second loss: ‘We are God-awful at football’
LSU’s 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday night left many in the college football world dumbfounded, no one more than the Tigers’ fans. Baton Rouge television station WBRZ-2 had the inspired idea to interview LSU fans as they were leaving the Caesar’s Superdome following the game. The results were predictably hilarious.
WZZM 13
Milan Bolden-Morris makes history as first female grad assistant for Power 5 football program
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Football returned to the Big House on Saturday as Michigan topped Colorado State 51-7. The 100,000 plus fans watching inside Michigan Stadium did not just witness a beatdown, but also some history. Michigan coach Milan Bolden-Morris became the first female grad assistant on the sidelines...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker explains why Michigan State's Week 1 performance was 'unacceptable'
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker thinks the performance from the No. 15 team in the nation was ‘unacceptable’ against Western Michigan Friday. The Spartans won 35-13, but that’s not good enough for Tucker. Winning a B1G championship at the end of the season takes more than a 22-point victory in a heavily favored contest and missed opportunities galore.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh addresses continued QB questions: 'We've plowed this ground as thoroughly as it can be plowed'
Jim Harbaugh has addressed the starting quarterback issue in every media availability he’s been in since last season’s College Football Playoff appearance. It seems like that anyway. Harbaugh is sticking with his original plan for JJ McCarthy to start against Hawai’i this Saturday after Cade McNamara started last week against Colorado State.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans
Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
