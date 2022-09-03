Read full article on original website
thefootballbrainiacs.com
Open Post | Wednesday, September 7th
***Sooners did what they had to do for coach Venables in his first game. Got a decisive win against a team that wasn’t as bad as I thought. I thought their QB1 looked good. Live arm and accurate. ***Some of the best moments of the game came when OU’s...
thefootballbrainiacs.com
Oklahoma Moves Up Two Spots in Latest AP Poll
The Sooners jumped from No. 9 to No. 7 in the second edition of the Associate Press' Top 25.
The CFP is Expanding? Why Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Says 'Good, I Could Care Less'
The Oklahoma coach typically offers opinions on national topics, but in Venables' case, he's hyper-focused on improving this week against Kent State.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops met with the media on Monday night ahead of the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State.
Surrounded by Family, Dillon Gabriel Cherished his Oklahoma Debut
The new OU quarterback starred in his long-awaited debut for the Sooners on Saturday.
Oklahoma's Brent Venables Got His First Career W, Then Broke Out His Best Dance Moves
In a postgame celebration filled with game balls and emotional pauses, there was also plenty of room for "a lot of dancing."
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
KFOR
Hello September! Here comes the rain!
Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
Family Of Man Murdered In NW OKC Speaks Out
The family of a metro man who was found murdered at a homeless encampment in Oklahoma City is speaking out. According to records, Jeff Skrivanek, 51, was strangled with a leash and hanged from a tree. According to Skrivanek’s family, he moved to Oklahoma to better his life. Skrivanek...
Ryan Walters wants to revoke Norman teacher’s certification, after her resignation over HB 1775
Education Secretary and candidate to become Oklahoma’s State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, signed a letter looking to take away the teaching license of a Norman High School teacher who resigned in opposition to House Bill 1775. Wednesday Walters asked the Oklahoma State Board of Education to revoke Summer Boismier’s certificate,...
KXII.com
1 dies after Garvin County rear-end crash
PAOLI, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman is dead after a van and a minivan collided in Garvin County on Thursday. According to a press report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, both cars were driving south on I-35 near Paoli when the minivan slowed down for traffic, and was rear-ended by the van.
‘We’re not doing anything wrong’: City of Norman finds backyard pool rentals in violation of law
You can rent out an aquatic center pool, the University of Oklahoma pool, but if you want to rent someone's backyard pool in Norman, the city said you can't because it's a violation of neighborhood zoning ordinances.
Crash in Moore leaves one dead and three injured
MOORE (KFOR) – One is confirmed dead and three injured following a crash near Southwest 4th St. and North Santa Fe Avenue in Moore. The accident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night. One victim was pronounced dead shortly after crews arrived on scene. Three others were injured, including a one-year-old. The three injured victims […]
KOCO
OHP: Crews responding to rollover accident in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are responding to a rollover accident in Moore. On Saturday, crews responded to a rollover accident near Interstate 35 and South 12th Street in Moore. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
DPS: Woman dies in fatal collision in Garvin County
A woman has died in a fatal car accident on Interstate 35 near marker 79.
Man Arrested, Accused For Making Bomb Threat At OKC Apartment
An Oklahoma City metro man was arrested and is accused of threatening to bomb his southeast OKC apartment complex. According to court documents, police described 36-year-old Maurice Wilson as being in "..a manic state, screaming about people being devils and holograms in his apartment." He also allegedly tried to grab...
blackchronicle.com
Police investigating drive-by shooting at apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they search for a shooting suspect. - Advertisement - Around 2 p.m. on Feb. 27,Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of W. I-240 Service Rd. When officers arrived at...
