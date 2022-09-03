ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Daily News

Chinese food takeout: Nostalgia drives wave of new restaurants, delivery shops to Palm Beach County

There’s a streak of nostalgia in a new wave of Chinese takeout spots and full-service restaurants across Palm Beach County. But it’s not the nostalgia of Chinese immigrants yearning for their homeland. Partly, it’s a New York state of nostalgia.  This is a wave of Chinese food restaurants and delivery operations opened by...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

'Flavor Palm Beach' returns, features new restaurant AquaGrille

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Flavor Palm Beach is back and better than ever!. More than 60 bistro's, diners, and restaurants around Palm Beach County are participating this year. During the whole month of September people can try 3-course meals at all the participating restaurants with prices ranging...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Times

Is Amazon open for business in S. Fla.?

Riviera Beach Fla. – Blue tape covers the “Amazon” sign on a door of a shiny new building, at the corner of 13th Street and President Barack Obama Highway (formerly Old Dixie Highway) in Riviera Beach, for decades previously occupied by a drive-in movie theater and later a flea market.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close

Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
WELLINGTON, FL
WSVN-TV

Sewer line breaks in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working on a sewer line break in Pompano Beach. It happened Tuesday on Southeast Fifth Court, near South Federal Highway. Some of the spillage flowed into a nearby canal. Tap water in that area has not been affected. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp....
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Stoner’s Pizza Joint Ordered Closed, Roach Found Inside Boca Raton Location

Pizza Place Ordered Shut By Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It seems like a joke that writes itself — Stoner’s Pizza Joint closed when roach found inside — but the Florida Dept. Of Business and Professional Regulation […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca Raton Teens Helping Clean-Up a Local Neighborhood

Boca Raton Student-Led Group Will Help Clean-Up an Overgrown Field Covering an Iconic Mural in Delray Beach by Transforming it Into a Butterfly Garden. Delray Beach, FL – Recent Philanthropy Tank (www.philanthropytank.org) awarded program Growing Native Oases Made for Engagement (GNOME) will roll up their sleeves this Saturday, September 10th to turn the overgrown Pocket Refuge near Catherine Strong Park in Delray Beach into a thriving, beautiful butterfly garden. The event is free and open to public volunteers.
BOCA RATON, FL
margatetalk.com

Clear Space by Disposing of Your Hazardous Waste September 10

Through a cooperative agreement, several Broward County cities hold one-day events throughout the year to dispose of hazardous materials. These cities are Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac. Residents don’t even need to leave their vehicles. Just drive through, show a valid driver’s license from one...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

THE DOC IS IN…JAIL: Delray Beach Doctor Gerard D’Ariano Locked Up Again

Second Arrest In Three Weeks For Spin Surgeon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach Doctor Gerard Dariano is back in the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday after being arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Dr. Dariano allegedly violated a domestic violence […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SEWAGE LEAK INTO INTRACOASTAL, SWIMMING WARNING IN EFFECT

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a swimming and fishing warning in effect in Pompano Beach after a pipe carrying sewage burst into the Intracoastal waterway. Official Statement from the City of Pompano Beach: “A sewage pipe breach has occurred at 2000 SE […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT: Rockin’ Delray Beach Senior Community Lands Another In Jail

Resident Arrested For Drugs… Joins Other Kings Point Notables In Lockup… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Is Kings Point the rockin’ist senior living community in the United States? Is it always “Senior Week” in Kings Point? Jail records suggest it’s all possible. Just days […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
