Chinese food takeout: Nostalgia drives wave of new restaurants, delivery shops to Palm Beach County
There’s a streak of nostalgia in a new wave of Chinese takeout spots and full-service restaurants across Palm Beach County. But it’s not the nostalgia of Chinese immigrants yearning for their homeland. Partly, it’s a New York state of nostalgia. This is a wave of Chinese food restaurants and delivery operations opened by...
cw34.com
'Flavor Palm Beach' returns, features new restaurant AquaGrille
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Flavor Palm Beach is back and better than ever!. More than 60 bistro's, diners, and restaurants around Palm Beach County are participating this year. During the whole month of September people can try 3-course meals at all the participating restaurants with prices ranging...
South Florida Times
Is Amazon open for business in S. Fla.?
Riviera Beach Fla. – Blue tape covers the “Amazon” sign on a door of a shiny new building, at the corner of 13th Street and President Barack Obama Highway (formerly Old Dixie Highway) in Riviera Beach, for decades previously occupied by a drive-in movie theater and later a flea market.
Samha Bistro to Open in West Palm Beach
Samha will offer sandwiches and more on Northwood Rd
WPBF News 25
City of West Palm Beach passes first hearing for noise ordinance changes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The first reading to change thecity of West Palm Beach's noise ordinance passed Tuesday night after complaints from residents spurred the change. The proposal focuses on quieter bars and restaurants in the areas near Clematis Street and Northwood Village District. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
Proposed ordinance pushes for quieter outdoor bars, restaurants
West Palm Beach is looking to tackle how loud is too loud. This happens after complaints from residents that music from bars and restaurants can be heard from their homes.
WSVN-TV
Sewer line breaks in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working on a sewer line break in Pompano Beach. It happened Tuesday on Southeast Fifth Court, near South Federal Highway. Some of the spillage flowed into a nearby canal. Tap water in that area has not been affected. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp....
Stoner’s Pizza Joint Ordered Closed, Roach Found Inside Boca Raton Location
Pizza Place Ordered Shut By Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It seems like a joke that writes itself — Stoner’s Pizza Joint closed when roach found inside — but the Florida Dept. Of Business and Professional Regulation […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
bocaratontribune.com
Boca Raton Teens Helping Clean-Up a Local Neighborhood
Boca Raton Student-Led Group Will Help Clean-Up an Overgrown Field Covering an Iconic Mural in Delray Beach by Transforming it Into a Butterfly Garden. Delray Beach, FL – Recent Philanthropy Tank (www.philanthropytank.org) awarded program Growing Native Oases Made for Engagement (GNOME) will roll up their sleeves this Saturday, September 10th to turn the overgrown Pocket Refuge near Catherine Strong Park in Delray Beach into a thriving, beautiful butterfly garden. The event is free and open to public volunteers.
New Italian Restaurant Divieto Ristorante Coming to Coral Springs in 2023
A taste of the roaring twenties is coming to Coral Springs. Divieto Ristorante, a Miami-based Italian chain restaurant, will open its doors in Coral Springs at 2729 N. University Drive, the former location of Applebee’s. Applebee’s closed in February 2021 due to pandemic-related financial difficulties. Divieto Ristorante proposed opening...
Falls leading cause of deadly injuries among Fla. senior citizens
Unintentional falls are the No. 1 cause of deadly injuries among Florida's seniors. WPTV's In-Depth team started digging into why it's happening so often and what you can do to protect yourself.
WPTV
Dessert Wars coming to South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bakers from all over South Florida will be showcasing their specialties at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Sept. 17. Tickets are sold out but started at $45 and included 30 sampling tickets. InsTA: Highlighting Local Vendors.
margatetalk.com
Clear Space by Disposing of Your Hazardous Waste September 10
Through a cooperative agreement, several Broward County cities hold one-day events throughout the year to dispose of hazardous materials. These cities are Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac. Residents don’t even need to leave their vehicles. Just drive through, show a valid driver’s license from one...
THE DOC IS IN…JAIL: Delray Beach Doctor Gerard D’Ariano Locked Up Again
Second Arrest In Three Weeks For Spin Surgeon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach Doctor Gerard Dariano is back in the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday after being arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Dr. Dariano allegedly violated a domestic violence […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Person shot on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street.
SEWAGE LEAK INTO INTRACOASTAL, SWIMMING WARNING IN EFFECT
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a swimming and fishing warning in effect in Pompano Beach after a pipe carrying sewage burst into the Intracoastal waterway. Official Statement from the City of Pompano Beach: “A sewage pipe breach has occurred at 2000 SE […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Lake Worth Beach Votes To Repeal Homeless Panhandling Ordinance
Public comment was also taken on another proposal to repeal an ordinance that allows for fining the homeless for sleeping in public spaces.
KINGS POINT: Rockin’ Delray Beach Senior Community Lands Another In Jail
Resident Arrested For Drugs… Joins Other Kings Point Notables In Lockup… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Is Kings Point the rockin’ist senior living community in the United States? Is it always “Senior Week” in Kings Point? Jail records suggest it’s all possible. Just days […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
10NEWS
FWC: 14 people thrown from boat in deadly crash off Florida Keys
NORTH KEY LARGO, Fla. — An official report shows that everyone was thrown from a boat that crashed off the Florida Keys over Labor Day weekend, resulting in the death of a teenager and injuries of others. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the crash happened...
