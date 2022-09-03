Boca Raton Student-Led Group Will Help Clean-Up an Overgrown Field Covering an Iconic Mural in Delray Beach by Transforming it Into a Butterfly Garden. Delray Beach, FL – Recent Philanthropy Tank (www.philanthropytank.org) awarded program Growing Native Oases Made for Engagement (GNOME) will roll up their sleeves this Saturday, September 10th to turn the overgrown Pocket Refuge near Catherine Strong Park in Delray Beach into a thriving, beautiful butterfly garden. The event is free and open to public volunteers.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO