Did you know there is an "Airbnb of swimming pools?" Launched back in 2018, Swimply is an online marketplace that allows homeowners with pools to rent their spaces out by the hour, just like on Airbnb. If you live in San Francisco and are craving a warm and sunny pool day, there are several options in the South Bay, East Bay, and up north where the temps actually feel like summer.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO