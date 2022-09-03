Read full article on original website
Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano explains decision to take out Josh Proctor vs. Notre Dame
Perry Eliano decided to pull safety Josh Proctor following the 1st defensive series against Notre Dame, and put in Lathan Ransom. He gave his reasoning for the decision. Eliano stated that the move was purely to calm Proctor down per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch. Ransom played a lot of snaps after he decided to take Proctor out of the game. Proctor is the more experienced of the 2, as he is in his 5th year with Ohio State. Ransom is now in his 3rd year.
Multiple LSU WRs scrub social media accounts following loss to Florida State
LSU wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers scrubbed their social media accounts of any LSU affiliation after the loss to Florida State on Sunday night. It was a heartbreaking loss that ended on a blocked extra point try for LSU. If the extra point was good, the game would have been extended into overtime and LSU would have completed a 14-point comeback.
Ohio State football fan releases haunting image of Brutus Buckeye in human form
Ohio State football’s mascot just became real-life. A Buckeye fan posted a tweet of what Brutus would look like if he were human, and it’s not for the faint of heart. Most people who saw the post immediately wished they hadn’t. The world isn’t ready for a human Brutus quite yet, or ever for that matter.
The B1G 10: Scott Frost isn't the answer and never will be. So why is he still Nebraska's coach?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten. This is why you don’t deal in emotion, you strike amid the reality of the moment. This is why you don’t hope for the best, you move to find what works. At the very least,...
Mel Tucker, Michigan State land transfer commitment from ex-B1G East prospect
Mel Tucker continues to hit the transfer portal, and he landed another transfer commitment Wednesday. This time, it comes from Ken Talley, a former 4-star prospect who began his career at Penn State. Talley revealed his commitment on social media. Talley was a key piece of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting...
Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1
Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
Ohio State football: Can the Buckeyes turn their receiver question mark into an exclamation point?
Entering the season, Ohio State had to replace a pair of standout wideouts now in the NFL, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson (65 and 70 catches, respectively, in 2021). It was clear to all that one player could probably not assume either role directly, but the Buckeyes had tons of depth and would assemble 2 great receivers in the aggregate from 4 or 5 candidates. After all, it worked fine in the Rose Bowl, with Olave and Wilson both opting out and the offense firing away methodically nonetheless.
Scott Frost makes key change to Nebraska practices ahead of Week 2
Scott Frost addressed the media ahead of his Nebraska’s Week 2 bout with Georgia Southern. He said he’s made some changes in how the Cornhuskers practice. Moving forward, the 1s will practice against the 1s more often. You read that correctly. Are we absolutely sure this is Year...
Scott Frost updates Nebraska's plans for Rahmir Johnson in 2022
Scott Frost and the Huskers rebounded over the weekend with a win over North Dakota. While it was not always easy, Anthony Grant established himself as the lead running back with a huge effort. Unfortunately, Rahmir Johnson continues to get edged out of the backfield picture. After leading all Husker...
Jim Harbaugh updates injury status of 3 key players ahead of Hawaii game
Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media about the status of 3 of his players. Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News posted his comments on Twitter. Michigan was without OL Ryan Hayes and LB Nikhai Hill-Green for the season opener. Hayes missed the opener with an undisclosed injury, but Harbaugh expects him to be back. Hill-Green is dealing with a soft-tissue injury and more about his status will come out closer to game time.
Ohio State hoops loses commitment from 4-star prospect, first player to commit via 2023 recruiting class
Class of 2023 guard George Washington III decommitted from Ohio State Monday morning. Washington was the first player to commit to Chris Holtmann’s 2023 cycle. The 4-star guard announced his de-commitment via Twitter. Ohio State retains 4-star small forward Scotty Middleton, 4-star power forward Devin Royal and 3-star center...
Paul Finebaum declares one Power 5 conference 'dead' for College Football Playoff
Paul Finebaum pronounced the Pac-12 “dead” for the College Football Playoff following a difficult Week 1. The Pac-12 had 2 marquee matchups against the SEC and the conference fell short in both games. The Pac-12’s hopes of sending a team to the Playoff depended upon the outcome of Week 1.
Scott Frost comments on Mark Whipple, play-calling in Week 1
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Nebraska’s coaching staff had to learn to be a bit more creative following the Huskers’ Week 0 loss to Northwestern. He’s humming a completely different tune after saying he didn’t want to discuss the comment Saturday, despite saying the creativity comment was not aimed at Whipple.
Joel Klatt: Ohio State answered 2 major questions after season opener vs. Notre Dame
Joel Klatt was on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’, to talk about the action from Week 1. This is what he had to say about how Ohio State did. Ohio State had a slow start offensively against Notre Dame in Week 1, but the Buckeyes won 21-10. The first question that Klatt thinks Ohio State answered very well, was about their toughness. Especially on the 14-play drive late in the game that took 7:06 off the clock.
Former Michigan State guard lands assistant coaching job, per report
News out of the basketball coaching ranks. Former Michigan State guard Tum Tum Nairn is set to be the next assistant coach at Southern Utah per a report from Jeff Goodman with Stadium. Nairn, who played at Michigan State from 2014-2018, joins the staff led by head coach Todd Simon.
I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Indiana releases its Players of the Game from Week 1
Indiana football released its Players for the Game from Week 1’s victory over Illinois. The Hoosiers named two offensive, defensive and special teams players each. The selections are listed below:. Offensive: Connor Bazelak, QB. Offensive: DJ Matthews, WR. Defensive: Cam Jones, LB. Defensive: Lance Bryant, LB. Special Teams: Charles...
B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report
If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
CJ Stroud reveals pick for best player on Ohio State roster
C.J. Stroud didn’t mince any words when discussing who the best player at Ohio State is. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on social media. Stroud was quick to praise teammate and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a recent interview. It looks like he will be missing throwing to 1 of his favorite targets from last season.
Clay Helton looking forward to Georgia Southern's Week 2 road trip to Nebraska
Clay Helton is getting his team ready for the matchup against Nebraska. He discussed how excited he is to be facing Scott Frost again per Riley Gates of 247Sports. Frost and Helton met before when both were still coaching in the Pac-12. Helton worked his way up from assistant to head coach at USC, while Frost used to be the offensive coordinator at Oregon. Helton thinks reality is going to set in for this team after playing Nebraska.
