Here's hoping you enjoy a relaxing three-day weekend; next up: election season

A quick note this weekend, as you hopefully get to enjoy a little time off and recharge for the start of fall.

We'll be diving deeper into election coverage soon at the Courier & Press. We're focusing on more issue-based reporting as a number of important races appear on November's general ballot.

In Vanderburgh County, for instance, voters will choose a new sheriff and new prosecuting attorney. Those are two offices that play crucial roles in local law enforcement and criminal justice. We'll explore the candidates' thoughts on jail expansion, operational transparency and more.

But there's plenty of time left in September and October to get to all of that. For now, take a breath this holiday weekend, put something tasty on the grill and get ready for summer to transition to autumn.

And as always, thanks for subscribing to the Courier & Press.

Ryan Reynolds is interim editor of the Courier & Press. You can reach him by email at ryan.reynolds@courierpress.com or follow him on Twitter, @ryanreynolds.