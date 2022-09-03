Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Fairview Fire continues ‘burning in all directions on all flanks,’ scorching more than 9,000 acres, fire chief says
The Fairview Fire has now charred more than 9,000 acres in the two days it’s been burning in Southern California, according to Cal Fire. The fire, which has spread to 9,846 acres and is 5% contained, has not shown signs of slowing down, either. “The fire’s burning in all...
abc17news.com
California sheriff’s deputy in custody after double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff’s deputy — the suspect in a bizarre double-slaying in which a husband and wife were shot early Wednesday morning in their home — ended abruptly nearly 12 hours later with a phone call. Devin...
abc17news.com
Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners are moving to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers by putting the question before voters. If they gather enough signatures, the law that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Labor Day wouldn’t take effect unless it’s supported by a majority of voters. It would create a Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions. The coalition said Wednesday that the law will raise consumer costs, isn’t needed, and will create “a fractured economy” with different regulations for different types of restaurants.
abc17news.com
Colorado clerk Tina Peters pleads not guilty in election security breach case
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost the GOP nomination for Colorado secretary of state earlier this year, pleaded not guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges Wednesday afternoon, six months after a county grand jury indicted her following an election security breach investigation by local authorities. District Judge Matthew Barrett...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc17news.com
Michigan GOP leaders encourage rule breaking at poll worker training session
The evening before Michigan’s state primary, Wayne County GOP leaders held a Zoom training session for poll workers and partisan observers — warning them about “bad stuff happening” during the election and encouraging them to ignore local election rules barring cell phones and pens from polling places and vote-counting centers.
abc17news.com
Man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas. A court filing unsealed Wednesday says 39-year-old Justin Kuchta, of Annapolis, is charged with one felony count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure. Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day. The filing doesn’t name the member of Congress whom Kuchta is accused of threatening. It says the Internet Protocol address used to send the message was registered to a network operated by the state of Maryland.
abc17news.com
Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat. Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond. St. Joseph police say they were called to a home Friday and found the child dead with blunt force trauma to the head. According to a probable cause statement, Police said Beechner led officers to the house’s roof, where they found a child, identified as Jozlyn Marie Beechner, covered in a white sheet. Beechner does not yet have an attorney.
abc17news.com
Kentucky man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 29-year-old Kentucky man drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday afternoon. According to an incident report, it happened at the 4 mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderson Hollow Cove around 4:15 p.m. Troopers said Tyler Elliot jumped off of the...
Comments / 0