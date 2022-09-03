Read full article on original website
Quadruple shooting suspect found dead
A suspect in a quadruple shooting and fire in Milwaukee was found dead Tuesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, relatives told TMJ4 News. Leslie Bost was wanted for shooting an 82-year-old woman and injuring three others in a shooting near 22nd and Clarke on Aug. 24th. He also set a home on fire, according to police.
CBS 58
Three shootings within about 6 hours yesterday
Milwaukee police say that they are investigating three separate shootings that happened within about 6 hours on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The first shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. near N. 45th and Concordia. Police say a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were taken to a local hospital and treated for their injuries. Both are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fires shots in neighborhood, arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is expected to face criminal charges after allegedly firing gunshots in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6. Officers were dispatched to the area near 100th Street and Hampton Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say during an...
One man shot and killed near 83rd and Lisbon
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday night.
WISN
Five people shot in six hours in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a 50-year-old man Tuesday night at a Milwaukee bar. The shooting happened just about 11:35 p.m. at Kam's Corner Tap near 84th Street and Lisbon Avenue. The medical examiner's office identified him as Donald Lockwood. Four other...
CBS 58
Man killed in late-night Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed late Tuesday night. Police say the shooting happened on W. Lisbon Ave. near N. Ripon Pl. at 11:35 p.m. on September 6. A 50-year-old man died on the scene despite...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alleged Milwaukee neighbor shooter Leslie Bost dead
MILWAUKEE - Leslie Bost, accused of shooting his neighbors near 22nd and Center in August, is dead, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms. This information was first revealed by the son of Shirley Mallory. Shirley was killed in the shooting. Gregory Mallory told FOX6 News prosecutors informed him of...
WISN
Milwaukee police union wants judicial change in wake of deadly downtown shootout
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police union is calling for change after a fatal police shootout in the city's entertainment district. Friday night during busy bar hours, homicide suspect Earnest Terrell Blakney opened fire on police officers near Edison Street and Juneau Avenue. Police shot back killing Blakney. One bullet...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting; woman wounded by gunfire out of hospital
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News learned new details on Tuesday, Sept. 6 about a woman hurt in a shootout over the weekend between Milwaukee police and an accused killer. We know the man police killed was Ernest Blakney, who prosecutors accuse of homicide. What was supposed to be a fun Friday...
WISN
Man shot and killed outside Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say five people were shot in six hours Tuesday night. One of the shootings happened outside a bar near 83rd Street and Lisbon Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 50-year-old man died at the scene. Police were called to a double shooting near...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting wounded 5, police seek 'person of interest'
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department said it has identified and is looking for a "person of interest" in a shooting that wounded five people in August. Police said they are "looking to speak with" 38-year-old Anthony Garcia. Neighbors told FOX6 News they woke up to arguing and a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine 17-year-old’s illegal guns ‘bought in Milwaukee,’ prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. – A Racine 17-year-old prohibited from possessing firearms because he’s an adjudicated delinquent admitted he had four guns in his bedroom and that he was involved in the sale of marijuana, prosecutors say. Jeontae Snow faces four counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated...
WISN
Victim's family: man wanted in elderly shooting attack found dead
MILWAUKEE — Citing prosecutors, the family of a woman killed last month in anelderly shooting attack tells 12 News the suspect died by suicide Tuesday afternoon. In an emailed statement Tuesday evening, Milwaukee Police officials said officers went to a house near N. Port Washington Avenue and W. Melvina Street at 3:48 p.m., where they believed a "wanted subject" was inside. The email said when they knocked and announced they were there, they heard a gunshot inside. The email said they found a person dead inside.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man wanted
MILWAUKEE - Regina Allen, 35, of Milwaukee, known by friends as Mya, was fatally shot Aug. 29 near 26th and Wells. Police are looking for the man they say killed the transgender woman. A friend described Allen as full of laughter and joy. Through Facebook, Allen's friend said she will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
39th and Chambers shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, Sept. 5 near 39th and Chambers. It happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. A 20-year-old man from Milwaukee suffered a gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee police continue to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summit hit-and-run, Harley rally attendee hospitalized
VILLAGE OF SUMMIT, Wis. - Village of Summit police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened after the Wisconsin Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally on Sunday, Sept. 4. Police are looking for the motorcycle operator who hit a man riding a moped, who is now recovering at the hospital. The hit-and-run crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Wells homicide; Milwaukee man charged, on the run
MILWAUKEE - 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting a person near 26th and Wells on Monday, Aug. 29. Hubbird is charged with first-degree reckless homicide – but he is on the run. According to the criminal complaint filed on Sept. 6, Milwaukee police were dispatched...
CBS 58
Non-fatal shooting near 39th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday night near 39th and Chambers. Authorities say a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and is being treated at a local hospital. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue to look...
Pedestrian killed in crash near Teutonia and Roosevelt in Milwaukee
A driver hit and killed a pedestrian near Teutonia and Congress in Milwaukee Wednesday morning, police say.
