Inglewood, CA

2urbangirls.com

Meet the Candidates: Bobby Brown for Inglewood Council District 2

I love Inglewood. District 2 is my village and I’m grateful to be raising my children here. But in order for this community to thrive, we need new leadership committed to responsible growth that benefits the people who live here. When I decided to run for Inglewood City Council...
INGLEWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA City Officials Struggle to Enforce RV Ordinance

The city of Los Angeles passed its RV ordinance in April but one councilmember is now saying what she worried would happen, actually is. She said there's no way to enforce the code because there's no place to tow the RVs. On a hot day like Tuesday, being cooped up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Site of Fully Entitled Mixed-Use Project Totaling 378,197 SQFT Placed Up for Sale in Los Angeles’ Arts District

A fully entitled mixed-use project – which has been in the works for nearly a decade – has recently been placed up for sale in Los Angeles’ Arts District. According to the listing from Cushman & Wakefield, the approximately one-acre project site could be developed with 378,197 square feet of space intended to serve the local arts community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

City Of Santa Monica Approves $5.7M Towards Income Housing Development: Santa Monica Real Estate Report – September 6th, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside. * City Of Santa Monica Approves $5.7M Towards Income Housing Development. * City Council Passes Emergency Rental Increase Relief Ordinance. * Local Properties For Sale And Rent In Your Neighborhood!. Host – @juliet.lemar. To Sponsor This Video Contact Ads@mirrormediagroupla.com.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Why are legacy media hating on a Black woman on the LA City Council?

Between the racist LA Times and the Los Angeles Magazine they are hating on the appointment of a Black woman to the Los Angeles City Council as if they are the “standard” on what people of color want in their leaders. Heather Hutt is the leader we need an a glowing example of a Black woman who worked her way to where she is now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

29-Story Condominium Tower Project Opposed By Metro Los Angeles

Development Adjacent To D Line Westwood / UCLA Station. Indivest has had the 29-story The Gayley at Wilshire condominium tower in development since 2010 when it was first approved by the Los Angeles City Council. The proposed building would be located at 10955 Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood. The development is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

15-day outdoor watering shutdown begins for more than 4 million Los Angeles County residents tomorrow

More than four million Los Angeles County residents will be forced to go without outdoor watering for more than two weeks starting Tuesday, as Metropolitan Water District crews work to repair a leaking pipeline. The fixes are expected to take up to 15 days, after a major delivery Upper Feeder pipeline that brings water to Southern California from the Colorado River was found to have a large leak. After a temporary fix earlier this year, MWD officials are set to repair the pipeline in its entirety.Residents living in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will be...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAUSD resumes classes while investigation into cyber attack continues

LOS ANGELES – Classes resumed as scheduled Tuesday at the Los Angeles Unified School District following a weekend cyberattack on its information technology systems that has led to a federal investigation and instructions for teachers, staff and students to change their district passwords. The district contacted federal officials over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Gascón Protesters Meet at Beverly Gardens Park

Protesters gathered at Beverly Gardens Park on Aug. 28 to voice their frustration that efforts to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón failed. The demonstration was organized by the Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee, the official organization spearheading the recall campaign. Protesters gathered at Beverly...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

