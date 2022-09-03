Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Meet the Candidates: Bobby Brown for Inglewood Council District 2
I love Inglewood. District 2 is my village and I’m grateful to be raising my children here. But in order for this community to thrive, we need new leadership committed to responsible growth that benefits the people who live here. When I decided to run for Inglewood City Council...
NBC Los Angeles
LA City Officials Struggle to Enforce RV Ordinance
The city of Los Angeles passed its RV ordinance in April but one councilmember is now saying what she worried would happen, actually is. She said there's no way to enforce the code because there's no place to tow the RVs. On a hot day like Tuesday, being cooped up...
LA City Council approves $129,000 to remove graffiti from Sixth Street Bridge
The amount is a decrease from the originally proposed amount of $353,000, which the council's Budget and Finance Committee slashed last month due to the bridge seeing fewer incidents of graffiti in recent weeks.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Carson developers aren’t keeping their word with mobile home owners
The article Carson developers to provide $22 million in relocation benefits to mobile park residents is the glossy veneer side of the story. $22M may sound like a lot, but the appraisals and the tactics used to persuade residents to move early over the last two years tell a completely different story:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood residents file complaints with DA over requirements to appear on the ballot
Inglewood will host local elections Nov. 8 with a final list of candidates being listed on the City Clerk’s website. Behind the scenes, 2UrbanGirls has been copied on a litany of emails from candidates filing complaints with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit over last minute requirements imposed on them by the city clerk.
theregistrysocal.com
Site of Fully Entitled Mixed-Use Project Totaling 378,197 SQFT Placed Up for Sale in Los Angeles’ Arts District
A fully entitled mixed-use project – which has been in the works for nearly a decade – has recently been placed up for sale in Los Angeles’ Arts District. According to the listing from Cushman & Wakefield, the approximately one-acre project site could be developed with 378,197 square feet of space intended to serve the local arts community.
Santa Monica Mirror
City Of Santa Monica Approves $5.7M Towards Income Housing Development: Santa Monica Real Estate Report – September 6th, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside. * City Of Santa Monica Approves $5.7M Towards Income Housing Development. * City Council Passes Emergency Rental Increase Relief Ordinance. * Local Properties For Sale And Rent In Your Neighborhood!. Host – @juliet.lemar. To Sponsor This Video Contact Ads@mirrormediagroupla.com.
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residents
The City of Los Angeles has developed one of the biggest guaranteed income programs in the nation, providing payments of $1,000 a month for a full year for 3,200 people. The government program—named Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot or the BIG LEAP by city officials—gives unconditional cash assistance to participants in this pilot program.
RELATED PEOPLE
2urbangirls.com
Why are legacy media hating on a Black woman on the LA City Council?
Between the racist LA Times and the Los Angeles Magazine they are hating on the appointment of a Black woman to the Los Angeles City Council as if they are the “standard” on what people of color want in their leaders. Heather Hutt is the leader we need an a glowing example of a Black woman who worked her way to where she is now.
pasadenanow.com
4 Million LA County Residents Urged to Suspend Outdoor Watering Starting Tuesday
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days — starting Tuesday — while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Tuesday through Sept. 20, and will...
Over 4M L.A. County residents urged to suspend outdoor watering starting tomorrow
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days – starting Tuesday – while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
2urbangirls.com
Former LA Controller deems leading candidate for seat unfit for public office
LOS ANGELES – Laura Chick, a former Los Angeles city controller and councilwoman, sharply criticized the frontrunner in the race for controller Tuesday as unfit for public office, calling Kenneth Mejia an “extremist” in an open letter. But Mejia dismissed the attack as “desperate lies” orchestrated by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
29-Story Condominium Tower Project Opposed By Metro Los Angeles
Development Adjacent To D Line Westwood / UCLA Station. Indivest has had the 29-story The Gayley at Wilshire condominium tower in development since 2010 when it was first approved by the Los Angeles City Council. The proposed building would be located at 10955 Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood. The development is...
Here’s How One West Hollywood Renter Fought An Illegal Rent Hike And Won
Despite COVID rent freezes, tenants still get demands from landlords to pay more. Whether they can fight back depends on where they live.
Downtown homeless outreach sparks complaints from residents and business owners
“Those showing up for food come and never leave," said the man behind a petition calling for the relocation of Christian Outreach in Action, which some say has led to an increase in crime, violence, yelling, loitering and other problems. The post Downtown homeless outreach sparks complaints from residents and business owners appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LA City Council Reinstates $50K Reward in 2020 Shooting Death
The Los Angeles City Council reinstated a $50,000 reward offer Tuesday for information in the killing of a man who was gunned down in November 2020 in the downtown Los Angeles area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15-day outdoor watering shutdown begins for more than 4 million Los Angeles County residents tomorrow
More than four million Los Angeles County residents will be forced to go without outdoor watering for more than two weeks starting Tuesday, as Metropolitan Water District crews work to repair a leaking pipeline. The fixes are expected to take up to 15 days, after a major delivery Upper Feeder pipeline that brings water to Southern California from the Colorado River was found to have a large leak. After a temporary fix earlier this year, MWD officials are set to repair the pipeline in its entirety.Residents living in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will be...
2urbangirls.com
LAUSD resumes classes while investigation into cyber attack continues
LOS ANGELES – Classes resumed as scheduled Tuesday at the Los Angeles Unified School District following a weekend cyberattack on its information technology systems that has led to a federal investigation and instructions for teachers, staff and students to change their district passwords. The district contacted federal officials over...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Gascón Protesters Meet at Beverly Gardens Park
Protesters gathered at Beverly Gardens Park on Aug. 28 to voice their frustration that efforts to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón failed. The demonstration was organized by the Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee, the official organization spearheading the recall campaign. Protesters gathered at Beverly...
citywatchla.com
An Open Letter From Former City Controller Laura Chick To The People Of Los Angeles
Sadly so many distrust their elected leaders. In a 2021 Gallup poll, less than half of U.S. adults (44%) say they have a great deal or fair amount of confidence in people who hold or are running for public office. We must remember that it is our responsibility as voters...
Comments / 2