Boston, MA

Cheryl McLaughlin
2d ago

You let him go!!?? No wonder they have no respect for authority!! There are no consequences for their actions! This kid laughed all the way home feeling his defiance. sickening!

MassLive.com

Boston police seek help finding suspect who allegedly scammed thousands from 83-year-old man

Boston police officers are seeking help to find a suspect who allegedly scammed an elderly man into giving him thousands of dollars. On Aug. 2, the suspect called the alleged victim, an 83-year-old man, via phone posing as a public defender. The suspect allegedly told the elderly man that he would need money to bail his grandson out of prison for reckless endangerment.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

EXCLUSIVE- Transit Police Second in Command in Hot Water After “Inappropriate” Tweet Attacking D.A. Hayden is Posted Publicly Overnight

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12:23 am to be exact, the official Twitter page of the MBTA Transit Police seemed to go off the rails. Within minutes, our office had received numerous screenshots of a public tweet from the official MBTA Transit Police account in which the newly elected incumbent, District Attorney for Suffolk County Kevin Hayden, was called “inept” and lacking the “integrity to serve”.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
South Boston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Mother's boyfriend intends to plead guilty in 5-year-old's death

CONCORD, N.H. - The boyfriend of a slain 5-year-old New Hampshire boy's mother plans to plead guilty to manslaughter, according to a court document. Joseph Stapf, 31, was originally charged with child endangerment and witness tampering in connection with Elijah Lewis' disappearance. He also plans to plead guilty to second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and witness tampering, according to a plea notice filed Friday in court. A plea-and-sentencing hearing for Stapf was scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023. The fully negotiated plea carries a sentence of 22 to 45 years in prison, according to the document filed by Stapf's lawyer. Elijah's...
ABINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts correction officer arrested, facing drug charges, placed on leave

A Massachusetts correction officer is facing charges after being arrested last week. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office and court records, 44-year-old Vito A. Forlano, of Attleboro, was arrested Thursday when he arrived for his shift at Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk. Forlano has been charged with...
ATTLEBORO, MA
MassLive.com

Jermaine Daye, 23, identified as second victim of fatal Dorchester shooting over the weekend

The second victim in a fatal shooting that happened in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday was identified as Jermaine Daye by authorities on Tuesday. Daye, 23, of Randolph, and Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton were identified by the Boston Police Department as killed in a shooting on Melbourne Street in the early hours of Sunday. A third victim, who has non-life-threatening injuries, is expected to survive and police said they will not release his name.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victims identified in Dorchester triple-shooting

BOSTON — An investigation remains underway after a triple-shooting killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester on Sunday morning. According to Boston Police, Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph were shot and killed over the weekend on Melbourne Street. A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive, police said.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
MELROSE, MA
whdh.com

22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

