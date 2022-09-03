Read full article on original website
Cheryl McLaughlin
2d ago
You let him go!!?? No wonder they have no respect for authority!! There are no consequences for their actions! This kid laughed all the way home feeling his defiance. sickening!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Related
Boston police seek help finding suspect who allegedly scammed thousands from 83-year-old man
Boston police officers are seeking help to find a suspect who allegedly scammed an elderly man into giving him thousands of dollars. On Aug. 2, the suspect called the alleged victim, an 83-year-old man, via phone posing as a public defender. The suspect allegedly told the elderly man that he would need money to bail his grandson out of prison for reckless endangerment.
Jordan Coll-Torres of Worcester charged with leaving scene of Hudson car crash and being in possession of illegal firearm
A Worcester man has been accused of fleeing the scene of an early Tuesday morning car crash in Hudson — after one of the vehicles involved in the crash struck a residential home — and being in possession of an illegal firearm, according to the Hudson Police Department.
WMTW
Man accused of attacking workers, police officer at New England Dunkin'
A man accused of attacking three people — including a police officer — Monday at a Dunkin' in Epping is facing several charges. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with seven Class A misdemeanors, including three counts of simple assault. Police said Scheiner grabbed a Dunkin'...
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE- Transit Police Second in Command in Hot Water After “Inappropriate” Tweet Attacking D.A. Hayden is Posted Publicly Overnight
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12:23 am to be exact, the official Twitter page of the MBTA Transit Police seemed to go off the rails. Within minutes, our office had received numerous screenshots of a public tweet from the official MBTA Transit Police account in which the newly elected incumbent, District Attorney for Suffolk County Kevin Hayden, was called “inept” and lacking the “integrity to serve”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence police detective placed on leave amid investigation into alleged assault
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence Police Department detective has been placed on leave amid an investigation into an alleged assault. Detective Shaun McLellan was recently arrested on a charge of simple domestic assault in Salem, New Hampshire, according to the Lawrence Police Department. “In addition to the investigation by...
Elijah Lewis: Joseph Stapf to plead guilty to manslaughter in death of 5-year-old New Hampshire boy found dead in Massachusetts
Nearly a year after missing New Hampshire 5-year-old Elijah Lewis was found dead in a Massachusetts woodland, the boyfriend of the child’s mother faces a manslaughter charge connected to his death. Lewis was reported missing from his Merrimack home last October after officials from the New Hampshire’s Department of...
Boston judge says protester was ‘wrongfully arrested’ outside Mayor Wu’s home for ordinance violation
Shannon Llewellyn was arrested in late April for “willful violation” of the city ordinance, which prohibits targeted residential demonstrations between the hours of 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. A judge reportedly dropped a charge against a woman last week who was the first protester to be arrested outside...
Alexander Yee of Winchendon ordered to seek counseling, serve probation for tampering with women’s gas tanks
A Winchendon man who pleaded guilty to tampering with the gas tanks on several women’s vehicles has been ordered by a Hampshire County judge to serve three years of probation and seek counseling, authorities said. Alexander Yee, of Winchendon, was arrested in November after a person spotted him pouring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother's boyfriend intends to plead guilty in 5-year-old's death
CONCORD, N.H. - The boyfriend of a slain 5-year-old New Hampshire boy's mother plans to plead guilty to manslaughter, according to a court document. Joseph Stapf, 31, was originally charged with child endangerment and witness tampering in connection with Elijah Lewis' disappearance. He also plans to plead guilty to second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and witness tampering, according to a plea notice filed Friday in court. A plea-and-sentencing hearing for Stapf was scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023. The fully negotiated plea carries a sentence of 22 to 45 years in prison, according to the document filed by Stapf's lawyer. Elijah's...
Jonathan Delacruz of Worcester, accused of selling drugs that caused a woman to overdose and die, held on $20k cash bail
A Worcester man charged with manslaughter after he allegedly sold a 36-year-old Worcester woman drugs she overdosed and died on in March was arraigned in Worcester District Court Tuesday. Jonathan Delacruz, 31, was arraigned on charges of manslaughter and distribution of a class A substance. A not guilty plea was...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts correction officer arrested, facing drug charges, placed on leave
A Massachusetts correction officer is facing charges after being arrested last week. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office and court records, 44-year-old Vito A. Forlano, of Attleboro, was arrested Thursday when he arrived for his shift at Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk. Forlano has been charged with...
Keith Hamel convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 killing of 26-year-old Leominster woman Kelsey Clifford, sentenced to life in prison
An Athol man was found guilty of beating a 26-year-old Leominster woman to death with a hammer in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said. A jury convicted Keith D. Hamel, 25, of murder in connection with the killing of Kelsey Clifford...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jermaine Daye, 23, identified as second victim of fatal Dorchester shooting over the weekend
The second victim in a fatal shooting that happened in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday was identified as Jermaine Daye by authorities on Tuesday. Daye, 23, of Randolph, and Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton were identified by the Boston Police Department as killed in a shooting on Melbourne Street in the early hours of Sunday. A third victim, who has non-life-threatening injuries, is expected to survive and police said they will not release his name.
A prison correction officer is on life support after an alleged attack by Shirley prison inmate
An inmate at the MCI-Shirley medium security prison allegedly attacked a correction officer late last month with a 10- to 15-pound weight to the head and the correction officer is now hospitalized and on life support, according to a union representing correction officers. The incident occurred on Aug. 31 and...
Victims identified in Dorchester triple-shooting
BOSTON — An investigation remains underway after a triple-shooting killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester on Sunday morning. According to Boston Police, Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph were shot and killed over the weekend on Melbourne Street. A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive, police said.
Antonio Lucas, Worcester man found guilty of 1st-degree murder of Cleucilene Alves da Silva, sentenced to life in prison
Antonio Lucas, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in August in the 2019 killing of his former girlfriend Cleucilene Alves da Silva, was sentenced to life in state prison Wednesday. Judge James G. Reardon Jr. sentenced Lucas in Worcester Superior Court to life in prison without parole, the Worcester...
41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
GoLocalProv
Woman Ejected From “Slingshot” - Driver Hits Police; Cocaine, Gun Found - All at Roger Williams Park
A woman was ejected from a “Slingshot” vehicle in Roger Williams Park in Providence on Sunday as the driver tried to evade police, following reports of erratic driving. When the driver was apprehended -- after hitting a police cruiser -- police say that suspected cocaine and a gun were found in the vehicle.
whdh.com
22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
Worcester post office supervisor Kevin Dombroski pleads guilty to stealing packages filled with cocaine
A former supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service pleaded guilty last week to stealing packages containing cocaine from a Worcester post office. Kevin Dombroski, 43, of Worcester, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30 to mail theft by an employee of USPS. Dombroski, a former supervisor at the Worcester Main Post Office,...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 11