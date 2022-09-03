The second victim in a fatal shooting that happened in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday was identified as Jermaine Daye by authorities on Tuesday. Daye, 23, of Randolph, and Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton were identified by the Boston Police Department as killed in a shooting on Melbourne Street in the early hours of Sunday. A third victim, who has non-life-threatening injuries, is expected to survive and police said they will not release his name.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO