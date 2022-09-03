ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. gives State of the Nation address

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6YXQ_0hhABbsz00

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. spoke from the heart of the tribe’s capital city to thousands of Cherokee citizens and guests on Saturday.

This is Chief Hoskin’s fourth State of the Nations address, where he emphasized “strength comes from the people”. The strength Chief Hoskin is referring to is the tribe’s 430,000 citizens who live on the Cherokee Nation Reservation and around the world.

“Our Nation’s strength comes from the people,” Chief Hoskin said.

According to a Cherokee Nation press release, this comes after three years of listening to the Cherokee Nation citizens’ wants and needs. This helped Chief Hoskin map out plans for the coming year.

Cherokee Nation, Indian Health Service partner up to bring safe water infrastructure and sewage upgrades to 1,400 homes

During his speech on Saturday, Chief Hoskin addressed the Council of the Cherokee Nation and proposed the “Cherokee Nation Violence Against Women Act”. This is part of his administration’s historic and continuous efforts to protect woman, children, and men.

“Expanding Cherokee Nation’s criminal justice system weighs on the shoulders of every leader of this Nation – and will continue to for generations to come,” he said. “We must get this right.”

The Cherokee Nation Violence Against Women Act will be presented before the Council of the Cherokee Nation in September to protect the tribe’s most vulnerable citizens.

According to the press release, The Cherokee Nation also plans to break ground on a 25-home housing addition in Tahlequah as well as hundreds of new homes across the reservation.

“These homes will change people’s lives, make communities stronger and every penny the homeowners pay back will go to fund housing programs for the next generation,” Chief Hoskin said.

According to The Cherokee Nation, Chief Hoskin also brought up the tribe’s strong investments in creating a healthier Cherokee Nation as they focused on rural health care initiatives and developing crucial health and wellness programs.

Cherokee Nation Wildlife Conservation’s 2nd annual controlled deer hunts

Chief Hoskins made a comment to the Cherokee Nation First Lady, January Hoskin, regarding the tribe’s recent opioid lawsuit settlements.

“First Lady, I am pleased to report that we will build a new drug treatment center – and we are making the opioid industry pay for every penny of it.” he said.

According to the press release, throughout his speech, Chief Hoskin also spoke upon the Artist Recovery Act and keeping the language of the Cherokee Nation alive.

A full transcript of Chief Hoskin’s State of the Nation address is available here .

“The State of our Nation is strong. But, what really matters is that we work together to keep it strong.”

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 13

William Bird
3d ago

One of the most corrupt administrations in Cherokee history ,an I see no end in sightthe money is flowing in an into their pockets . there is no pride in the Cherokee nation an if these people say they are proud of it today they are blind or part of the corruption, thatz why there will never be change in the Cherokee nation to many card carriers an not enough ndn's.

Reply
2
Related
kosu.org

Headlines: Religion and Republicans, Tulsa homelessness and State Film Office

Poll shows majority of Oklahoma Republicans support religious candidates. (NewsOK) Lawmakers plan to study Oklahoma’s Tax System. (Journal Record) Oklahoma’s criminal justice system endures another shift. (KOSU) Leaky pipes cause disruptions for water customers around Lake Eufaula. (KOSU) Homelessness advocates call on Tulsa to do more. (Tulsa World)
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s Lindsey House gives mom a fresh start

TULSA, Okla. — Stephanie Wyrick is one of 24 women living in their own apartment and getting support through Tulsa nonprofit Lindsey House, near Pine and Peoria. Wyrick says a year and half ago, she was in a prison diversion program when she heard about Lindsey House. For up...
TULSA, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Tulsa's Gathering Place is a gem for the city (and the rest of Oklahoma)

A space intended to connect people from all across Tulsa—and the state—Gathering Place inspires joy, wonder, exploration, and more. A preschool-aged girl leaps out of her swing, makes her mouth into a giant O, and toddles quickly down the wavy wooden pathway in Fairyland Forest as her mother calls after her.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahlequah, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tahlequah, OK
Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tahlequah, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Hoskin
KHBS

FBI assisting investigation into deadly shooting in Tahlequah, Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Investigation. The FBI Oklahoma spokesperson confirmed one person died after the Labor Day shooting in Tahlequah. Kayla McCleery said the agency is working jointly with Tahlequah police and the Cherokee Marshal's office on a triple shooting that happened Monday. McCleery confirmed one person had died, and...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of The Nation#Nations#Indian Health Service
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Labor Day Shooting In Tahlequah; High School Shifts To Distance Learning

One person is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting in Tahlequah on Labor Day. FBI investigators say they have one minor and one adult detained in connection with the shooting. One of the injured victims was treated at the hospital and released, while the other remains in an unknown condition, according to authorities. The FBI is working in conjunction with the Tahlequah Police Department and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service on the case because the people involved are tribal citizens.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
5NEWS

Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

KFOR

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy