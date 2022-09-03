Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to stunning Kayshon Boutte LSU rumor
Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte entered the 2022-23 college football season as one of the top receivers in the country and a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Boutte is undoubtedly the star player for the LSU Tigers under new head coach Brian Kelly, even earning the right to wear the team’s special No. 7 jersey this season. But it looks like his time with the team could be over after just one game this season.
Paul Finebaum slams Brian Kelly, coaching decision following LSU's loss to Florida State
Sunday night’s Week 1 contest between Florida State and LSU was one for the ages. Brian Kelly made his debut as LSU’s head coach, and he did so on a big stage at the Superdome in New Orleans. The game was a back-and-forth affair, coming down to the final seconds. And a major decision from Brian Kelly at the end has resulted in major criticism from SEC Network and ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum.
AthlonSports.com
Cincinnati Bengals Are Releasing Son Of NFL Legend This Monday
The Cincinnati Bengals are finalizing their roster ahead of the 2022 season. That includes the release of a notable player. That player is Thaddeus Moss. The Bengals are releasing tight end Thaddeus Moss this Monday morning. Thaddeus is the son of NFL legend and Hall of Famer Randy Moss. A...
Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving increasing interest from 1 team
Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team. Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.
Stephen A. Smith Walked Off the 'First Take' Set After Mad Dog Picked the Cowboys to Make the Super Bowl
VIDEO: Mad Dog picks the Cowboys to make the Super Bowl and Stephen A. Smith wasn't having it.
Report: Ravens made new contract offer to Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and they may be increasing their efforts to get a deal done. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Ravens have made an “improved offer” to Jackson. The star quarterback is said to be seeking a deal that is comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Anderson notes that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would never sign off on that.
Reporter: Chase Elliott was refusing to go to care center
Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into turn 1 of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team
Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NBA・
Sports Media World Reacts To Joy Taylor's Announcement
Joy Taylor's time on FS1's The Herd has officially come to an end. On Monday, Taylor appeared on The Herd announce her next chapter with Fox Sports. She'll co-host a show called Speak with Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy. In a heartfelt post on Twitter, Taylor thanked Colin Cowherd for...
BREAKING: Trail Blazers To Sign Former Lakers And Spurs Player
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Portland Trail Blazers are signing Devontae Cacok. The 25-year-old has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
Washington BREAKING: Ryan Kerrigan Hired to Coach Commanders
Kerrigan, 34, has been spending time at training camp with the Commanders as a contributor to the coaching staff.
Washington Commanders reportedly upset with Chase Young after star defender reaggravated knee injury
Washington Commanders star pass rusher Chase Young was placed on the phyiscially unable to perform (PUP) list to open the
Dennis Schroder could land with 1 NBA contender?
Dennis Schroder could be launching a comeback tour in the state of Texas. In his latest post to Substack, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein indicated that the Dallas Mavericks could potentially take a look at signing Schroder. Stein writes that the Mavericks, who have one final roster spot open, have considered adding one more ball-handling veteran before the season starts.
Tyreek Hill makes decision about his controversial podcast
Tyreek Hill generated a lot of headlines during the NFL offseason. First, he was the key figure in a blockbuster trade to the Miami Dolphins. After that, he started his own podcast, and used the platform to make some fairly controversial statements. For now, though, those controversial podcasts are on...
Key Bucs player could return earlier than expected?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to open their 2022 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one of their best players continues to trend in the right direction with his recovery from a major knee injury. Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin was spotted at practice on Monday...
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum declares one Power 5 conference 'dead' for College Football Playoff
Paul Finebaum pronounced the Pac-12 “dead” for the College Football Playoff following a difficult Week 1. The Pac-12 had 2 marquee matchups against the SEC and the conference fell short in both games. The Pac-12’s hopes of sending a team to the Playoff depended upon the outcome of Week 1.
ESPN adds future Hall of Famer to ‘Monday Night Countdown’ team
ESPN has added another analyst to their “Monday Night Countdown” team. Larry Fitzgerald revealed over Twitter Wednesday that he has been hired by ESPN to serve as a member of the Monday night team. Fitzgerald will appear numerous times throughout the season as a studio analyst. Unlike Steve...
Reporter zings Brian Kelly after complaint about being tardy
Brian Kelly has only been the coach at LSU for one game, and his act with the media may already be old. Kelly spoke with the media on Tuesday for his weekly press conference. The Tigers’ first-year head coach decided to zing a couple of reporters who apparently arrived late.
