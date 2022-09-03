ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Las Vegas home prices dive again, tumbling $15K since July, report shows

LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man killed in west valley parking lot, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was shot and killed in a business parking lot Saturday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the shooting happened around 7:42 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 4300 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Arville Street. LVMPD Dispatch initially reported that a man was shot in the parking lot of a business in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Shots fired at family outside east Las Vegas valley grocery store

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for two men after one of them opened fire on a family outside an east Las Vegas valley grocery store Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10:12 p.m. at the Smith's location at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Dog found safe after it was thrown from flipped car

LAS VEGAS — A woman is facing charges after police said she was driving under the influence when she crashed her vehicle, flipping it onto its roof. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted photos showing the aftermath of the crash on its Facebook page, saying that the driver was arrested for driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and failure to maintain lane.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Cooling stations in Las Vegas valley extended due to excessive heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Cooling stations throughout the Las Vegas valley will now remain open through Sept. 8. The cooling stations were originally scheduled to remain open through Sept. 6. However, due to an extension of the excessive heat warning issued for the Las Vegas Valley, the stations will now remain open for the anticipated duration of the warning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
North West
Eddie Lucas
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police seek help identifying burglary suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of burglary. Metro police said the man used a crowbar to break into local businesses. Police describe the man as a white male adult between 35 and 45 years old, and roughly...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police's latest crime stats are a mixed bag

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With several high-profile crimes making headlines in recent days, there has been a new focus on crime by many in Clark County. But, the latest round of crime statistics offered weekly by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for the week ending on August 26 does not indicate the valley’s crime rate is rising in all categories.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

House fire in east valley leaves 1 person dead

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a deadly house fire in the east valley on Labor Day. Police: Homicide investigation underway after man …. Las Vegas woman arrested days after deadly hit-and-run …. Las Vegas woman accused of drinking 5 shots before …. MIGRANTS ALMOST DROWN CROSSING IN EAGLE...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas man dead after motorcycle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died after a motorcycle crash on Highway 58 in Tehachapi early Tuesday morning. Louis Kenneth Wright, 61, was on eastbound Highway 58 on a motorcycle in Tehachapi when he left the roadway and crashed, according to the coroner’s office.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Fox5 KVVU

DMV officers arrest Las Vegas man accused of selling stolen car online

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles have arrested a Las Vegas man who is accused of selling a stolen vehicle online. According to a news release, Chad Anthony Livingston-Cook, 23, was taken into custody on Aug. 26. The DMV says Livingston-Cook allegedly listed...
LAS VEGAS, NV

