Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Police search county official’s home in connection with journalist’s homicide investigation
Las Vegas police confirm a search warrant was served Wednesday morning at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles who has been the focus of recent investigative stories by reporter Jeff German
Investigators are serving search warrants related to the Sept. 3 homicide of local investigative reporter Jeff German, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.
Las Vegas home prices dive again, tumbling $15K since July, report shows
Las Vegas home prices dive again, tumbling $15K since July, report shows. Las Vegas home prices dive again, tumbling $15K since …. Neighborhood reaction after police serve search warrant …. County Administration building closed as police issue …. Eliza Fletcher’s YouTube video. Are you prepared for an emergency?. Danielle...
Man killed in west valley parking lot, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was shot and killed in a business parking lot Saturday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the shooting happened around 7:42 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 4300 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Arville Street. LVMPD Dispatch initially reported that a man was shot in the parking lot of a business in the area.
Shots fired at family outside east Las Vegas valley grocery store
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for two men after one of them opened fire on a family outside an east Las Vegas valley grocery store Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10:12 p.m. at the Smith's location at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Police: Dog found safe after it was thrown from flipped car
LAS VEGAS — A woman is facing charges after police said she was driving under the influence when she crashed her vehicle, flipping it onto its roof. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted photos showing the aftermath of the crash on its Facebook page, saying that the driver was arrested for driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and failure to maintain lane.
Cooling stations in Las Vegas valley extended due to excessive heat
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Cooling stations throughout the Las Vegas valley will now remain open through Sept. 8. The cooling stations were originally scheduled to remain open through Sept. 6. However, due to an extension of the excessive heat warning issued for the Las Vegas Valley, the stations will now remain open for the anticipated duration of the warning.
Las Vegas police seek help identifying burglary suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of burglary. Metro police said the man used a crowbar to break into local businesses. Police describe the man as a white male adult between 35 and 45 years old, and roughly...
Las Vegas police's latest crime stats are a mixed bag
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With several high-profile crimes making headlines in recent days, there has been a new focus on crime by many in Clark County. But, the latest round of crime statistics offered weekly by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for the week ending on August 26 does not indicate the valley’s crime rate is rising in all categories.
House fire in east valley leaves 1 person dead
The Clark County Fire Department responded to a deadly house fire in the east valley on Labor Day. Police: Homicide investigation underway after man …. Las Vegas woman arrested days after deadly hit-and-run …. Las Vegas woman accused of drinking 5 shots before …. MIGRANTS ALMOST DROWN CROSSING IN EAGLE...
Gas test: Checking fuel quality across Las Vegas Valley, how stations prevent trouble for your car
With record gas prices, the 8 News Now I-Team set out to test fuel quality at gas stations across the Las Vegas Valley. Here's what we found.
Life is Beautiful Festival road closures to impact Downtown traffic
Road closures have already begun in downtown Las Vegas in preparation for the big event which kicks off on Friday, Sept. 16, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 18.
Las Vegas police search for man who broke into business with a crowbar
Las Vegas police describe the man as white between ages 35 and 45, 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a blue hat with a white insignia on the bill.
Las Vegas man dead after motorcycle crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died after a motorcycle crash on Highway 58 in Tehachapi early Tuesday morning. Louis Kenneth Wright, 61, was on eastbound Highway 58 on a motorcycle in Tehachapi when he left the roadway and crashed, according to the coroner’s office.
Update: Coroner identifies woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 40-year-old Las Vegas woman.
Investigation to determine cause of fatal house fire in east Las Vegas
Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 6140 Yellowstone Ave., near east Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street, at approximately 12:35 p.m.
Business owners voice concerns after 17 break-ins in the southwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas business owners have been alert due to increased break-ins in the southwest valley. This rise has not only set the owners back financially but also caused major concerns about the crime happening again.
DMV officers arrest Las Vegas man accused of selling stolen car online
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles have arrested a Las Vegas man who is accused of selling a stolen vehicle online. According to a news release, Chad Anthony Livingston-Cook, 23, was taken into custody on Aug. 26. The DMV says Livingston-Cook allegedly listed...
Body discovered after fire at east Las Vegas home
Firefighters dispatched to a home in east Las Vegas on Monday discovered a person dead inside, officials with the Clark County Fire Department said.
