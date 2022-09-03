ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New York State ending mask mandates on trains, transit

(Reuters) – New York is ending a 28-month-old COVID-19 mandate requiring masks on trains and in public transit, Governor Kathy Hochul said at a press conference Wednesday. “Starting today masks will be optional,” Hochul said at a press conference, citing recent revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In April, the Biden administration decided to no longer enforce a U.S. mask mandate on public transportation after a federal judge in Florida ruled the directive was unlawful. New York declined to adopt the Biden policy in April.
New London, Minnesota woman seeks name change for Sibley State Park

NEW LONDON, MINN. – A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota’s first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military’s effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862 and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato.
3 dead, 2 injured in St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn (KFGO/WCCO) – Three people are dead and two are wounded following a shooting Sunday in St. Paul. Police were called around 4:30 p.m. to a two-story home on the city’s east side. St. Paul sergeant Mike Ernster says “this is one of the most complex...
