(Reuters) – New York is ending a 28-month-old COVID-19 mandate requiring masks on trains and in public transit, Governor Kathy Hochul said at a press conference Wednesday. “Starting today masks will be optional,” Hochul said at a press conference, citing recent revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In April, the Biden administration decided to no longer enforce a U.S. mask mandate on public transportation after a federal judge in Florida ruled the directive was unlawful. New York declined to adopt the Biden policy in April.

