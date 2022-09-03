ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

See NC State football fail twice near goal line in fourth-quarter chaos vs. East Carolina

By Nick Gray, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ctul0_0hhABEmO00

NC State football had seven goal-to-go tries at the end zone in the fourth quarter of Saturday's season opener at East Carolina.

And the Wolfpack went 0-for-7.

ECU's defense forced a Jordan Houston fumble on the first round of goal-to-go plays at the start of the quarter, then got a turnover on downs minutes later to preserve a 21-14 deficit.

First, take a look at the fumble, which happened right near the goal line on 3rd and goal from the ECU 2.

LIVE UPDATES:NC State football vs. ECU in 2022 season opener: Live score updates

Then, the fourth-down stop, where just about the whole Pirates defense got a hit on NC State running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye on 4th and goal from the ECU 1.

The Wolfpack took a 21-7 lead into halftime, but ECU had a 12-play drive conclude in a Shane Calhoun 1-yard touchdown catch to cut the lead in half in the third quarter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Football
Greenville, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Greenville, NC
College Sports
City
Greenville, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Houston
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy