See NC State football fail twice near goal line in fourth-quarter chaos vs. East Carolina

NC State football had seven goal-to-go tries at the end zone in the fourth quarter of Saturday's season opener at East Carolina.

And the Wolfpack went 0-for-7.

ECU's defense forced a Jordan Houston fumble on the first round of goal-to-go plays at the start of the quarter, then got a turnover on downs minutes later to preserve a 21-14 deficit.

First, take a look at the fumble, which happened right near the goal line on 3rd and goal from the ECU 2.

Then, the fourth-down stop, where just about the whole Pirates defense got a hit on NC State running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye on 4th and goal from the ECU 1.

The Wolfpack took a 21-7 lead into halftime, but ECU had a 12-play drive conclude in a Shane Calhoun 1-yard touchdown catch to cut the lead in half in the third quarter.