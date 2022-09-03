ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Who are the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Cincinnati Bearcats officials, referees?

By Dani Mohr, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTVr4_0hhABDtf00

Jason Autrey is lead official for the Arkansas Razorbacks' season opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Razorback Stadium on Saturday.

Last season, Arkansas was 8-4, while Cincinnati finished the regular season undefeated 12-0. The Bearcats lost to Alabama in the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Here's a full list of all the officials for the Week 1 ranked matchup.

LIVE UPDATES:Arkansas football vs. Cincinnati: Live score updates from season opener

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: What Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit said about Arkansas football vs. Cincinnati

Arkansas Razorbacks football vs. Cincinnati referee, officials

Referee:Jason Autrey

Umpire:Walt Hill

Linesman:Chad Green

Line Judge:Chuck Rice

Back Judge:Martin Hankins

Field JudgeAllan Nicholson

Side Judge:Brandon Spencer

Center Judge:Chris Snead

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Cincinnati, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Rece Davis
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy