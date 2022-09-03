Who are the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Cincinnati Bearcats officials, referees?
Jason Autrey is lead official for the Arkansas Razorbacks' season opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Razorback Stadium on Saturday.
Last season, Arkansas was 8-4, while Cincinnati finished the regular season undefeated 12-0. The Bearcats lost to Alabama in the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal.
Here's a full list of all the officials for the Week 1 ranked matchup.
Arkansas Razorbacks football vs. Cincinnati referee, officials
Referee:Jason Autrey
Umpire:Walt Hill
Linesman:Chad Green
Line Judge:Chuck Rice
Back Judge:Martin Hankins
Field JudgeAllan Nicholson
Side Judge:Brandon Spencer
Center Judge:Chris Snead
