'I got Ohio State tonight:' Donovan Mitchell becomes the Buckeyes' newest high-profile fan

Ohio State football has a new high-profile fan.

Shortly after being traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers, shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is buying into Buckeye football ahead of their season opener against No. 5 Notre Dame Saturday night.

"I got (Ohio State football) tonight," Mitchell tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers, which sent forward Lauri Markkanen, wing Ochai Agbaji, guard Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round draft picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029, along with pick swaps in 2026 and 2028.

Through the first five years of his career, Mitchell's averaged 23.9 points per game, shooting 44.1% from the field with 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Mitchell was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of Louisville.

Mitchell is not the first high-profile NBA player to be an Ohio State fan.

Los Angeles Lakers forward and Akron native LeBron James didn't go to college, but is a big Buckeye fan.

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Week 1: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3, in Columbus, Ohio

Week 2: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State, Sept. 10, in Columbus, Ohio

Week 3: Ohio State vs. Toledo, Sept. 17, in Columbus, Ohio

Week 4: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Sept. 24, Columbus, Ohio

Week 5: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Oct. 1, Columbus Ohio

Week 6: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, East Lansing, Mich.

Week 7: Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio

Week 8: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa.

Week 9: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill.

Week 10: Ohio State vs Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio

Week 11: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD.

Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio

