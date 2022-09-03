ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I got Ohio State tonight:' Donovan Mitchell becomes the Buckeyes' newest high-profile fan

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Ohio State football has a new high-profile fan.

Shortly after being traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers, shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is buying into Buckeye football ahead of their season opener against No. 5 Notre Dame Saturday night.

"I got (Ohio State football) tonight," Mitchell tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers, which sent forward Lauri Markkanen, wing Ochai Agbaji, guard Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round draft picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029, along with pick swaps in 2026 and 2028.

OSU learns from Oregon loss:Ohio State is big favorite over Notre Dame, but history offers cautionary tales

Ryan Day's final thoughts before ND:https://www.buckeyextra.com/videos/sports/college/football/2022/09/01/ohio-state-coach-ryan-day-previews-notre-dame-game

Through the first five years of his career, Mitchell's averaged 23.9 points per game, shooting 44.1% from the field with 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Mitchell was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of Louisville.

Mitchell is not the first high-profile NBA player to be an Ohio State fan.

Los Angeles Lakers forward and Akron native LeBron James didn't go to college, but is a big Buckeye fan.

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

  • Week 1: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3, in Columbus, Ohio
  • Week 2: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State, Sept. 10, in Columbus, Ohio
  • Week 3: Ohio State vs. Toledo, Sept. 17, in Columbus, Ohio
  • Week 4: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Sept. 24, Columbus, Ohio
  • Week 5: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Oct. 1, Columbus Ohio
  • Week 6: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, East Lansing, Mich.
  • Week 7: Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio
  • Week 8: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa.
  • Week 9: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill.
  • Week 10: Ohio State vs Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio
  • Week 11: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD.
  • Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio

landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State offers four-star tight end from Cleveland

Ohio State has their sights set on a new in-state prospect from a familiar high school program as they dished out their latest offer. Plus, a top 15 prospect in 2024 talked about his weekend visit to Columbus to watch the Buckeyes take down Notre Dame. Witten grabs Buckeye offer.
AthlonSports.com

Ohio State Quarterback Makes His Opinion On Notre Dame Very Clear

Notre Dame was a much stiffer test than what Ohio State was expecting at The Shoe last Saturday night. But the Buckeyes were still able to take care of business, beating the Fighting Irish 21-10. It was a good challenge for OSU, which has its sights set on the College Football Playoff.
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1

Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN's Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
College Football News

Ohio State vs Arkansas State Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Arkansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Ohio State (1-0), Arkansas State (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert...
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Collin Sexton
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Offensive Linemen, TreVeyon Henderson Sign NIL Deals with Applebee’s, Chipotle

Ohio State football players have signed NIL deals with two of the nation's largest restaurant chains. All five of the Buckeyes' starting offensive linemen and running back TreVeyon Henderson have signed NIL deals with Chipotle, while four of the five offensive linemen – left guard Donovan Jackson, center Luke Wypler, right guard Matt Jones and right tackle Dawand Jones – have also partnered with Applebee's for an endorsement deal.
Cleveland.com

Watch Ohio State Marching Band get jazzy with first halftime performance of 2022 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Best Damn Band in the Land was back at it on Saturday at Ohio Stadium, dazzling fans with with a jazzy display. As part of their "Buckeye Jazz Café" halftime show, the band played three songs , including 'Sing, Sing, Sing,' 'On Fire' and 'Channel One Suite.' The band created formations that included the titles of two of the songs, as well as two trumpeters whaling away.
chainstoreage.com

Lucky’s is signed to star in Casto redevelopment in Columbus

Casto's script for turning a neighborhood market into a mixed-use center has just landed a star player. Three years into its remake of the Thurber Village neighborhood center in Columbus, Casto has signed Lucky's Market as its grocery anchor and marks the occasion as the project turning point.
wosu.org

Unrest in the wake of the Columbus police shooting of Donovan Lewis

The shooting, and subsequent death, of a 20-year-old Columbus man in his apartment, is getting national attention. The early morning incident involving multiple officers has raised questions about excessive force, police shootings, and stirred community outrage. We'll discuss the latest news related to the aftermath of the Donovan Lewis shooting....
NBC4 Columbus

Two stable after hit-and-run in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are in the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in east Columbus overnight Tuesday, according to Columbus police. CPD state officers went to the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Beachwood Road at 2:20 a.m. and found two people injured after a hit-and-run. One person was taken to Grant Medical […]
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus Area

If you're in the mood for a burger, you should check out these places in Columbus. If you're looking for a delicious burger, you should visit this joint. Fans of smash-burgers will love the classic burger, which has their special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. Other tasty options include the mushroom & swiss, which also has lemon thyme mayo, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle; spicy boi, which is topped with sambal jam, pimento cheese, shaved onion, and house pickle; and pastrami bacon, which also has the special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. If you're gluten-intolerant, they also have gluten-free buns.
10TV

5 injured in Hilltop crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Powell Avenue. Police said two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, two more were taken to Grant Medical...
