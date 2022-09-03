ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Uvalde students return to classroom for first time since shooting on Tuesday

UVALDE, Texas - Uvalde CISD students returned to the classroom on Tuesday for the first time since 19 students and 2 teachers were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. At Uvalde Elementary School state troopers stood guard as teachers hugged students and directed them inside. Parents said...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrizo Springs, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Football
Uvalde, TX
Sports
City
Austin, TX
Uvalde, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy