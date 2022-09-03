Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Man accused of armed robberies pleads guilty to 2021 fuel theft
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man accused of multiple armed robberies in Rochester and Austin pleaded guilty to fuel theft in Mower County Court. Adrick Mims took a plea deal for 90 days of jail time Wednesday morning, September 7 — the same day his pretrial for the fuel theft charge was scheduled to take place.
KIMT
Court docs: Mason City man shot woman with hunting bow and arrow before chasing her with knife
MASON CITY, Iowa - Court documents detail the moments a woman was shot with a bow and arrow and what happened shortly after. Casey Larson is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on an attempted murder charge after the incident Friday night in the 100 block of 1st St. NW.
KAAL-TV
Man arrested for DWI, fleeing police in ATV
(ABC 6 News) – A rural Blooming Prairie man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly fleeing police and driving under the influence in an ATV in Dodge County. Hunter Pfeifer, 21, appeared in Dodge County Court on Tuesday, and was charged with failing to keep the right, 4th-degree DWI, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
KIMT
Cerro Gordo Co. man arrested for stealing motorcycle after clocked going 72 in a 35
MASON CITY, Iowa - A man spotted going 72 in a 35-mph zone found himself in more trouble after it was determined the motorcycle he was driving was stolen. Blake Braun, 26, of Rockwell, is facing charges of felony theft, interference with officials acts and multiple probation violations after he was arrested on Monday night at S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 8th St. SE.
KGLO News
Mason City man arrested after male victim taken to hospital with multiple gunshots
MASON CITY — An incident of gunfire early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Mason City man. The Mason City Police Department says officers responded to the report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington at about 4:12 AM. On arrival, they found a male victim in the 100 block of 10th Northwest suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, with the man being transported to the hospital by medics.
KAAL-TV
IA man charged with murder in 2021 missing persons case, pleads not guilty
(ABC 6 News) – An Osage, Iowa man pleaded not guilty in the murder of a woman who went missing in 2021. Nathan Gilmore, 23, appeared in Mitchell County court on Tuesday and entered the not guilty plea. Gilmore is charged with premeditated first-degree murder for the death of...
KAAL-TV
Man shot multiple times in Mason City
(ABC 6 News) – A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Mason City. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington. Avenue this morning at 4:12 a.m. Officers found a male victim in the 100...
KIMT
Osage man accused of north Iowa murder enters not guilty plea
OSAGE, Iowa – An Osage man entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to murder in the death of Angela Bradbury. Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela. No trial date has been set. The arrest of a 23-year-old Osage man...
KIMT
6-year-old injured by four dogs in Chickasaw County dog-attack
NASHUA, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 6-year-old was injured in a dog attack involving four Wheaten Terriers in Nashua last weekend. The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office received a call about the attack at 3:51 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. The attack took place on Panama Street. KWWL has learned that the...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman currently serving a 57-month prison sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee on a felony 3rd degree drug possession charge stemming from a search of her residence by authorities on September 16th, 2020 has now also been sentenced to prison time on a felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court.
myaustinminnesota.com
Iowa man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees on felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court
An Iowa man who pleaded guilty to a felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on July 2nd, 2020 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees. 29-year-old Troy Jennings Peterson of Ames, Iowa was convicted and sentenced Friday to...
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for arson for setting two fires
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is facing two counts of second-degree arson after allegedly setting some late night fires. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. Court documents state that a little before 10 p.m. Thursday,...
myaustinminnesota.com
Albert Lea man sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees for felony receiving stolen property charge in Mower County District Court
An Albert Lea man who was found to be in possession of a trailer valued at $10,000 that had been stolen from Cornerstone Church in Austin, and also a bicycle contained in the trailer that had been stolen from a residence in the city of Hollandale in August of 2021 has been sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees, plus time in the sentence to service program in Mower County District Court.
nwestiowa.com
Alexander man jailed for marijuana, more
ROCK VALLEY—A 25-year-old Alexander man was arrested about 4:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in Rock Valley on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Kanaan Isaiah Centeno stemmed from the stop of a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta at...
KIMT
After serving nearly 20 years, Mason City man back to federal prison
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man who served nearly 20 years in a federal prison is back in custody for violating his conditions of supervised release. Mingo Flores, 38, served more than 19 years in prison for the distribution of LSD. He was arrested on Aug. 29 stemming from assault allegations and was found in possession of methamphetamine, which he attempted to destroy by trying to flush it down a toilet at the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail.
KAAL-TV
Road debris injures driver in Highway 14 crash
(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured after debris impacted the drivers windshield on Highway 14 Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol said just after 5 p.m. Cynthia Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both headed west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208.
KAAL-TV
FindJodi tracks down Huisentruit’s car
(ABC 6 News) – A group of journalists have located Jodi Huisentruit’s red Mazda Miata convertible two decades after it was last seen. Huisentruit, a missing Mason City news anchor, was abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
KGLO News
Cerro Gordo County approves agreement with Floyd County on delinquent fine collections
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved signing an updated intergovernmental agreement with Floyd County to help with the collection of delinquent court fines. County Attorney Carlyle Dalen says Cerro Gordo County is already doing a lot of work with other counties in trying...
KELOLAND TV
Iowa man identified in fatal Deadwood crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 51-year-old victim in a fatal ATV crash south of Deadwood last Friday. Chad Shaw of Garner, Iowa, was travelling east on Experimental Forest Road with two other passengers when the vehicle left the road and rolled. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.
KAAL-TV
New Documents Discovered in Huisentruit Case
(ABC 6 News) – Newfound information shows a search warrant was issued in the Jodi Huisentruit missing person investigation in 2017. According to the newfound documents, a search warrant was requested and executed on March 20, 2017 for GPS data from a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2013 GMC 1500.
