Mason City, IA

KAAL-TV

Man accused of armed robberies pleads guilty to 2021 fuel theft

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man accused of multiple armed robberies in Rochester and Austin pleaded guilty to fuel theft in Mower County Court. Adrick Mims took a plea deal for 90 days of jail time Wednesday morning, September 7 — the same day his pretrial for the fuel theft charge was scheduled to take place.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Man arrested for DWI, fleeing police in ATV

(ABC 6 News) – A rural Blooming Prairie man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly fleeing police and driving under the influence in an ATV in Dodge County. Hunter Pfeifer, 21, appeared in Dodge County Court on Tuesday, and was charged with failing to keep the right, 4th-degree DWI, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Cerro Gordo Co. man arrested for stealing motorcycle after clocked going 72 in a 35

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man spotted going 72 in a 35-mph zone found himself in more trouble after it was determined the motorcycle he was driving was stolen. Blake Braun, 26, of Rockwell, is facing charges of felony theft, interference with officials acts and multiple probation violations after he was arrested on Monday night at S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 8th St. SE.
ROCKWELL, IA
Mason City, IA
Crime & Safety
City
North Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Washington, IA
City
Mason City, IA
State
Washington State
KGLO News

Mason City man arrested after male victim taken to hospital with multiple gunshots

MASON CITY — An incident of gunfire early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Mason City man. The Mason City Police Department says officers responded to the report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington at about 4:12 AM. On arrival, they found a male victim in the 100 block of 10th Northwest suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, with the man being transported to the hospital by medics.
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Man shot multiple times in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Mason City. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington. Avenue this morning at 4:12 a.m. Officers found a male victim in the 100...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Osage man accused of north Iowa murder enters not guilty plea

OSAGE, Iowa – An Osage man entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to murder in the death of Angela Bradbury. Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela. No trial date has been set. The arrest of a 23-year-old Osage man...
OSAGE, IA
Person
Casey Larson
KIMT

6-year-old injured by four dogs in Chickasaw County dog-attack

NASHUA, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 6-year-old was injured in a dog attack involving four Wheaten Terriers in Nashua last weekend. The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office received a call about the attack at 3:51 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. The attack took place on Panama Street. KWWL has learned that the...
NASHUA, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court

An Austin woman currently serving a 57-month prison sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee on a felony 3rd degree drug possession charge stemming from a search of her residence by authorities on September 16th, 2020 has now also been sentenced to prison time on a felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court.
AUSTIN, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Iowa man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees on felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court

An Iowa man who pleaded guilty to a felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on July 2nd, 2020 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees. 29-year-old Troy Jennings Peterson of Ames, Iowa was convicted and sentenced Friday to...
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Mason City man arrested for arson for setting two fires

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is facing two counts of second-degree arson after allegedly setting some late night fires. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. Court documents state that a little before 10 p.m. Thursday,...
MASON CITY, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Albert Lea man sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees for felony receiving stolen property charge in Mower County District Court

An Albert Lea man who was found to be in possession of a trailer valued at $10,000 that had been stolen from Cornerstone Church in Austin, and also a bicycle contained in the trailer that had been stolen from a residence in the city of Hollandale in August of 2021 has been sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees, plus time in the sentence to service program in Mower County District Court.
ALBERT LEA, MN
nwestiowa.com

Alexander man jailed for marijuana, more

ROCK VALLEY—A 25-year-old Alexander man was arrested about 4:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in Rock Valley on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Kanaan Isaiah Centeno stemmed from the stop of a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta at...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KIMT

After serving nearly 20 years, Mason City man back to federal prison

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man who served nearly 20 years in a federal prison is back in custody for violating his conditions of supervised release. Mingo Flores, 38, served more than 19 years in prison for the distribution of LSD. He was arrested on Aug. 29 stemming from assault allegations and was found in possession of methamphetamine, which he attempted to destroy by trying to flush it down a toilet at the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail.
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Road debris injures driver in Highway 14 crash

(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured after debris impacted the drivers windshield on Highway 14 Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol said just after 5 p.m. Cynthia Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both headed west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208.
CLAREMONT, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAAL-TV

FindJodi tracks down Huisentruit’s car

(ABC 6 News) – A group of journalists have located Jodi Huisentruit’s red Mazda Miata convertible two decades after it was last seen. Huisentruit, a missing Mason City news anchor, was abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
MASON CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Iowa man identified in fatal Deadwood crash

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 51-year-old victim in a fatal ATV crash south of Deadwood last Friday. Chad Shaw of Garner, Iowa, was travelling east on Experimental Forest Road with two other passengers when the vehicle left the road and rolled. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.
DEADWOOD, SD
KAAL-TV

New Documents Discovered in Huisentruit Case

(ABC 6 News) – Newfound information shows a search warrant was issued in the Jodi Huisentruit missing person investigation in 2017. According to the newfound documents, a search warrant was requested and executed on March 20, 2017 for GPS data from a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2013 GMC 1500.
MASON CITY, IA

