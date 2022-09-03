ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

NewsTimes

How UConn football coach Jim Mora views meeting with Syracuse: ‘Never been a big rivalry guy’

STORRS — The Rentschler Field lights will shine on the familiar Syracuse colors Saturday night as the UConn football team welcomes the Orange to East Hartford for a game made possible by two factors: the flexibility of independence, and the Huskies’ desire to give the public reason to engage with the product athletic David Benedict and coach Jim Mora are trying to fix.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsTimes

Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NEWTOWN, CT
NewsTimes

'Candlewood:' Behind the CT legends that inspire the movie

An upcoming fictional horror movie based in New Milford has resurrected a number of legends surrounding the area. "Candlewood," which was filmed in New Milford and is tentatively set for a 2023 release, focuses on a family who moves from New York to Connecticut amid the pandemic. When they move, local legends of Lover's Leap in New Milford and the underwater town of Jerusalem at the bottom of Candlewood Lake, begin to compound with daily life as New York transplants begin to get killed off.
NEW MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

How Madison Art Cinemas was reinvented post-pandemic

Connecticut almost lost the Madison Arts Cinemas for a minute there. A year ago this past June, the theater's owner, Arnold Gorlick, was ready to call it quits, after shuttering the historical, beloved two-screen theater immediately upon the pandemic lockdown. It had been a while. Too long. Gorlick had been going in to run the water and things of that nature all along, but the clock was surely ticking.
MADISON, CT
NewsTimes

CT rainfall totals: See how much rain fell from Tuesday's storm

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A post-Labor Day storm brought several inches of rain to Connecticut Tuesday amid an ongoing drought. The town of Plainfield in eastern Connecticut recorded the most rainfall in the state, measuring 6.91 inches, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman

NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
NEW MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#American Football#College Football#Central Connecticut State#Comp Att Int#Time Of Possession#Hawkom 1 0
NewsTimes

Hartford police detective charged in off-duty shooting

WATERBURY — A Hartford police detective has been charged after shooting a man in the hand during an off-duty altercation on Society Hill Road early Sunday, police said. Gregory Thomas, 39, of Wolcott, who is a detective at the Hartford Police Department, was charged with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with a 911 emergency call. Police say they believe Thomas shot a 37-year-old man in the left hand during an altercation around 5 a.m. Sunday at 50 Society Hill Road.
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Private school in New Milford relocates, expands its middle school to Hunt Hill Farm

NEW MILFORD — New class offerings and more space motivated leaders of a 10-year-old, local private school to move its middle school program to the 137-acre Hunt Hill Farm. Education without Walls, which offers courses including math, literature, history, environmental science, Spanish, Latin, computer science, cooking, yoga, and improvisation, has moved its middle school the farm once owned by renowned “Tonight Show” band leader Skitch Henderson on 44 Upland Road.
NEW MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Historic Norwalk lighthouse opens to public for the first time in 120 years

NORWALK — For the first time in 120 years, the public will have a chance to tour the recently restored Greens Ledge Light later this month. The Norwalk Seaport Association and the Greens Ledge Light Preservation Society are offering tours of the historic spark plug lighthouse on Sept. 17 and 18. Tickets are being sold online for $60 each.
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

Salisbury author to discuss new book Sept. 16

SALISBURY — Salisbury resident Bruce McEver, founder of Berkshire Global Advisors, author and poet, recently released his new book, Many Paths, “a recounting of a life well-lived,” according to a statement. Readers will learn that the author’s life has had its share of outsized successes and deep...
SALISBURY, CT

