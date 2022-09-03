Read full article on original website
Coast Guard medevacs mariner from vessel near Kodiak
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a mariner Sunday near Kodiak, Alaska. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstanders received the initial request for the medevac from a crewmember aboard the 252-foot fishing vessel, American Triumph, at 10:45 a.m., reporting that a crewmember was experiencing potential heart attack-like symptoms.
Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship near Hinchinbrook
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard medevaced a 68-year-old man from the cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam, approximately 12 nautical miles south of Hinchinbrook Saturday. Watchstanders from the Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center said they received a report at about 10:51 a.m. from the cruise ship crew, that a passenger was experiencing abdominal pain.
Waterfowl season opens Sept. 16 in Southeast Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is reminding hunters of waterfowl regulations, which change the timing of season opening and closure dates on an alternating yearly schedule. This year, the season will begin on September 16 in Game Management Units 1 through 4. Each year,...
NOTN 9-6 AM
The annual Labor Day Picnic was held Monday at Sandy Beach in Juneau. Bryan Caffrey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Juneau, summarized August's weather report. A federal grant is providing a big boost to mariculture in Alaska. The University of Alaska Southeast announced that the 2022-23 One Campus,...
Juneau Litter Free volunteers recognized by statewide litter prevention program
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Litter Free Board of Directors has announced that both the organization and John Logan, the Youth Litter Patrol program coordinator, have been recognized by Alaskans for Litter Prevention and Recycling. As Youth Litter Patrol program coordinator for Litter Free Inc., Logan was honored as the...
Alaska Native education programs across state awarded $35 million in federal grants
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education awarded 28 new three-year grants totaling $35.3 million through the Alaska Native Education program. The department said the program recognizes the important roles that Alaska Native languages and cultures play in the educational success and long-term well-being of Alaska Native students.
'Helping Hands' food bank facing tough times with vehicle, food donations
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After 39 years in business, Helping Hands Food Bank of Juneau is facing a crisis in keeping its doors open. Food bank director Karen Fortwengler spoke to News of the North on Thursday about what the organization needs to keep helping Juneau. First things first, they...
U.S. Department of Education awards $1.2M grant to Tlingit & Haida
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska (Tlingit & Haida) is thrilled to announce a $1.2 million grant has been awarded from the United States Department of Education (DOE). On Friday, Sept. 2nd the DOE awarded 28 new grants totaling $35.3...
Juneau Huskies leave Colony in the dust, improve perfect record
Juneau’s Jamal Johnson (7) clashes with Colony’s Bryce Guzman (5). (Photo by Bruce Eggleston/MatSu Sports) Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Huskies football squad thrashed Colony on Friday to retain their No. 1 ranking among Alaska prep teams. The Huskies beat Colony 42-13 on the road in Palmer.
2022 Kathy Kolkhorst Ruddy award recipients announced
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Several organizations and individuals were selected by the Juneau Arts & Humanities Council to receive the Kathy Kolkhorst Ruddy award for the arts. The award originated from the annual Mayors Awards for the Arts, which started in 2007 under then Juneau mayor Bruce Botelho. The award was created to highlight and honor individuals or businesses in Juneau who are notable for their contributions through the arts.
IBEW Local 1547 worker explains why Labor Day matters at annual Labor Day picnic
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The annual Labor Day picnic took place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sandy Beach Monday. Rodney Hesson talked about the Labor Day picnic. "Labor Day picnic is put on every year by our Juneau Central Labor Council. That's a council made up of pretty much all the unions, public and private. I'm with IBEW Local 1547. That's the electrical workers. I'm also the president of the Juneau Building Trades, which is another little subset with just the building trades. We do this thing, sort of celebrate and let everybody know we're community members. We love it here and we like to feed everybody. This is not just the union members, we feed everybody that comes through."
Emily Wall's book unveiling: "Breaking Into Air"
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Emily Wall read from her book, "Breaking Into Air", Sunday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The poetry reading took place at the Douglas Public Library. Wall's book is a collection of birth stories from mothers, grandmothers, and fathers. Above: Wall reads a poem from her...
