Diocese of Orlando will hold annual Blue Mass later this month

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — A local Catholic church will hold a service at the St. James Cathedral to pray for first responders.

Later this month, the Diocese of Orlando will hold Blue Mass as a token of gratitude for people in the community who risk their lives to protect others.

A Blue Mass, which represents the blue uniforms that are worn in most of the services, is celebrated across the United States.

The Diocese of Orlando held Blue Mass in 2020.

The prayer will be on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 12:10 p.m., and parking is provided for visitors.

Guests who are unable to attend the service at the Cathedral can access the Blue Mass livestream here.

See the St. James Cathedral location on the map below:

