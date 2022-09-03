ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Register Citizen

CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon

Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
AVON, CT
Register Citizen

Qinxuan Pan, accused of killing Yale grad student, to get competency exam

NEW HAVEN — A Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered a competency hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang last year. In what was supposed to be a probable cause hearing after a series of delays, Qinxuan Pan’s attorney, Norm Pattis, made a motion Tuesday morning for his client to get the competency exam. Pattis noted his efforts to discuss certain aspects of the case with Pan have been fruitless. He is not sure, though, whether his client is unable or is refusing to speak with him.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

More than 100 still without power in CT after storms

More than 100 power outages remain early Wednesday evening after a slow-moving storm system dumped close to 7 inches of rain in parts of Connecticut this week. Eversource, the state’s largest electrical utility, reported about 100 outages scattered throughout the state as of around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. The number...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Wife of CT MMA fighter who died after first bout searches for answers: ‘We had planned the next steps of our life together’

“There is no reason that someone 25 goes in healthy and doesn’t come out the other side,” Margaret Anderson said this week. Lubenga was injured during a sanctioned MMA St. Patrick’s fight at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield on March 12. He died two days later of complications from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security which conducted an autopsy. His death was ruled an accident, authorities said. He was 25.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Register Citizen

Police investigating suspended Farmington High teacher and coach, officials say

FARMINGTON — A high school math teacher who has been placed on leave is the subject of a local police investigation, officials confirmed Tuesday. Farmington High School math teacher and cross country coach Patrick Skerker was placed on paid leave “without prejudice” as state and local officials conduct an investigation into a “personnel matter,” according to Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Greider.
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NEWTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say

MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwich elementary student threatened school shooting on TikTok, superintendent says

NORWICH — An elementary school student has been suspended after posting a TikTok video threatening a school shooting, the district’s superintendent said. In a letter to the school community, Superintendent of Schools Kristen Stringfellow said she was contacted by Norwich police on Sunday about a “concerning message” the student posted to the video app.
NORWICH, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good

WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Dirt bike rider wanted in New Haven hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN — Police say they are searching for a dirt bike rider who struck and seriously hurt a pedestrian in the East Rock neighborhood last week. Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, the rider fled after hitting the pedestrian at the intersection of State and Grace streets, New Haven police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

A west side cemetery where two Danbury famous sons are buried wants to build a second mausoleum

DANBURY — A west side cemetery where two famous sons of the city are buried wants to build a second mausoleum across the street from 110 acres of monuments and gravestones. Plans by the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocesan Corp. to build an 800-square-foot mausoleum next to an existing mausoleum at 71 Lake Ave. Extension will be reviewed during a public hearing Wednesday before the city’s Planning Commission.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Flood advisory for New London County, weather service says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wet and stormy Labor Day forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to have a flood watch in effect for the entire state until Tuesday evening. Heavy rain has prompted a flood advisory for southern Connecticut, including New...
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

Goshen teen carries on family tradition of training, showing Percheron horses

GOSHEN — For Kaleigh Lynch, working with the Percheron breed of horses is very much a family affair. The 16-year-old Wamogo Regional High School junior is carrying on a tradition that started with her grandparents - particularly her grandfather, who got his start working for the Kriz family in Bethany, and continued with her own parents.
GOSHEN, CT
Register Citizen

Water skiing squirrel to highlight annual Norwalk Boat Show

NORWALK — One of the biggest attractions at the upcoming Norwalk Boat Show isn’t a yacht, or some new marine technology. It doesn’t even belong on the water. The act itself has been around for years, owner Chuck Best Jr. said, and is closely associated with boat shows. But this year, Twiggy the water skiing squirrel is making its Norwalk return after a decade-long hiatus.
NORWALK, CT

