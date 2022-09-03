Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Will more competition make CT’s Bradley and Tweed airports ‘two sick puppies’?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s flagship airport saw passenger traffic jump 57 percent year over year in the first half of 2022. But the head of the organization that owns and operates Connecticut’s flagship airport is not celebrating those numbers. To...
Register Citizen
CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon
Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
Register Citizen
Qinxuan Pan, accused of killing Yale grad student, to get competency exam
NEW HAVEN — A Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered a competency hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang last year. In what was supposed to be a probable cause hearing after a series of delays, Qinxuan Pan’s attorney, Norm Pattis, made a motion Tuesday morning for his client to get the competency exam. Pattis noted his efforts to discuss certain aspects of the case with Pan have been fruitless. He is not sure, though, whether his client is unable or is refusing to speak with him.
Register Citizen
More than 100 still without power in CT after storms
More than 100 power outages remain early Wednesday evening after a slow-moving storm system dumped close to 7 inches of rain in parts of Connecticut this week. Eversource, the state’s largest electrical utility, reported about 100 outages scattered throughout the state as of around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. The number...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Wife of CT MMA fighter who died after first bout searches for answers: ‘We had planned the next steps of our life together’
“There is no reason that someone 25 goes in healthy and doesn’t come out the other side,” Margaret Anderson said this week. Lubenga was injured during a sanctioned MMA St. Patrick’s fight at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield on March 12. He died two days later of complications from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security which conducted an autopsy. His death was ruled an accident, authorities said. He was 25.
Register Citizen
In Photos: St. Leo Parish Fair in Stamford draws crowds
STAMFORD — St. Leo held its 41st annual Parish Fair in Stamford last week with games, rides and food.
Register Citizen
Police investigating suspended Farmington High teacher and coach, officials say
FARMINGTON — A high school math teacher who has been placed on leave is the subject of a local police investigation, officials confirmed Tuesday. Farmington High School math teacher and cross country coach Patrick Skerker was placed on paid leave “without prejudice” as state and local officials conduct an investigation into a “personnel matter,” according to Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Greider.
Register Citizen
Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting
NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Police: Driver of jackknifed tractor-trailer on I-84 in East Hartford was going too fast
EAST HARTFORD — A tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate-84 early Tuesday, closing all eastbound lanes, because the driver was going too fast on the wet road, state police said. The driver from Tampa, Fla., had no obvious injuries, and no other vehicle was involved in the crash near Exit 56...
Register Citizen
A threat tied up service on the Bridgeport to Port Jefferson ferry. Here’s what we know.
BRIDGEPORT — Authorities were continuing to investigate after a threat and subsequent bomb sweep halted the ferry service between Bridgeport and Port Jefferson, N.Y., for about four hours Tuesday. The sweep of the ferries on both the Bridgeport and New York side of Long Island Sound came up clear,...
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member offered plea in Seymour kidnapping case
MILFORD — The former Bridgeport school board member accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face while out on bond for allegedly attempting to kidnap his wife’s 21-year-old son at gunpoint while posing as a police officer will not go to prison if he takes a plea offer made public Wednesday.
Register Citizen
Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say
MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Norwich elementary student threatened school shooting on TikTok, superintendent says
NORWICH — An elementary school student has been suspended after posting a TikTok video threatening a school shooting, the district’s superintendent said. In a letter to the school community, Superintendent of Schools Kristen Stringfellow said she was contacted by Norwich police on Sunday about a “concerning message” the student posted to the video app.
Register Citizen
West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good
WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
Register Citizen
Police: Dirt bike rider wanted in New Haven hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN — Police say they are searching for a dirt bike rider who struck and seriously hurt a pedestrian in the East Rock neighborhood last week. Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, the rider fled after hitting the pedestrian at the intersection of State and Grace streets, New Haven police said.
Register Citizen
New Norwalk program recycles nearly 10,000 pounds of clothes and fabrics since April
NORWALK — In the nearly six months since a free textile recycling program was added to the city’s environmental efforts, more than 9,500 pounds of recycled material was collected. The textile and clothing recycling program, Helpsy, began in Norwalk at the end of April, with the first collection...
Register Citizen
A west side cemetery where two Danbury famous sons are buried wants to build a second mausoleum
DANBURY — A west side cemetery where two famous sons of the city are buried wants to build a second mausoleum across the street from 110 acres of monuments and gravestones. Plans by the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocesan Corp. to build an 800-square-foot mausoleum next to an existing mausoleum at 71 Lake Ave. Extension will be reviewed during a public hearing Wednesday before the city’s Planning Commission.
Register Citizen
Flood advisory for New London County, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wet and stormy Labor Day forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to have a flood watch in effect for the entire state until Tuesday evening. Heavy rain has prompted a flood advisory for southern Connecticut, including New...
Register Citizen
Goshen teen carries on family tradition of training, showing Percheron horses
GOSHEN — For Kaleigh Lynch, working with the Percheron breed of horses is very much a family affair. The 16-year-old Wamogo Regional High School junior is carrying on a tradition that started with her grandparents - particularly her grandfather, who got his start working for the Kriz family in Bethany, and continued with her own parents.
Register Citizen
Water skiing squirrel to highlight annual Norwalk Boat Show
NORWALK — One of the biggest attractions at the upcoming Norwalk Boat Show isn’t a yacht, or some new marine technology. It doesn’t even belong on the water. The act itself has been around for years, owner Chuck Best Jr. said, and is closely associated with boat shows. But this year, Twiggy the water skiing squirrel is making its Norwalk return after a decade-long hiatus.
Comments / 0