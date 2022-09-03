ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

brenniewebb
3d ago

Sorry means nothing. Go after the company who sells it not just to minors but causes so much heartache and suffering for families and loved ones.

KSLA

4 teens accused of burglarizing vehicles parked at apartment complex in Blanchard

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 13-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 19-year-olds are accused of burglarizing at least seven cars, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. It was just after 3 a.m. Tuesday when Caddo patrol deputies responded to the 4300 block of Roy Road in Blanchard, where apartment residents reported burglars stealing change and prescription drugs from parked cars. Deputies searched the area and caught a 13-year-old boy as he ran away. Three other teens were arrested on Hilry Huckabee Avenue in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man convicted of 2021 murder in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A Cass County jury convicted a man for murder on Thursday, Sept. 1. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, was convicted for the murder of DaChauncey Jones. After the conviction, additional evidence was presented and the jury assessed a sentence of 50 years and a $10,000 fine. During...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found guilty and sentenced on September 1 of a murder that took place just over a year ago. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta, Texas, was found guilty by a Cass County jury of the murder of DaChauncey Jones in September 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, as well as assessed a $10,000 fine.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Coroner identifies Lafayette resident as man found shot dead in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police were on the scene following the discovery of a body on Sept. 6. The Caddo coroner’s office later identified him as 32-year-old Jermaine Colston, of the 41500 block of Hebrard Boulevard in Lafayette. He was shot in the head sometime before 7:20 a.m. in the parking garage of a hotel in the 100 block of Lake Street and was dead at the scene, the coroner’s office reports.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Non-verbal teen found safe in Ashdown

The non-verbal 19-year-old, whose name was not released by police, was finally located by an Ashdown teacher around 6 p.m. after an extensive search by the Ashdown Police Department, the Little River County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashdown Fire Department, emergency responders, and a large number of concerned citizens. Several...
ASHDOWN, AR
swark.today

Prescott Police Department searches for suspects of car burglaries at funeral home

On August 30th 2022, officers with the Prescott Police Department (PPD) responded to Brazzel-Cornish Funeral Home in reference to vehicles being burglarized. Several vehicles had windows broken and items taken from inside the vehicles. While taking the report from the victims, officers were notified by the victims that their credit cards were being used at Walmart at that time. Officers advised the Hope Police Department, and PPD officers responded to Walmart, as well. PPD officers were unable to make contact with the suspects, but were able to obtain video footage of the suspects as they attempted to use the victims’ cards.
PRESCOTT, AR
KEEL Radio

Caddo Parish Labor Day Weekend Violent Offenders (Mugshots)

All individuals pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. e) The individual is charged with a crime of violence as defined in R.S. 7 14:2(B), except stalking, or charged with any of the following offenses: 8 (i) Sex offenses as defined in R.S. 15:541. 9 (ii) Human trafficking offenses as defined in R.S. 14:46.2 and 46.3. 10 (iii) Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors, R.S. 14:91 et seq. 11 (iv) Offenses affecting the health and safety of person with infirmities, 12 R.S.14:93.3 et seq. 13 (v) Video voyeurism. 14 (vi) Cruelty to animals. 15 (vii) Dogfighting. 16 (f) The booking photograph is part of a law enforcement file solely because 17 the subject of the booking photograph was filler as defined by Article 252. 18 (g) Any entity, person, or agency that publishes a booking photograph 19 according to this Paragraph shall include a disclaimer that states "all persons are 20 presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.""
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Gunfire damages house, vehicle in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle. It happened about 10:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Dudley Street at Fairview Street. That’s when police got a call about gunfire at that location. A search of the area turned up...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Bowie County man sentenced to 5 years for COVID-relief fraud

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Maud, Texas man was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months in federal prison in the Eastern District of Texas for federal violations in a COVID-relief fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Tuesday. Samuel Morgan Yates, 35, pleaded guilty on May 6, to wire...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
txktoday.com

Covid Relief Fraud Nets Maud Man More Than 5 Years In Federal Pen

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Maud man who got caught trying to steal more than $5 million in pandemic relief funds meant for small businesses was sentenced to more than five years in prison Tuesday by a federal judge in Texarkana. Samuel Morgan Yates, 35, received terms of 68 months in federal...
MAUD, TX
KTBS

Bicyclist struck and killed by car in accident in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Tx. – Just days before TxDOT begins its new campaign on pedestrian and bicyclist safety, a bicyclist is struck by a car and killed on Tuesday in Texarkana. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the bicyclist, 20-year-old Joshua Simpson was struck by a Camaro traveling east on West 7th Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Texarkana, Ark. Woman Killed in Crash on Arkansas Blvd.

A Texarkana woman died in a single vehicle crash on Arkansas Blvd. early Saturday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report a 2013 dodge charger was westbound on Arkansas Blvd. when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. 32-year-old Ciara Trotter, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.
TEXARKANA, AR

