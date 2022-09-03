Read full article on original website
brenniewebb
3d ago
Sorry means nothing. Go after the company who sells it not just to minors but causes so much heartache and suffering for families and loved ones.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLA
4 teens accused of burglarizing vehicles parked at apartment complex in Blanchard
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 13-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 19-year-olds are accused of burglarizing at least seven cars, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. It was just after 3 a.m. Tuesday when Caddo patrol deputies responded to the 4300 block of Roy Road in Blanchard, where apartment residents reported burglars stealing change and prescription drugs from parked cars. Deputies searched the area and caught a 13-year-old boy as he ran away. Three other teens were arrested on Hilry Huckabee Avenue in Shreveport.
Houston County escaped inmate arrested in Corsicana, girlfriend still at large
UPDATE — Escaped inmate Miguel Zuniga was caught in Corsicana and taken into custody at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday by the Corsicana Police Department. “A big thank you to their officers for their help in capturing Zuniga. At this time Ortiz is still at large but we believe that she will be apprehended soon. […]
KSLA
Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
KSLA
Man convicted of 2021 murder in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A Cass County jury convicted a man for murder on Thursday, Sept. 1. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, was convicted for the murder of DaChauncey Jones. After the conviction, additional evidence was presented and the jury assessed a sentence of 50 years and a $10,000 fine. During...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Family Violence’ Tops The List For This Week’s Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
We read about "Assaults" every week, with usually no shortage thereof, but for whatever reason, this week we seem to have a rash with the sub-heading of "Family Violence." Read more about those and many more crimes in the weekly report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
KLTV
Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found guilty and sentenced on September 1 of a murder that took place just over a year ago. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta, Texas, was found guilty by a Cass County jury of the murder of DaChauncey Jones in September 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, as well as assessed a $10,000 fine.
KSLA
Coroner identifies Lafayette resident as man found shot dead in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police were on the scene following the discovery of a body on Sept. 6. The Caddo coroner’s office later identified him as 32-year-old Jermaine Colston, of the 41500 block of Hebrard Boulevard in Lafayette. He was shot in the head sometime before 7:20 a.m. in the parking garage of a hotel in the 100 block of Lake Street and was dead at the scene, the coroner’s office reports.
ktoy1047.com
Non-verbal teen found safe in Ashdown
The non-verbal 19-year-old, whose name was not released by police, was finally located by an Ashdown teacher around 6 p.m. after an extensive search by the Ashdown Police Department, the Little River County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashdown Fire Department, emergency responders, and a large number of concerned citizens. Several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shreveport’s Latest Homicide Victim Named by Caddo Coroner
After two months without a homicide, violence broke out on Labor Day (9/5/22) in Shreveport. A man shot and mortally wounded in north Shreveport has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Kendrick Dotie, 21, of Texas, was shot just after 3:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North...
swark.today
Prescott Police Department searches for suspects of car burglaries at funeral home
On August 30th 2022, officers with the Prescott Police Department (PPD) responded to Brazzel-Cornish Funeral Home in reference to vehicles being burglarized. Several vehicles had windows broken and items taken from inside the vehicles. While taking the report from the victims, officers were notified by the victims that their credit cards were being used at Walmart at that time. Officers advised the Hope Police Department, and PPD officers responded to Walmart, as well. PPD officers were unable to make contact with the suspects, but were able to obtain video footage of the suspects as they attempted to use the victims’ cards.
63-Year-Old Marolin Gardner Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Texarkana (Texarkana, TX)
According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, a fatal crash occurred in Texarkana on Friday. The crash happened on the 2100 block of State Line Avenue at around 10 p.m. According to the Police, a truck traveling northbound on [..]
Caddo Parish Labor Day Weekend Violent Offenders (Mugshots)
All individuals pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. e) The individual is charged with a crime of violence as defined in R.S. 7 14:2(B), except stalking, or charged with any of the following offenses: 8 (i) Sex offenses as defined in R.S. 15:541. 9 (ii) Human trafficking offenses as defined in R.S. 14:46.2 and 46.3. 10 (iii) Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors, R.S. 14:91 et seq. 11 (iv) Offenses affecting the health and safety of person with infirmities, 12 R.S.14:93.3 et seq. 13 (v) Video voyeurism. 14 (vi) Cruelty to animals. 15 (vii) Dogfighting. 16 (f) The booking photograph is part of a law enforcement file solely because 17 the subject of the booking photograph was filler as defined by Article 252. 18 (g) Any entity, person, or agency that publishes a booking photograph 19 according to this Paragraph shall include a disclaimer that states "all persons are 20 presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.""
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Gunfire damages house, vehicle in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle. It happened about 10:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Dudley Street at Fairview Street. That’s when police got a call about gunfire at that location. A search of the area turned up...
KATV
Pedestrian killed in Thursday traffic collision on South University identified by police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on South University Thursday night has been identified by Little Rock police. According to police, Ashley Taylor, 37, of Emerson died after being hit in the 5300 block of South University Avenue. Police said Taylor was...
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, over 6 bullet holes found
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials. Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was […]
KSLA
East Texas man ordered to prison, must repay $1,066,432 in COVID relief fraud case
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texas man must serve six years and eight months in federal prison after pleading guilty earlier this year in connection with a scheme to get millions in COVID-19 relief funds. Samuel Morgan Yates, 35, of Maud, also was ordered Tuesday, Sept. 6 to...
KTBS
Bowie County man sentenced to 5 years for COVID-relief fraud
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Maud, Texas man was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months in federal prison in the Eastern District of Texas for federal violations in a COVID-relief fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Tuesday. Samuel Morgan Yates, 35, pleaded guilty on May 6, to wire...
txktoday.com
Covid Relief Fraud Nets Maud Man More Than 5 Years In Federal Pen
TEXARKANA, Texas–A Maud man who got caught trying to steal more than $5 million in pandemic relief funds meant for small businesses was sentenced to more than five years in prison Tuesday by a federal judge in Texarkana. Samuel Morgan Yates, 35, received terms of 68 months in federal...
KTBS
Bicyclist struck and killed by car in accident in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Tx. – Just days before TxDOT begins its new campaign on pedestrian and bicyclist safety, a bicyclist is struck by a car and killed on Tuesday in Texarkana. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the bicyclist, 20-year-old Joshua Simpson was struck by a Camaro traveling east on West 7th Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
txktoday.com
Texarkana, Ark. Woman Killed in Crash on Arkansas Blvd.
A Texarkana woman died in a single vehicle crash on Arkansas Blvd. early Saturday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report a 2013 dodge charger was westbound on Arkansas Blvd. when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. 32-year-old Ciara Trotter, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.
Comments / 11