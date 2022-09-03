Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Pregnant Black activist serving 4 years for protest comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Questions about free speech and equal justice are being raised in the case of a pregnant Black activist serving four years in a South Carolina prison. Brittany Martin told officers at racial justice protests that she was “ready to die for the Black” so “they better be ready to die for the blue.” She was convicted of breach of peace in a “high and aggravated” manner. The enhancement makes what's normally a misdemeanor punishable by years in prison. Her lawyers want the trial judge to reconsider the sentence as Martin struggles to reach her due date behind bars.
wcn247.com
Wolf move expands voter registration forms at state offices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Seven additional Pennsylvania government agencies will provide voter registration forms. The expansion comes under a new order being signed Wednesday by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. The executive order requires the materials and and information be available to the public through agencies within the Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources, Corrections, Education, Labor and Industry, Military and Veterans Affairs and State departments. It means those who want to vote can start the process at Farm Show events, state parks, libraries and elsewhere. Visitors to the designated areas will be able to get official voter registration mail applications, envelopes and instructions about how to send them in.
wcn247.com
Trump ambassador Kelly Craft joins Kentucky governor's race
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft has launched her campaign for Kentucky governor, saying the state’s “best days are ahead.” Craft joins a crowded lineup of Republicans competing to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear next year. Craft has spent years cultivating connections within the GOP. She and her husband, coal magnate Joe Craft, donated millions of dollars to Republican candidates. Now she's the candidate and has some advantages. She can tap into her family’s wealth, and point to her resume as President Donald Trump's ambassador to Canada and the United Nations. Trump has endorsed Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the race. Craft was endorsed Wednesday by Rep. James Comer.
wcn247.com
Transgender beneficiaries sue Florida over Medicaid limit
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Until this month, Medicaid paid for August Dekker’s testosterone treatments which allowed the transgender man from Florida’s Gulf Coast to feel like he was living in his own skin. But now he's scrambling to figure out how to pay for future treatments since Florida last month started restricting Medicaid insurance coverage for gender affirming care for transgender people. Dekker and three other plaintiffs on Wednesday sued Florida health officials, claiming the rule change was unconstitutional. Their lawsuit filed in federal court in Tallahassee says the rule change will have dire emotional, physical and psychological consequences for transgender Medicaid beneficiaries in Florida if it’s allowed to stand.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcn247.com
Prosecution: Man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama
DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man charged with capital murder in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son in rural central Alabama has admitted killing the two. Tallapoosa County authorities made the statement about 37-year-old José Paulino Pascual-Reyes in a court document filed Tuesday. They're asking a judge to order the man to provide a DNA sample for comparison with evidence found at a home where hacked-up body parts were found in August. Authorities say the dismembered bodies were discovered after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity at the mobile home. She was the daughter of the woman.
wcn247.com
Bird flu forces egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio's Defiance County has affected roughly 3 million chickens. The state’s veterinarian says the farm has started euthanizing all of its flock. The highly pathogenic disease has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months. Cases have been found in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana and North Dakota within the past week.
wcn247.com
Man shot to death by Pittsburgh officer during search for woman
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who “confronted officers” with a gun as they came to the front door of a Pittsburgh home while seeking a missing woman. Pittsburgh police said officers were asked just before 9 p.m. Thursday to help Robinson Township police find a woman reported missing and endangered. Police found her car and went to the front door of a home but said a man “confronted officers with a revolver” and an officer fired. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said 43-year-old Brian Fisher died at the scene. The missing woman was found in the home. Allegheny Township police are investigating.
wcn247.com
Heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The heat wave that started more than a week ago has been hotter and longer than any other, and it has put unprecedented strain on power supplies. That prompted Newsom to plead with people to use less power to avoid rolling blackouts. Meeting the state’s heightened energy demand also required activating generators fueled by natural gas, which is still a major part of the state’s power picture.
Comments / 0