HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Seven additional Pennsylvania government agencies will provide voter registration forms. The expansion comes under a new order being signed Wednesday by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. The executive order requires the materials and and information be available to the public through agencies within the Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources, Corrections, Education, Labor and Industry, Military and Veterans Affairs and State departments. It means those who want to vote can start the process at Farm Show events, state parks, libraries and elsewhere. Visitors to the designated areas will be able to get official voter registration mail applications, envelopes and instructions about how to send them in.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO