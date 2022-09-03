ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamal Miller admits feeling of 'disrespect' motivated CF Montreal in win over TFC

CF Montreal defender Kamal Miller has admitted a feeling of 'disrespect' helped motivate his side to victory over Canadian Classique rivals Toronto FC. Despite Montreal sitting second in the Eastern Conference heading into Sunday's clash, most of the pre-match focus was on TFC and their star-studded attack of Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.
Atlanta United suspend Josef Martinez for next match vs Toronto FC

Atlanta United have announced they've suspended striker Josef Martinez for this weekend's game against Toronto FC. The Five Stripes say the decision has been taken due to 'conduct detrimental to the team' from Martinez, who will not participate in team activities during his suspension period. Martinez - who has scored...
Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
Atlanta United & USMNT's Miles Robinson arrested on misdemeanor theft charge

Atlanta United and United States defender Miles Robinson was arrested on Saturday night, according to reports and records. According to Cobb County Sherriff's Office records, the 25-year-old was charged with misdemeanor theft by taking, with the arrest taking place at 825 Battery Avenue in Atlanta just before 11pm. Robinson was released after posting a $150 bond on Sunday afternoon.
Orlando City vs Sacramento Republic: How to watch US Open Cup final on TV/live stream, team news & prediction

Orlando City and the Sacramento Republic will each look to make history when they meet in the US Open Cup final on Wednesday evening. For the Lions, this is their shot at a first major trophy since joining in MLS in 2015. Oscar Pareja's side have endured a tough path to the final, beating the Tampa Bay Rowdies before seeing off fellow MLS outfits Philadelphia Union, Inter Miami, Nashville SC, and New York Red Bells.
