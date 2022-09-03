Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Coburn post office reopens after being damaged in crash last month
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — The Coburn Post Office in Centre County reopened Tuesday after being closed for a few weeks following a crash last month. Officials say the post office was damaged on Aug. 18 after the driver of a vehicle accidently pressed the gas pedal, instead of the brake, and crashed into the building.
One in custody after police incident in West End area of Johnstown
UPDATE: Cambria County 911 said Laurel Avenue in Johnstown is open as police have cleared the area as of 2 p.m. According to the Johnstown Police Department, they were called to the area Tuesday night for a report of a domestic violence situation. They received another call Wednesday that the man had returned, and given […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Teen Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28
CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem teen was injured during a rollover crash along State Route 28 in Clover Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, along State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.
Punxsy man declared dead after crashing into house
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was declared dead at the scene after his truck reportedly left the road and hit a two-story house. According to the report, 66-year-old David Hepler was driving a Ford F-150XLT Monday morning, Sept. 5, on Ringgold Timblin Road (Route 3003) in Ringgold Township. At around 8:40 a.m., […]
WJAC TV
Police: Ohio man in custody following standoff in Johnstown's West End
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say the suspect involved in Wednesday's standoff along Laurel Ave. in the West End section of Johnstown is now in custody. Authorities say Earl Johnson, of Columbus, Ohio, was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Ohio and Cambria County. Police say they made...
WJAC TV
Coroner: Punxsy man suffers medical emergency prior to crashing into home in Ringgold Twp.
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Jefferson County coroner Brenda Shumaker confirmed that 66-year-old David Hepler suffered a medical emergency prior to crashing into a home in Ringgold Township Monday morning. ORIGINAL |. State police in Jefferson County say a Punxsutawney man was pronounced dead after crashing his truck into...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Killed as Pickup Crashes into House in Ringgold Township
RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed when his pickup traveled off the roadway and crashed into a house in Ringgold Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:41 a.m. on Monday, September 5, as 66-year-old David R. Hepler, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Ringgold Timblin Road, in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
WJAC TV
911 officials: Pipeline fire impacts natural gas service for Huntingdon Co. communities
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Huntingdon County say customers and businesses in the Mapleton and surrounding areas are still being impacted by a natural gas pipeline fire that occurred Tuesday evening. 911 officials say crews were dispatched to the area of Hares Valley Road, in Union Township,...
Man arrested after he escapes Clearfield Co. police chase
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man 53-year-old man from Ramey is sitting in jail after allegedly leading state police on a high-speed chase during Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 3 around 1 a.m., state police were driving in Beccaria Township on patrol when a dark Jeep Cherokee that was missing a taillight and had […]
WJAC TV
Authorities investigating death of inmate at SCI Rockview
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Rockview. Investigators say 40-year-old Randy Houghwot was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 31. Authorities say the prison's medical staff attempted life-saving measures and Houghwot was transported to Mount Nittany...
1 taken to hospital after being hit by car in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Roaring Spring Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 7:02 a.m. at the intersection of Spang Street and S. Main Street. A 55-year-old was driving her Chevy Cruze when she reportedly failed to stop and clear the […]
Centre fire company extracts driver after car crash
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – According to the Hope Fire Company Facebook post, there was a crash that resulted in entrapment on Monday, Sept. 5. This morning at 6 a.m. the Philipsburg Fire Department responded to a crash on Railroad Street (State Route 322) in Rush Township. Chief 57 arrived on the scene to find […]
WJAC TV
Police: Convicted Reynoldsville man faces new charges after threatening to kill DA
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Brookville Borough Police say a convicted Reynoldsville man is facing additional charges after threatening to "assassinate" the Jefferson County District Attorney. Authorities say 35-year-old Robert Ellis is now charged with making terroristic threats and threatening retaliation against a prosecutor. Police say on Friday, Sept....
Cops: Altoona man, infatuated with woman, breaks into home, attacks husband
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man that police said was drunk, is accused of violently forcing his way into a woman’s home and attacking her husband. Altoona police were called to a home on the 300 block of Bell Avenue just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. to find 39-year-old John Mattiello yelling and […]
Several Huntingdon County boroughs without access to gas
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out at a Texas Eastern Substation in Hares Valley left some patrons without access to gas Tuesday. According to Chief Deputy of Huntingdon County Emergency Management Chris Fellman, the fire took place Tuesday, Sept. 6. In order to put the fire out, Texas Eastern shut down […]
Police: Two arrested for terrorizing 19 year old
DUNNSTABLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested two suspects in a case involving terroristic threats and an explosive device. On Thursday, September 1 at approximately 8:00 a.m., a 19-year-old victim called police as two individuals entered the victim’s home armed with firearms, according to State Police. The suspects, according to […]
Body Found in PA Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence, NJ, Homicide
Authorities in Burlington County say the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead Friday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from a suicide. A body preliminarily identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician, who had been in a...
Lake Raystown to close downstream section for repairs
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Beginning Monday, Sept 12 the area of Raystown Lake downstream of Mile Marker 1 will be closed to all boat traffic. The area will be closed to allow construction workers to safely perform underwater and surface work on portions of Raystown Dam`s mechanical equipment. This closure will ensure there is […]
Body found in Pa. is likely man connected to New Jersey woman's killing, police say
Prosecutors say Peter Lestician was the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive.
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl
RIMERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Troopers say Malea Janis was last seen in Rimersburg in Clarion County at around 12:30 p.m. Janis is 5 foot 1 inch tall and weighs around 116 pounds. She had black hair and brown eyes. Anyone...
