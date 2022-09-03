ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

Coburn post office reopens after being damaged in crash last month

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — The Coburn Post Office in Centre County reopened Tuesday after being closed for a few weeks following a crash last month. Officials say the post office was damaged on Aug. 18 after the driver of a vehicle accidently pressed the gas pedal, instead of the brake, and crashed into the building.
COBURN, PA
WTAJ

One in custody after police incident in West End area of Johnstown

UPDATE: Cambria County 911 said Laurel Avenue in Johnstown is open as police have cleared the area as of 2 p.m. According to the Johnstown Police Department, they were called to the area Tuesday night for a report of a domestic violence situation. They received another call Wednesday that the man had returned, and given […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem teen was injured during a rollover crash along State Route 28 in Clover Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, along State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
WTAJ

Punxsy man declared dead after crashing into house

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was declared dead at the scene after his truck reportedly left the road and hit a two-story house. According to the report, 66-year-old David Hepler was driving a Ford F-150XLT Monday morning, Sept. 5, on Ringgold Timblin Road (Route 3003) in Ringgold Township. At around 8:40 a.m., […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Clearfield, PA
Clearfield, PA
Crime & Safety
explorejeffersonpa.com

Driver Killed as Pickup Crashes into House in Ringgold Township

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed when his pickup traveled off the roadway and crashed into a house in Ringgold Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:41 a.m. on Monday, September 5, as 66-year-old David R. Hepler, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Ringgold Timblin Road, in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
RINGGOLD TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Police#Lawrence Township#Traffic Accident
WTAJ

Man arrested after he escapes Clearfield Co. police chase

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man 53-year-old man from Ramey is sitting in jail after allegedly leading state police on a high-speed chase during Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 3 around 1 a.m., state police were driving in Beccaria Township on patrol when a dark Jeep Cherokee that was missing a taillight and had […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Authorities investigating death of inmate at SCI Rockview

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Rockview. Investigators say 40-year-old Randy Houghwot was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 31. Authorities say the prison's medical staff attempted life-saving measures and Houghwot was transported to Mount Nittany...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

1 taken to hospital after being hit by car in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Roaring Spring Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 7:02 a.m. at the intersection of Spang Street and S. Main Street. A 55-year-old was driving her Chevy Cruze when she reportedly failed to stop and clear the […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre fire company extracts driver after car crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – According to the Hope Fire Company Facebook post, there was a crash that resulted in entrapment on Monday, Sept. 5. This morning at 6 a.m. the Philipsburg Fire Department responded to a crash on Railroad Street (State Route 322) in Rush Township. Chief 57 arrived on the scene to find […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WJAC TV

Police: Convicted Reynoldsville man faces new charges after threatening to kill DA

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Brookville Borough Police say a convicted Reynoldsville man is facing additional charges after threatening to "assassinate" the Jefferson County District Attorney. Authorities say 35-year-old Robert Ellis is now charged with making terroristic threats and threatening retaliation against a prosecutor. Police say on Friday, Sept....
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Several Huntingdon County boroughs without access to gas

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out at a Texas Eastern Substation in Hares Valley left some patrons without access to gas Tuesday. According to Chief Deputy of Huntingdon County Emergency Management Chris Fellman, the fire took place Tuesday, Sept. 6. In order to put the fire out, Texas Eastern shut down […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Two arrested for terrorizing 19 year old

DUNNSTABLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested two suspects in a case involving terroristic threats and an explosive device. On Thursday, September 1 at approximately 8:00 a.m., a 19-year-old victim called police as two individuals entered the victim’s home armed with firearms, according to State Police. The suspects, according to […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lake Raystown to close downstream section for repairs

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Beginning Monday, Sept 12 the area of Raystown Lake downstream of Mile Marker 1 will be closed to all boat traffic. The area will be closed to allow construction workers to safely perform underwater and surface work on portions of Raystown Dam`s mechanical equipment. This closure will ensure there is […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy