Special Weather Statement issued for Upper San Joaquin River, Yosemite NP outside of the valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Mariposa, northeastern Madera and southeastern Tuolumne Counties through 500 PM PDT At 422 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of June Lake, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tioga Pass, Merced Lake High Sierra Camp, Sunrise High Sierra Camp, Tuolumne Meadows, Merced Lake Ranger Station, Agnew Pass, May Lake High Sierra Camp, Snow Flat, Vogelsang High Sierra Camp, Tuolumne High Sierra Camp, Glen Aulin High Sierra Camp, Dana Meadows, Tuolumne Meadows Visitor Center, Tenaya Lake and Tuolumne Meadows Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Washoe County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 21:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Pull off the roadway if encountering dust storms. Target Area: Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Strong thunderstorms will bring winds over 50 MPH and dense blowing dust through 615 PM PDT to Gerlach and Black Rock Playa At 500 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 21 miles north of Gerlach to 22 miles southwest of Gerlach-Empire. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated and observed. IMPACT...Strong outflow winds from thunderstorms could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Areas of dense blowing dust are also likely near Gerlach, the Black Rock and Smoke Creek Deserts this evening. Visibilities below one quarter mile are possible. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
