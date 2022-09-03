Effective: 2022-09-06 21:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Pull off the roadway if encountering dust storms. Target Area: Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Strong thunderstorms will bring winds over 50 MPH and dense blowing dust through 615 PM PDT to Gerlach and Black Rock Playa At 500 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 21 miles north of Gerlach to 22 miles southwest of Gerlach-Empire. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated and observed. IMPACT...Strong outflow winds from thunderstorms could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Areas of dense blowing dust are also likely near Gerlach, the Black Rock and Smoke Creek Deserts this evening. Visibilities below one quarter mile are possible. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO