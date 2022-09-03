ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol

Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes

The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
Plantar Fasciitis: Best Step Forward

Host: Joshua D. Luciew, P.A.-C. Guest: Arthur J. De Luigi, D.O., M.H.A. (@DrDeLuigi, https://twitter.com/drdeluigi) Heel and foot pain can be a burdensome symptom for our patients, as discomfort can be experienced with each step they take, hindering locomotion. Many different patient populations are required to be on their feet for...
