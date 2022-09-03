Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
Chainsaw Man Part 2 Comes Alive with Special Fan-Animation
Chainsaw Man will unleash its anime adaptation next month, with Denji's story being brought to life thanks to Studio MAPPA. The bloody Shonen series has many stories to cover as the manga continues to reveal bloody tales revolving around devils and those who hunt them. While Denji has only recently returned, a new devil has taken the reins via the War Devil and one fan has managed to create a new fan animation capturing the intensity of Asa Mitaka and the first devil she fought.
Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out Sets Season 2 Release Date With New Poster
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out is yet another major anime franchise returning this Fall for new episodes, and the series has now officially set a release date for Season 2 of the anime with a new poster! The Fall 2022 anime season is going to be one of the most competitive in several years as anime fans not only have some brand new originals and adaptations to look forward to, but also major major franchises are returning for new episodes as well. This pretty much means that there's going to be something for pretty much every anime fan to enjoy for the rest of the year.
Marvel's She-Hulk Soundtrack: Episode 3
Warning: this story contains spoilers about She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has got her twerk cut out for her on the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the face of law firm GLK&H's Superhuman Law Division, the media sensation hulk lawyer represents client Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) — a.k.a. the Abomination — in the seemingly rehabilitated former supervillain's high-profile parole case. In the "B" plot, colleague Pug (Josh Segarra) takes the case of Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), swindled by a shape-shifting Light Elf from New Asgard who claimed to be multiple Grammy award-winner megastar Megan Thee Stallion.
House of the Dragon Suffers Its First Ratings Loss After Episode 3
House of the Dragon has enjoyed some spectacular viewership numbers over its first two episodes, but the streak couldn't last forever. Nielsen ratings reports are now coming in, and they mark the first ever ratings decline for House of the Dragon since the show premiered on August 21st. According to reports, House of the Dragon's viewership fell by 28.6% – or 1 million cable viewers – after Episode 3, resulting in approximately 2.5 million viewers tuning in across the four cable airings of the show on Sunday night. Previously, House of the Dragon had seen a 9.4% increase from 3.2M viewers for Episode 1, to 3.5M viewers for Episode 2.
Berserk: The Memorial Edition Poster Released
Berserk will return this October, adding to the anime heavyweights that are making for quite the packed fall season. While this new series won't be an entirely new take on Guts and the Band of the Hawk, the Memorial Edition will cut up footage from the film trilogy released in the 2010s and also share never-before-seen deleted footage from the movies. Now, a new poster has been released giving us new takes on Guts, Casca, Griffith, Skull Knight, and Nosferatu Zodd.
Rick and Morty Team Unpacks Evolving Cronenberg Dimension Jerry for Season 6
Rick and Morty really took fans by surprise by bringing the Cronenberg Dimension back into the series with its Season 6 premiere episode, and the team behind the series has unpacked what evolving its version of Jerry means for Morty and his growth moving forward. The fifth season ended by essentially opening the floodgates in terms of providing the kind of backstory and lore seen fans have been waiting to see for quite a while, and the sixth season has already picked up this by referencing some of the biggest moments of the series' past in a whole new kind of light.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Announces Blu-ray Release
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero became the number one movie in North America for its opening weekend, proving that there is a market for the anime medium outside of Japan to a major extent. With the Z-Fighters' latest adventure still in theaters, the Red Ribbon Army's latest return will be making its way to home video, as new details have landed for the upcoming physical release that will bring Piccolo, Gohan, and more to a special Blu-Ray set.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Announces Special Early Premiere
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be officially hitting Netflix in just a little under a week from the time of this writing, but some fans will be able to check it out even earlier than that as the series has announced a special early premiere event coming our way! Cyberpunk 2077 has launched a whole new kind of expansion to celebrate their new anime adaptation coming from Studio Trigger hitting Netflix later this month, and it has gotten all sorts of fans excited to see what the anime take on this science fiction influenced world could cook up. But soon we'll be able to see it even more.
She-Hulk Star Teases Debut of "Favorite Character" in Episode 4
The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are now streaming on Disney+, and Marvel fans have been loving the new show. In addition to bringing back some MCU favorites, She-Hulk also includes fresh franchise faces. In addition to Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, the series has already introduced Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Pug, Jameela Jamil as Titania, and last week's episode gave the first peek at Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Today, Jamil took to Twitter to tease the upcoming debut of Patty Guggenheim as Maddisyn.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Teaser Revealed by Netflix
Knives Out was released back in 2019 and became an instant classic. Mystery fans instantly fell in love with Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, and the movie earned writer/director Rian Johnson an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Later this year, Netflix is releasing the highly-anticipated follow-up, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The movie will see the return of Craig with a whole new cast of characters. Fans were recently treated to some fun photos from the movie, but we've yet to get a trailer. However, it looks like a new teaser is coming tomorrow!
Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Hoping for Season 2
Filming on Star Wars: Ahsoka is about to conclude, but star Rosario Dawson is already holding out hope that she'll get to bring the character to life for a follow-up season. TV series like Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi were billed as limited series as opposed to the more open-ended nature of The Mandalorian, so while Lucasfilm hasn't explicitly said there will only be one string of Ahsoka episodes, most fans and even Dawson herself are under the belief that the project will be a complete storyline. Stay tuned for details on the future of Star Wars: Ahsoka.
Cobra Kai Season 5 Review: A Tale of Two Halves
After less than a year away, Cobra Kai is making its return to Netflix for Season 5, and the Karate Kid sequel series continues to be as melodramatic and action-packed as ever before. Cobra Kai's latest installment delivers a lot of what fans have come to love over the first four seasons, though there are quite a few times when the series tries too hard to be what it thinks viewers want and overshoots what it's aiming for. More than in seasons past, Cobra Kai struggles to find its footing in Season 5 and the result is a mixed bag. Fortunately, the issues seem to get ironed out as the season progresses, and the final few episodes more than make up for what was lacking early on.
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler Reveals Season 3 Trailer
HBO Max has released a new trailer for the upcoming third season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler. The series, which follows the adventures of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) long before his time working with Batman, originally aired on EPIX but is making the jump to HBO Max for this third season — a season which sees a bit of a title shift, as it had previously simply been titled Pennyworth. As you can check out in the new trailer below, the third season will see Alfred dealing with a new threat in the form of a psychokinetic drug that seems to make those who use it susceptible to mind control with terrifying results.
Star Wars Fans Celebrate Two Weeks Until Andor's Premiere
Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was released back in 2016, and fans of the franchise are incredibly close to finally seeing some of the movie's beloved characters once again. Star Wars: Andor will follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One, and the show is only two weeks away from debuting its first three episodes. In fact, Disney+ revealed the show's Twitter emoji today in honor of the remaining two-week wait. Many Star Wars fans have taken to social media today to celebrate the show's upcoming release.
Daredevil Star Rosario Dawson Breaks Silence on Series Return to Disney+
Daredevil is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe once more. After appearing in the DefendersVerse world of shows, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock appeared for a single scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Soon, he'll have an extended appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and shortly after that, he'll get his own 18-episode Disney+ series in Daredevil: Born Again. Both Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to return for the series, seemingly suggesting the character's initial series that first appeared on Netflix is the same continuity as the rest of the Marvel Studios franchise.
Rick and Morty Reveals There Will Be No More Access to Portals
Rick and Morty has really changed everything with Season 6 of the series as its big premiere has revealed that there will no longer be any portals to use for the foreseeable future! The end of the fifth season saw Evil Morty using the remaining portal fluid left in the Citadel to free himself from the Central Finite Curve created by the Ricks. It was teased with that finale that the titular duo would no longer have access to the portals they had been using through the series thus far, and the Season 6 premiere confirmed that this is indeed going to be the case.
Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer for The Good Nurse
Netflix has quite a few big movies still set to arrive in 2022, including the chilling story of a nurse who might be killing his patients. The film is called The Good Nurse, and it stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. After gaining some festival buzz, The Good Nurse is preparing for a debut in theaters and on Netflix in October. With more than a month to go before its release, Netflix has released the official trailer for The Good Nurse, and it looks every bit as terrifying as it sounds.
