Oregon reported the eighth consecutive week of declining new coronavirus cases Wednesday in continuing confirmation that the pandemic is receding, at least for now. About 3,900 new infections were reported during the week ending Wednesday, less than half the number reported during the week ending Aug. 3. Hospitalizations remain about where they were one week ago, with 269 occupied beds, but far below the most recent peak in mid-July, when people with the coronavirus occupied 464 beds.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO