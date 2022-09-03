Read full article on original website
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Fairview Fire continues 'burning in all directions on all flanks,' scorching more than 9,000 acres, fire chief says
The Fairview Fire has now charred more than 9,000 acres in the two days it's been burning in Southern California, according to Cal Fire. The fire, which has spread to 9,846 acres and is 5% contained, has not shown signs of slowing down, either.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
California Declares Energy Emergency
California electric grid operators declared an energy emergency late on Sept. 6, warning that rotating power outages were very possible as the entire state roasted under unprecedented heat. The alert signaled the possibility that power would be shut off in some places from 1 to 2 hours at a time.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
The killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years has been identified using genealogy technology, investigators say
Investigators have used genealogy technology to determine the killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years before her remains were identified using the same technique earlier this year, authorities said. Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, but it took more than three decades for...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Texas Department of Public Safety suspends 2 officers with pay during internal review of Uvalde response
Two officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety who were at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre have been suspended with pay and referred for formal investigation amid an internal review of law enforcement actions that day, the agency said Tuesday as students in the shaken community returned to school for the first time since the attack.
Comments / 0