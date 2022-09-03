ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

California Declares Energy Emergency

California electric grid operators declared an energy emergency late on Sept. 6, warning that rotating power outages were very possible as the entire state roasted under unprecedented heat. The alert signaled the possibility that power would be shut off in some places from 1 to 2 hours at a time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

The killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years has been identified using genealogy technology, investigators say

Investigators have used genealogy technology to determine the killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years before her remains were identified using the same technique earlier this year, authorities said. Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, but it took more than three decades for...
DADE COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Texas Department of Public Safety suspends 2 officers with pay during internal review of Uvalde response

Two officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety who were at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre have been suspended with pay and referred for formal investigation amid an internal review of law enforcement actions that day, the agency said Tuesday as students in the shaken community returned to school for the first time since the attack.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy