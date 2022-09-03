New Karaoke Bar And Restaurant Planned For Canal Street

Warm up those vocal cords New York, a brand new karaoke bar and restaurant is getting ready to open up on Canal Street later this year.

EVOL is a brand new restaurant concept from owner Andy Zheng . Zheng describes the new lounge as a “restaurant and bar offering karaoke and live performances,” and is expected to open up EVOL at 393 Canal Street , on the corner between Thompson and Grand Street, otherwise known as 2 Thompson Street .

The space was formerly home to Biny Karaoke Bar and Lounge , a chic karaoke lounge that offered three different sizes of private rooms for shared singing, cocktails, happy hours, and sushi. Biny sadly closed a few months ago, but thankfully the space will not be vacant for long. Occupying the second floor of the building, the location offers about 2,500 square feet of space, the newly dubbed EVOL is expected to be able to seat about 48 guests at one time, with an additional 12 seat bar where guests can enjoy specialty cocktails.

Zheng has even provided a sample menu that can give curious customers a sense of what to expect. For food options, EVOL will be mostly focused on sharables like shrimp cocktails, buffalo chicken dip, chicken salad lettuce wraps, and Caprese paninis, alongside salad options and sweet desserts. For their beverage program, EVOL will offer a robust selection of red and white wines from various regions as well as custom craft cocktails like the Watermelon Basil Smash with watermelon vodka and salted watermelon basil syrup, and the Nutty Professor with Makers Mark bourbon, crème de banane, crème de noyaux, toasted almond bitters, and brûléed banana.

Biny was previously licensed for both alcohol and karaoke, but Zheng is hoping to renew that license with a new addition – live music. Soon, Zheng will be meeting with the community board to discuss his new restaurant concept, and will be proposing operating hours of 12:00 PM – 3:00 AM Sunday through Thursday, and 12:00 AM – 4:00 AM on Friday and Saturday. At the moment, EVOL does not yet have its own social media presence, so you will just need to wait patiently for further details.

