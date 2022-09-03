Labor Day weekend has arrived. Here are 5 ways to spend your holiday in the Lowcountry

Labor Day weekend has arrived and many may be looking for things to do this weekend.

While there aren’t many Labor Day-specific activities on the local calendar, there are no shortage of nearby things to do with your family.

Here are five activities perfect for Labor Day weekend in the Lowcountry.

Hilton Head Island

Parrot Palooza Caribbean Concert

Although not Labor Day-specific, the Parrot Palooza Caribbean Concert is a fun event for the family to enjoy this holiday weekend. Parrot Palooza offers an opportunity for attendees to dance and enjoy their evening on Sunday, from 7-9:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and will feature Shannon Tanner & The Oyster Reefers . Children’s entertainment will also be present, featuring Cappy the Clown at the harbour, with further children’s activities from 6-9 p.m. The events are subject to change and are reliant on weather conditions. Any updates can be found at the Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina’s Facebook page . All activities for the event can be found at 17 Harbourside Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

Charleston

Charleston Labor Day celebration

The city of Charleston is presenting a Labor Day celebration this weekend. This event features the Charleston Symphony. This Labor Day celebration will begin at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. The event is free, but seating should be reserved in advance on the city’s website. Following the concert, a fireworks show will be provided by The Charleston Place. The concert will be held at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark.

Other weekend ideas

Head to the beach

Not able to make an event? Heading to the beach and relaxing for your Labor Day weekend can be fun for the whole family. Hilton Head Island has 12 miles of white-sand beaches, and the Lowcountry as a whole has a large quantity of beautiful, unique beaches to choose from.

Outdoor sporting activities

Favor some healthy, family competition? The Lowcountry is known for its award-winning golf courses. Set up a tee time, and play one of the many courses available to choose from. Not a golfer? Mini golf, tennis or pickleball are also popular choices that are sure to bring a fun time and memories that will last.

Find a nearby happy hour location

For an adult group, find a local happy hour spot . Many local establishments offer happy hour specials and live music for over-21s to spend those end-of-summer Lowcountry evenings. Hilton Head Distillery, Poseidon, Aunt Chiladas and The Sandbar are just a few of the many places to enjoy an evening beverage in the surrounding area for this Labor Day weekend.