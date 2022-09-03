ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Labor Day weekend has arrived. Here are 5 ways to spend your holiday in the Lowcountry

By Sarah Claire McDonald
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 6 days ago

Labor Day weekend has arrived and many may be looking for things to do this weekend.

While there aren’t many Labor Day-specific activities on the local calendar, there are no shortage of nearby things to do with your family.

Here are five activities perfect for Labor Day weekend in the Lowcountry.

Hilton Head Island

Parrot Palooza Caribbean Concert

Although not Labor Day-specific, the Parrot Palooza Caribbean Concert is a fun event for the family to enjoy this holiday weekend. Parrot Palooza offers an opportunity for attendees to dance and enjoy their evening on Sunday, from 7-9:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and will feature Shannon Tanner & The Oyster Reefers . Children’s entertainment will also be present, featuring Cappy the Clown at the harbour, with further children’s activities from 6-9 p.m. The events are subject to change and are reliant on weather conditions. Any updates can be found at the Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina’s Facebook page . All activities for the event can be found at 17 Harbourside Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

Charleston

Charleston Labor Day celebration

The city of Charleston is presenting a Labor Day celebration this weekend. This event features the Charleston Symphony. This Labor Day celebration will begin at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. The event is free, but seating should be reserved in advance on the city’s website. Following the concert, a fireworks show will be provided by The Charleston Place. The concert will be held at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark.

Other weekend ideas

Head to the beach

Not able to make an event? Heading to the beach and relaxing for your Labor Day weekend can be fun for the whole family. Hilton Head Island has 12 miles of white-sand beaches, and the Lowcountry as a whole has a large quantity of beautiful, unique beaches to choose from.

Outdoor sporting activities

Favor some healthy, family competition? The Lowcountry is known for its award-winning golf courses. Set up a tee time, and play one of the many courses available to choose from. Not a golfer? Mini golf, tennis or pickleball are also popular choices that are sure to bring a fun time and memories that will last.

Find a nearby happy hour location

For an adult group, find a local happy hour spot . Many local establishments offer happy hour specials and live music for over-21s to spend those end-of-summer Lowcountry evenings. Hilton Head Distillery, Poseidon, Aunt Chiladas and The Sandbar are just a few of the many places to enjoy an evening beverage in the surrounding area for this Labor Day weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal

The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Lifestyle
Hilton Head Island, SC
Society
WCBD Count on 2

How you can get home, utility assistance across tri-county

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is set to announce a two-week blitz aimed at providing rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to those in need. Homeowners in both Berkeley and Charleston counties can seek help with their mortgage, light, and water bills. Renters and homeowners in Dorchester County can apply for assistance with […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Lowcountry#Oyster#Localevent#The Charleston Symphony#The Charleston Plac
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston announces modified garbage pickup schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- City of Charleston garbage and trash collection services will be delayed one day this week in observance of Labor Day. The following areas will be on a one-day delay: Daniel Island Cainhoy West Ashley outside I-526 Johns Island The Peninsula West Ashley inside I-526 James Island For example, residents who have their […]
WSAV-TV

Lowcountry family pleading for help as tree destroys home

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — August Mack was on her way to the store to pick up groceries from the supermarket when a tree fell down on her home. August says her four daughters were in the home along with her niece when the incident occurred. “My daughter noticed the...
BEAUFORT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WJCL

Police in Bluffton issue warning after sightings of 8-foot alligator

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Police are warning people to stay alert following sightings of an 8-foot alligator in Old Town Bluffton. Officers say they've received reports of the alligator near the Calhoun Street Dock. That's not far from the Church of the Cross, Oyster Factory Park and Pritchard Park. Police...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

63-year-old dead after fatal fire in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire in Palmetto Dunes that killed a 63-year-old man from Missouri early this morning. According to officials, emergency services were dispatched to 1 Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes, Hilton Head Island around 3:00 a.m. […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
3K+
Followers
101
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy