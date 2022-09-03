ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penélope Cruz Reportedly Swears By This Gentle & ‘Nourishing’ $10 Body Wash for Her Children

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
Penélope Cruz has kept her skincare , beauty, and haircare routines on the low over the years. However, we just discovered a big secret, but not for her routine: for her kid’s self-care routines!

In a previous interview with Red , she revealed her go-to products, ranging from Lancome foundation she adores for everyday use and most shockingly, the must-have body wash she uses for her kids Leo Encinas, 11, and Luna Encinas, 9. She said, “I like to make sure everything I use on my kids is organic.” And the product she swears by for keeping her little ones nourished is none other than the Weleda Baby Calendula 2-in-1 Gentle Shampoo and Body Wash.

Buy: Weleda Baby Calendula 2-in-1 Gentle Shampoo and Body Wash $10.59, originally $13.00

The Weleda Baby Calendula 2-in-1 Gentle Shampoo and Body Wash is a gentle and versatile product that works for your little one’s delicate skin. Made with calendula and sweet almond oil, this nourishing body wash is said to nurture and nourish the skin, making it soft to the touch. Along with being a must-have body wash for your kids, you can even put it in their hair! Since it’s gentle and packed with plant-rich ingredients, it’s said to make their hair very easy to comb through.

With over 8,000 reviews on Amazon alone, quite a few more shoppers have found out Cruz’s best-kept secret for themselves. One shopper said it works great with sensitive skin, saying, “Very gentle on sensitive skin. Highly recommend. Great product. Skin feels really fresh and “nourished” after use.”

Another shopper called it “magic,” saying, “This is the best shampoo ever my children and my husband use it! And love it! We have tried a few other baby shampoos but noticed the color and texture change in their hair as soon as we switched back, it was clear nothing cleans their hair like this shampoo, and it’s so gentle. And if you haven’t tried the nappy cream, well you’re missing out.. its magic!”

Along with being available on Amazon, you can snag it at the Weleda website, Bed Bath and Beyond , and Skinstore .

IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows

SheKnows

