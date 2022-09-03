Read full article on original website
Related
College Football News
Iowa State vs Iowa Prediction, Game Preview
Iowa State vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Iowa State (1-0), Iowa (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
offtackleempire.com
Brian Ferentz Promoted to University President To Avoid Having to Fire Him (satire)
Iowa Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was named the 23rd president of the University of Iowa on Monday morning, after Gary Barta deemed the idea of firing Kirk Ferentz’s son to be “a little too touchy for me”. The move came after lengthy discussions about how to...
cbs2iowa.com
7-year old Waukee girl Kid Captain for Cy-Hawk game, chooses "This is Me" for wave song
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A -7-year old Waukee girl is the Kid Captain for Cy-Hawk game this weekend. She chose "This is Me" from the movie The Greatest Showman as the wave song for the September 10th game. When Audrey Schneller was 6 weeks old, her...
Ed gets in trouble at RVTV
MONROE — Ed was just looking to take the edge off. Apparently, that’s not allowed in Monroe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Veridian sets Community Shred Day dates for five communities
WATERLOO, Iowa – Veridian Credit Union will host mobile shred trucks in five communities across Iowa and eastern Nebraska in the coming weeks for its semi-annual Community Shred Day. Each event is free and open to the public to promote the importance of shredding unwanted, sensitive documents in protecting...
cbs2iowa.com
City of Cedar Rapids looking for volunteers for Snow Buddies program ahead of winter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Cedar Rapids is already preparing for winter by searching for volunteers for the Snow Buddies program. The Snow Buddies program pairs residents in need of assistance with "Snow Heroes," who help clear resident sidewalks of snow and ice in the winter.
cbs2iowa.com
Crunchberry Run entertainment lineup announced
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Organizers have announced the entertainment lineup for The Crunch Berry Run, on September 17 in Cedar Rapids. The event is a non-competitive color fun run/walk, with a surprising mix of art, music, and family-friendly activities to raise money for public art in Cedar Rapids. The...
cbs2iowa.com
Mural begins taking shape in downtown Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids — A new mural could be seen starting to take shape Monday evening in downtown Cedar Rapids. This is the third mural Iowa's News Now has covered in Cedar Rapids this year, with the most recent being done by a Swiss artist. Crews began work on this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
cbs2iowa.com
Debate between Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Deidre DeJear to be held on October 17
JOHNSTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear have agreed to a televised debate. Iowa PBS will host the debate on the Iowa Governor's race on Monday, October 17th at 7 pm. The hour-long debate will be held at the Iowa PBS studios...
Remarkable Community Named ‘Coolest Small Town in Iowa’
Every so often, you come across a place that sets itself apart from its neighbors. This little town in the heart of Iowa does just that and then some. Not only is it home to some of the most iconic structures and legendary people to ever have lived in the Hawkeye State, but it also has endless things to do and see.
RVTV shopping spree takes a turn
ALTOONA — John Sears and Mark Freund took some time to get a little shopping done before RVTV in Altoona. They found something unexpected along the way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s Been 40 Years Since a 12-Year-Old Iowa Boy Disappeared
If you lived in Iowa back in the early 1980s, then you no doubt remember the disappearance of Johnny Gosch. Johnny Gosch was a 12-year-old paper boy in West Des Moines who vanished from his paper route 1982. The case remains a mystery to this day, nearly 40 years later.
cbs2iowa.com
Campers enjoy end of summer celebrations at MacBride State Park
Many call Labor Day the "official end of summer." On Labor Day, many campers were packing up while others were hitting the water at MacBride State Park just west of Solon. Iowa DNR sent out a warning at the start of the holiday weekend, about nine waterways potentially contaminated with bacteria.
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
theperrynews.com
Jennifer Leigh Greimann of Waukee
Services for Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee will be held at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Madrid, Iowa. A lunch will follow at the Evangelical Free Church in Madrid.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa man charged with 3 crimes against 12-year-old Ottumwa girl
OTTUMWA, Iowa — After a more than monthlong investigation, an Iowa man was arrested on Labor Day on charges related to alleged crimes against a 12-year-old Ottumwa girl. On July 21, 2022, the Ottumwa Police Department (OPD) received a complaint from a family regarding their underage daughter receiving inappropriate messages from someone over social media and via text messages on her cell phone. They believed the messages were possibly from an adult male.
cbs2iowa.com
Welcoming Week: Cedar Rapids plans special events for locals to bond with new Americans
Cedar Rapids is getting ready to kick off Welcoming Week. It's a nationwide initiative encouraging locals to engage with new Americans and create inclusive, supportive communities. Starting this week, the Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance has special events planned to show how the city welcomes newcomers to the community. "It's a...
cbs2iowa.com
Closure on I-380 in Hiawatha this week for installation of new bridge beams
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Southbound lanes of I-380 will be closed from County Home Road to Boyson Road this week for road work. The closure will be from 10:30 PM Wednesday, 9/7/22 to 4:30 AM Thursday, 9/8/22 and from 10:30 PM Thursday, 9/8/22 to 4:30 AM Friday, 9/9/22.
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0