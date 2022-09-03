Read full article on original website
Related
wibqam.com
New York State ending mask mandates on trains, transit
(Reuters) – New York is ending a 28-month-old COVID-19 mandate requiring masks on trains and in public transit, Governor Kathy Hochul said at a press conference Wednesday. “Starting today masks will be optional,” Hochul said at a press conference, citing recent revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In April, the Biden administration decided to no longer enforce a U.S. mask mandate on public transportation after a federal judge in Florida ruled the directive was unlawful. New York declined to adopt the Biden policy in April.
wibqam.com
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
Comments / 0