Read full article on original website
Related
wibqam.com
U.S. Route 40 Festival returns with new additions
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The sixth annual U.S. Route 40 Festival will return onto historic US Route 40 in Brazil, Indiana. The festival will take place Saturday Sept. 17. The public will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment, from live performances, a cruise-in, food trucks, craft vendors, as well as kids activities.
wibqam.com
Popcorn festival turnout was great, organizers say
CASEY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – This Labor Day weekend was full of festivities across the Wabash Valley, like the Casey Popcorn Festival. The event featured live music, entertainment, craft booths, a car show and, of course, free popcorn. The festival also included a beer garden for the first time ever.
wibqam.com
Disaster loans available for those affected by July flooding
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As storms ravaged through the parts of Knox, Martin, Daviess and Greene counties in late July, Washington Mayor David Rhoads immediately got to work to provide for affected residents. “The storms came in late July of this year, after that we had a lot of citizens...
wibqam.com
Terre Haute man faces murder charge over death of mother
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is facing a murder charge after Sheriff’s deputies say he battered his mother, causing her to die due to her injuries. According to court documents, Kevin Stevenson, Terre Haute, was in an argument with his mother, Etta Stevenson, on Aug. 19 when he reportedly shoved her down causing a fracture to the back of her head. Etta would later die with the autopsy calling it a murder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wibqam.com
Woman killed in crash on U.S. 231 at I-69 Tuesday
BLOOMFIELD Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Greene County are investigating a fatal accident Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 231 in Bloomfield. A man got off on the exit from I-69 when he was broadsided by a vehicle driven by an 88-year-old woman, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
wibqam.com
Update: TH shooting victim dies, search continues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Terre Haute police have confirmed that they were attempting to locate a person of interest in a shooting investigation during a search warrant service Monday night. In a post to Facebook, THPD said the victim in the shooting Saturday night in the 1100...
wibqam.com
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy cancels Fallen Officer Memorial Service to ‘focus energy’ on Officer Seara Burton
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy announced on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon their decision to cancel this year’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service. The decision was made by the academy and by those families who’s fallen loved ones were to be honored at the service.
Comments / 0