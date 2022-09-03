ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years has been identified using genealogy technology, investigators say

Investigators have used genealogy technology to determine the killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years before her remains were identified using the same technique earlier this year, authorities said. Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, but it took more than three decades for...
Georgia region hit with 'extreme' rainfall and flash flooding is under another flood watch

Areas in northwest Georgia that experienced "extreme rainfall" and flash flooding are again under a flood watch as storms move in Monday. "Showers have begun to redevelop over north Georgia, and rain chances will continue to increase this afternoon and evening," the National Weather Service office in Atlanta posted on Facebook. "Scattered thunderstorms will also be possible this afternoon, which could produce heavy rainfall and localized flooding concerns."
