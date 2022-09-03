Read full article on original website
Fairview Fire continues 'burning in all directions on all flanks,' scorching more than 9,000 acres, fire chief says
The Fairview Fire has now charred more than 9,000 acres in the two days it's been burning in Southern California, according to Cal Fire. The fire, which has spread to 9,846 acres and is 5% contained, has not shown signs of slowing down, either. "The fire's burning in all directions,...
The killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years has been identified using genealogy technology, investigators say
Investigators have used genealogy technology to determine the killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years before her remains were identified using the same technique earlier this year, authorities said. Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, but it took more than three decades for...
Georgia region hit with 'extreme' rainfall and flash flooding is under another flood watch
Areas in northwest Georgia that experienced "extreme rainfall" and flash flooding are again under a flood watch as storms move in Monday. "Showers have begun to redevelop over north Georgia, and rain chances will continue to increase this afternoon and evening," the National Weather Service office in Atlanta posted on Facebook. "Scattered thunderstorms will also be possible this afternoon, which could produce heavy rainfall and localized flooding concerns."
