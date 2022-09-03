Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match
A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
PWMania
Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married
On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
wrestlinginc.com
What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
Yardbarker
At least 7 people suspended by AEW, including Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Christopher Daniels, third-party investigation underway
AEW has suspended Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Chris Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler following the backstage fight involving several top stars at AEW All Out this past Sunday night. Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN confirmed Justin Barrasso’s report on SI.com this morning regarding the names mentioned above...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey
Former UFC Champion and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey have been laying waste to the WWE since she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank; the situation grew worse when Rousey lost her rematch at SummerSlam in controversial fashion. She has been attacking referees and backstage talent — including recently arm-barring Adam Pearce — which has garnered a positive reaction from WWE fans.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: AEW Star Says Goodbye To Fans And Company At All Out
That might be it? Wrestlers have a strange history of getting out of anything in one way or another. It might be leaving the business entirely or just a promotion, but there can be some very odd situations when it comes to someone leaving. You might not even know when someone is on their way out without some kind of a hint, and we might have gotten one of those this weekend.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders
That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Expected To Bring Back Another Former Superstar On Tonight's Raw
This past week, a report dropped suggesting that WWE had been in contact with former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, with plans to have him return to the company after being let go in 2021. Strowman's return to the WWE was being viewed as a "when, not if" scenario, given the news that Triple H had taken over as Chief Content Officer of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
stillrealtous.com
Chris Jericho Predicts Top AEW Heel Will Turn Face Soon
On Sunday night the annual AEW All Out pay-per-view aired live from Chicago and it was an action packed show. The event kicked off with the Casino Ladder Match, and Stokely Hathaway’s stable secured the poker chip which was then given to The Joker who was wearing a mask.
PWMania
Update on Christian Cage, Currently Suffering a Serious Injury
According to reports, veteran professional wrestler Christian Cage is suffering from a severe injury. Cage’s victory over Jungle Boy at AEW All Out had to be cut short due to Cage sustaining an injury during the match. Luchasaurus attacked Jungle Boy while he was making his entrance and choke slammed him on the stage, which brought the match to a quick conclusion in about 30 seconds. After that, Jungle Boy took a powerbomb from his former tag team partner and sent it through a table. When Jungle Boy was finally able to get to his feet, the match finally got underway, but Cage quickly ended it by finishing him off with a Spear and then a Killswitch.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Debuts New Look On WWE Raw
WWE is clearly not taking half-measures with the Dominik Mysterio heel turn. On the 9/5 episode of "WWE Raw," Dominik stepped out donning an all-black attire with his hair slicked back, as he was officially introduced as the newest member of The Judgment Day. The show began with WWE Hall...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Calls New WWE Champion 'A Diamond In The Rough'
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his podcast Tuesday night to encourage fans not to underestimate one half of the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The former six-time world champion addressed comments from fans during the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast. One suggested WWE Women's Tag Champion Raquel Rodriguez lacks "a good partner." Rodriguez and her partner, Aliyah, became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on this week's "Monday Night RAW." The pair defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the titles, which were vacated in May by Naomi and Sasha Banks.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'
Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan 'Halfway Expected' WWE Fans To Boo Her At Recent Event
Liv Morgan is currently on the run of her young career, retaining the "SmackDown" Women's Championship after a decisive victory against Shayna Baszler at Saturday's Clash at the Castle event. But before she took on "The Queen of Spades," Morgan took some time to speak with "BT Sport" about what happened at the previous pay-per-view, SummerSlam. That night, Morgan retained the "SmackDown" Women's title against Ronda Rousey, but in a controversial finish that saw Morgan tap out to an armbar just before Rousey was pinned for a 3-count. The following "SmackDown" resulted in Morgan, who is a fan favorite, getting booed by the crowd.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Confirms When Cody Rhodes' WWE Return Was Finalized
Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes engaged in one of the most entertaining WWE feuds in recent memory, and though the latter superstar is rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle, the way the rivalry was left on a cliffhanger hints it will be revisited upon Rhodes' return. The first time they squared...
PWMania
CM Punk Threw Punches During Backstage Confrontation with The Young Bucks
Following the comments made by CM Punk during the AEW All Out media scrum, additional information regarding what took place the night before is currently being revealed. According to Boxing/MMA/Pro Wrestling reporter Steve Muehlhausen, Matt and Nick Jackson confronted Punk about what he said, and Punk then reportedly threw punches at least one of The Young Bucks’ members. At the same time that all of this was going on, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee were fielding questions from the media. During the chaos, there was a moment when the security guards suddenly bolted out of the room. It appeared that they had been informed of what was going on between Punk and The Bucks.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On What WWE Brand Braun Strowman Is Assigned To Internally
Last night, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a surprise return to the company on "WWE Raw." Although making a comeback on the red brand, he noted in a backstage interview that he would be heading to "WWE SmackDown" this Friday. It left many wondering which brand Strowman would ultimately be assigned to moving forward. Nevertheless, it appears we now have an answer. According to PWInsider, Strowman will be assigned to "SmackDown" moving forward. It's also said that Strowman will be a top babyface on the show.
