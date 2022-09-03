PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have named their starting quarterback for Week 1.The team announced its depth chart on Monday, and Mitch Trubisky was listed as the starting quarterback. Mason Rudolph is the backup while rookie Kenny Pickett is No. 3.Trubisky started the Steelers' three preseason games and was atop the depth chart during training camp. Back in March, with the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team signed Trubisky to a two-year deal. The Steelers then drafted Pickett in the first round of the NFL Draft. Both Pickett and Rudolph had strong showings in the preseason but did not do enough to earn the top spot. Trubisky was also named Monday as one of five co-captains. The Steelers open the regular season on Sept. 11 at the Bengals.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO