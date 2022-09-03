Read full article on original website
Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?Sarah Walker GorrellChicago, IL
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
'Pickleball Mania' hits Chicago: Park District to build 50 new courts in the next 3 yearsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski claims Baker Mayfield’s knowledge is ‘overrated’ ahead of Week 1 clash vs. Panthers
One of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL’s opening weekend has to be the Week 1 clash between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield will be facing his former team in what has emerged as one of the most intriguing storylines early in the season.
Gisele Is Reportedly PISSED That Tom Brady Un-Retired From Football After He Promised To Focus On Family
Remember when every NFL fan was freaking out a couple of weeks back, because Tom Brady was not at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp?. There were rumors circulating that he was in the Bahamas with his family, that he and Gisele were going through a divorce, and even that he was taking time off to compete in The Masked Singer.
Dallas Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Makes Tom Brady Patriots Comparison
It's unfair - almost blasphemous - to mention Brady and most anyone else in the same sentence.
Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger reveals personal choice in Mitchell Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett QB battle
For 18 seasons, Ben Roethlisberger was the first-choice quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A likely first-ballot Hall-of-Famer once eligible to be inducted in 2027, Roethlisberger is fifth all-time in NFL passing yards and eighth in all-time passing touchdowns. Roethlisberger led the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories, one in 2006 and one in 2009.
Bears could sign former hated rival?
The Chicago Bears could be bringing in a player who spent the last season with their biggest rivals. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday that quarterback Kurt Benkert is among several players that the Bears are working out this week. The 27-year-old former University of Virginia star remains unsigned.
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky named starting quarterback on depth chart
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have named their starting quarterback for Week 1.The team announced its depth chart on Monday, and Mitch Trubisky was listed as the starting quarterback. Mason Rudolph is the backup while rookie Kenny Pickett is No. 3.Trubisky started the Steelers' three preseason games and was atop the depth chart during training camp. Back in March, with the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team signed Trubisky to a two-year deal. The Steelers then drafted Pickett in the first round of the NFL Draft. Both Pickett and Rudolph had strong showings in the preseason but did not do enough to earn the top spot. Trubisky was also named Monday as one of five co-captains. The Steelers open the regular season on Sept. 11 at the Bengals.
Joe Flacco to start for Jets in season opener as Zach Wilson expected to return Week 4, Robert Saleh says
The New York Jets' early optimism that Zach Wilson would be available for their Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday after sustaining a knee injury during the preseason came to an abrupt end on Wednesday when head coach Robert Saleh announced Joe Flacco as starting quarterback. "We’re...
Mike Tomlin officially names Mitch Trubisky as opening day starting QB
The quarterback race in Pittsburgh is over…for now. At his Tuesday press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin officially tabbed Mitchell Trubisky as the team’s starting quarterback for Week 1. Where the Steelers head to Cincinnati to throw Trubisky into the fire against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
