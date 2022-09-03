ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 1

Related
WAND TV

U of I updates Memorial Stadium Game Day guidelines

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The University of Illinois has released new updated guidelines to improve patron experiences on Game Day. The following changes have been made after a thorough review of football gameday operations at Memorial Stadium:. At the five portal entrances around Memorial Stadium, additional scanners will be...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
mahometdaily.com

State-ranked Mahomet-Seymour picks up Apollo Conference win

[su_row][su_column size=”2/3″ center=”no” class=””]. [/su_column] [su_column size=”1/3″ center=”no” class=””]. After two high school football games, Mahomet-Seymour’s state-ranked squad is 2-0 with two dominating wins. And, in position to get even better. Coach Jon Adkins was satisfied with...
SEYMOUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
City
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Indiana State
Normal, IL
Football
Normal, IL
Sports
wcbu.org

Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria

Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Meet the piebald squirrel running around the UI campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — You’ve heard of an albino squirrel, and now, there’s another kind of squirrel running around Champaign.  Some students on the U of I campus recently spotted a piebald squirrel. It’s a healthy animal, it just has extra white spots and patches on its fur.  Eric Schauber, the Illinois Natural History Survey […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
WCIA

Decatur business receives state electric vehicle manufacturing grant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A business in Decatur is receiving more than $2 million in tax incentives to start manufacturing electrical vehicle parts.   Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday the first Reimagining Electric Vehicle grant will go towards T/CCI Manufacturing’s compressor plant in Decatur. T/CCI currently makes compressors for combustion vehicles at this plant and manufactures electrical […]
DECATUR, IL
hoiabc.com

Possible closures, consolidations coming to Peoria parishes

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Diocese of Peoria is looking to grow its reach, but they may be doing some pruning first. The Diocese hasn’t made any official or final decision on how the changes will shake out. Right now it is reviewing how to change its approach to serving the 26 counties covered by the Diocese. The program is called “Growing Disciples,” and it said other Diocese nationally have gone through a similar process, including St Louis and Chicago.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

State Police reveal new details about Friday crash

PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash that shut down a highway in Champaign County Friday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 130 three miles south of Philo. State Troopers said a Chevrolet Corvette was driving southbound near County Road 500 N when it crossed into […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Road sealing project set to begin in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Seal Coating Project in Peoria begins Thursday, and the city will close sections of various city streets at varying times to complete the road work. The Seal Coating Project will begin Thursday, Sept. 8, and is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept....
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU alum Jane Lynch inducted into Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame

Jane Lynch, five-time Emmy award winner and Illinois State University alumna, will be inducted into the Illinois Broadcasters Association's (IBA) Hall of Fame Oct. 25. Along with her Emmys, Lynch has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Some of her award-winning performances include shows such as "Glee" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." She has also been nominated for another Emmy for "Only Murders in the Building."
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

Garage fire Saturday morning in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington fire crews were called to a home on the east side Saturday morning for a fire inside of a garage. Authorities responded around 9:30 a.m. to 15 Prenzler Drive after neighbors saw smoke coming from the home. Authorities say fire was seen coming from the garage....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Labor scholar says there are high hurdles to unionize at Rivian

With the Rivian plant in Normal adding a second shift, the United Auto Workers has been quietly contacting workers about a possible union-organizing campaign. The union has declined to say anything publicly. Rivian employs some 5,000 people at the plant, though not all are on the manufacturing side. Illinois State...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

National gas prices decline again, but Peoria gas prices go up

PEORIA, Ill. – The national average price for a gallon of gas has dropped for the 12th straight week — but, in Peoria, the average has gone up. AAA says the Peoria-Pekin metro area gas price average is currently $3.91 a gallon. GasBuddy says the national average decline...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy