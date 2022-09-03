PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Diocese of Peoria is looking to grow its reach, but they may be doing some pruning first. The Diocese hasn’t made any official or final decision on how the changes will shake out. Right now it is reviewing how to change its approach to serving the 26 counties covered by the Diocese. The program is called “Growing Disciples,” and it said other Diocese nationally have gone through a similar process, including St Louis and Chicago.

