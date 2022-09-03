Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Peoria’s Da’Monte Williams to begin pro basketball career in Portugal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s most recent Illini player, Da’Monte Williams, is now a pro player. Williams signing a 1-year deal to begin his professional basketball career in Portugal.
WAND TV
U of I updates Memorial Stadium Game Day guidelines
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The University of Illinois has released new updated guidelines to improve patron experiences on Game Day. The following changes have been made after a thorough review of football gameday operations at Memorial Stadium:. At the five portal entrances around Memorial Stadium, additional scanners will be...
mahometdaily.com
State-ranked Mahomet-Seymour picks up Apollo Conference win
[su_row][su_column size=”2/3″ center=”no” class=””]. [/su_column] [su_column size=”1/3″ center=”no” class=””]. After two high school football games, Mahomet-Seymour’s state-ranked squad is 2-0 with two dominating wins. And, in position to get even better. Coach Jon Adkins was satisfied with...
WAND TV
Retired Champaign photographer gifts RV to 14-year-old photographer with autism
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Anthony Schmidt is a 14-year-old photographer from Washington State with autism. He has recently been noticed on social media from the impressive photos he takes with only an iPhone. Schmidt is known for making model cars look life-size. He started his photography when he was only...
wcbu.org
Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria
Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
Rare squirrel spotted on University of Illinois campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at the University of Illinois got the chance to see a rare species. Albino squirrels are well known, but what about the piebald squirrel? It is a completely healthy animal, it just has some extra white patches on its fur. Wildlife experts said that they are not very common. The […]
Make Your Next Fishing Trip Luxurious At Illinois’ Newest Glamping Site
If you want to experience all the good parts of a fishing trip, like the fresh air, connection with nature, and family time, without all the bad stuff, like sleeping outside, and dirty toilets, Sankoty Lakes in central Illinois is definitely for you. "Glamping" is becoming a new fad in...
Meet the piebald squirrel running around the UI campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — You’ve heard of an albino squirrel, and now, there’s another kind of squirrel running around Champaign. Some students on the U of I campus recently spotted a piebald squirrel. It’s a healthy animal, it just has extra white spots and patches on its fur. Eric Schauber, the Illinois Natural History Survey […]
Decatur business receives state electric vehicle manufacturing grant
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A business in Decatur is receiving more than $2 million in tax incentives to start manufacturing electrical vehicle parts. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday the first Reimagining Electric Vehicle grant will go towards T/CCI Manufacturing’s compressor plant in Decatur. T/CCI currently makes compressors for combustion vehicles at this plant and manufactures electrical […]
hoiabc.com
Possible closures, consolidations coming to Peoria parishes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Diocese of Peoria is looking to grow its reach, but they may be doing some pruning first. The Diocese hasn’t made any official or final decision on how the changes will shake out. Right now it is reviewing how to change its approach to serving the 26 counties covered by the Diocese. The program is called “Growing Disciples,” and it said other Diocese nationally have gone through a similar process, including St Louis and Chicago.
Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
Central Illinois Proud
CENTRAL ILLINOIS ROAD TRIP: Tazewell County Courthouse needs updates to last another 100 years
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The 106-year old Tazewell County Courthouse is considering by many to be the gem of downtown Pekin. The three-floor marble classical style courthouse was built in 1916. It’s the fourth courthouse in the county’s history. “For the community, it’s a center of pride,...
State Police reveal new details about Friday crash
PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash that shut down a highway in Champaign County Friday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 130 three miles south of Philo. State Troopers said a Chevrolet Corvette was driving southbound near County Road 500 N when it crossed into […]
Central Illinois Proud
Road sealing project set to begin in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Seal Coating Project in Peoria begins Thursday, and the city will close sections of various city streets at varying times to complete the road work. The Seal Coating Project will begin Thursday, Sept. 8, and is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept....
videtteonline.com
ISU alum Jane Lynch inducted into Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame
Jane Lynch, five-time Emmy award winner and Illinois State University alumna, will be inducted into the Illinois Broadcasters Association's (IBA) Hall of Fame Oct. 25. Along with her Emmys, Lynch has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Some of her award-winning performances include shows such as "Glee" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." She has also been nominated for another Emmy for "Only Murders in the Building."
wjbc.com
Garage fire Saturday morning in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington fire crews were called to a home on the east side Saturday morning for a fire inside of a garage. Authorities responded around 9:30 a.m. to 15 Prenzler Drive after neighbors saw smoke coming from the home. Authorities say fire was seen coming from the garage....
wglt.org
Labor scholar says there are high hurdles to unionize at Rivian
With the Rivian plant in Normal adding a second shift, the United Auto Workers has been quietly contacting workers about a possible union-organizing campaign. The union has declined to say anything publicly. Rivian employs some 5,000 people at the plant, though not all are on the manufacturing side. Illinois State...
WAND TV
Police: Decatur woman airlifted to Springfield hospital after violent beating
DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Police said a 27-year-old woman repeatedly punched and kicked in the head by a 26-year-old man was airlifted to Springfield Memorial Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. Carlos I. Saucedo-Nava was arrested on a preliminary attempted murder charge Saturday after he admitted to...
Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
1470 WMBD
National gas prices decline again, but Peoria gas prices go up
PEORIA, Ill. – The national average price for a gallon of gas has dropped for the 12th straight week — but, in Peoria, the average has gone up. AAA says the Peoria-Pekin metro area gas price average is currently $3.91 a gallon. GasBuddy says the national average decline...
