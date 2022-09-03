ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Nasrat Haqparast def. John Makdessi at UFC Fight Night 209: Best photos

By MMA Junkie Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46pK3B_0hhA095e00

Check out these photos from Nasrat Haqparast’s decision victory over John Makdessi at UFC Fight Night 209 in Paris. (Photos by Per Haljestam, USA TODAY Sports)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UHZa_0hhA095e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q21Mo_0hhA095e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mR7mQ_0hhA095e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIAbh_0hhA095e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtcYw_0hhA095e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnY7n_0hhA095e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aeYTy_0hhA095e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTEsY_0hhA095e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrizp_0hhA095e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYbh9_0hhA095e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xirTW_0hhA095e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ex0Yw_0hhA095e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3md5hA_0hhA095e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGo8X_0hhA095e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vMtI_0hhA095e00

