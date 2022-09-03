ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, TX

Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, over 6 bullet holes found

By Darby Good
 4 days ago

MARION COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials.

Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was “fired upon.” The sheriff said the incident occurred around 7 p.m. when Pope was traveling in a rural part of the county and mistakenly drove down the wrong driveway.

A man, who police identified as Joseph Faulk, has been arrested in connection to the shooting, and was found at the residence.

“As Judge Pope was headed out the driveway, Faulk fired upon her vehicle shattering the driver’s side back window and the rear window,” Sheriff David Capps said. “Judge Pope was able to make it out of the driveway without any injuries.”

According to Capps, Pope then contacted the sheriff’s office for assistance and upon further inspection of her car, located six more bullet holes. An investigation was conducted and officials said it led to the arrest of Faulk who is currently being held in the Marion County Jail.

Faulk was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct, both third degree felonies. Leska Pendly, who officials said was found at the residence, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office along with several Texas Game Wardens, Officer DJ Sherill with the JISD, JPD, and Mims EMS responded to the call,” Capps said. ” The Marion County Sheriff’s Office would like to express thanks to all the agencies for their assistance.”

